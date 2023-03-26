Adele gets emotional as she shares huge news with fans – and we couldn’t be more excited!

She might be the queen of making everyone feel blue with her heart-wrenching ballads, but Adele knows how to cheer her many, many fans up, too.

The Grammy and Oscar winning star shared an exciting update with her fans last night (Saturday, March 25), on what was supposed to be the final night of her Las Vegas residency.

In videos shared on Twitter, Adele confirmed not one, but two, thrilling updates.

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD)

The first is that the residency will be extended.

She can be heard in the videos saying, “Playing to 4,000 people for 34 nights is not enough, and I know that. I know it’s not enough, so I am coming back.”

The British singer has been delighting audiences (and serenading her man) at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace on Friday and Saturday nights for her Weekends with Adele show since November 2022.

From belting out her many classic hits to giving serious fashion inspiration in Jenny Packham gowns and experimenting with dramatic hair transformations, Adele extending the residency promises to give us many more iconic looks.

The second bit of good news the Someone Like You singer shared was for anyone who cannot make it to Vegas for the show. She revealed she will be filming the impressive concert for a new movie.

In the clips shared online, Adele can be heard explaining, “I’ll be back for a few weeks in June and I’m going to film it, and I’m going to release it to make sure that anyone who wants to see it…”

“And then I’ll be back in summer, from the end of August until fall.”

(Image credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

A wonderful note for the singer to end the first leg of her residency on – and a sign that all of the stress it took to get to this stage was worth it.

In January last year, the outlook was much bleaker.

Adele was forced to postpone her debut at the Colosseum, sharing a devastated, teary post with her millions of followers on Instagram.

Covid delays and other worries forced her to delay the show until she was satisfied it was up to scratch, and it’s something she doesn’t regret, despite the initial backlash.

The singer has said of the ordeal, “I am sure you heard it got off to a very rocky start. A year and a half ago I had the audacity to stand up for myself and know something was not right for me. And it was crazy.”

“I let a lot of people down, but had I let myself down I probably would have never seen you again.”

“I was absolutely devastated, and I came back, and as usual I smashed it, I always smash it.”

“I’m glad that I cancelled, and I still am sorry, for the inconvenience and the disappointment, especially to the people who had landed in Vegas already.”