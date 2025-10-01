Amanda Holden says 'if you can't tone it, tan it' as she shares refreshing mindset on fitness, food and her figure

Amanda Holden candidly opened up on her attitude to food, fitness and her figure, admitting that she likes to eat what she wants and embraces a 'if you can't tone it, tan it' motto.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, the Heart Radio host admitted that while fitness is a key part of her routine, she keeps her diet flexible - with glasses of Aperol and cheese sandwiches on the menu as part of her vegetarian diet.

A balance of Peloton workouts and daily summer drinks results in Amanda's svelte figure - but she credits her background in gymnastics for helping her remain slim.

"I did gymnastics for years, it was what I wanted to do more than anything, I didn't finish it until I was 15, so I think my body has always retained some sort of a figure," she told the publication.

"'I haven't been on my Peloton since July 18 when I went to Corfu and I have drunk every day. In the summer, that's what I do, I let it all go and then I get it back in time for Britain's Got Talent, and everything else in the lead up to Christmas," mum-of-two Amanda added.

Sharing how she plans to get back to a more fitness-focussed routine, Amanda revealed that she'll up her spin sessions and limit drinking to the weekend - and confessed that a slathering of fake tan can be enough sometimes.

"I don't stop myself from living. If you can't tone it, tan it, that's what I say," she said.

"It's about trying to stay happy and balanced. I have said this before but with lockdown and all that nonsense, there were so many rules and conditions put upon us, there is in life anyway, and you have to allow yourself to do what you want within your own life and that's how I stay happy. I

'If it's a Tuesday and I want an Aperol, then I will. Or if I want a cheese sandwich at 10pm at night, I will."

Meanwhile, it's plenty of water and eating meat free that she keeps up all year round.

"I am not strict on myself but I am healthy by default because I'm a vegetarian. I have two coffees a day and I have them before 9am. I drink water all day long, by 1pm I have drunk the amount you're supposed to drink but I am up at 5am," Amanda said.