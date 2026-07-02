On July 1, Netflix dropped its latest gripping true crime docuseries, in the form of Worst Neighbor Ever.

The four-part series is the third in the streamer's 'Worst Ever' franchise, arriving behind the wildly popular Worst Roommate Ever and Worst Ex Ever.

Each episode is dedicated to a different crime, and if you've ever had a dispute with a neighbour, it'll be nothing compared to some of the jaw dropping felonies carried out by what are absolutely the worst people to ever turn up in the house next-door.

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Episode 3 looks at what happened to Melina and Miles when they moved into their dream neighbourhood. We look at what their neighbour from hell, Jamal Thomas, did to the couple, and where he is now.

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What did Jamal Thomas do?

When Miles and Melina moved into their Eastmont Hills neighbourhood in Oakland, California in 2017, they thought they'd arrived at the perfect place to live.

The couple brought with them Miles' three children from a previous relationship, and Melina's daughter from hers. However, Miles' mother didn't believe the couple had moved to the safest area, despite their happiness at where they had found a home.

The couple that lived next-door were Patricia and Walter Thomas, who'd rented the house for over 30 years and raised their two sons there, Walter Jr, and Jamal, also known as JT.

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JT lived in the garage behind his parents' home. He struck up a friendship with Miles, and would often do odd jobs for him around his garden.

In 2019, Patricia told Melina that the people who owned her home were being evicted, and she and the family were moving out after living there for so many years.

However, the people who brought the house intended to renovate it and sell it on, but there was a delay in them starting the work and it ended up empty for a few months. In that time, JT began squatting there.