Meet Britain's most amazing women

We’re delighted to announce the exceptional winners of our Amazing Women Awards 2025, in partnership with NHS Charities Together.

This year, our judging panel, including columnist Anna Richardson, was blown away by the quality of candidates shortlisted. Throughout the UK, these women are making the world a better place in so many different ways.

From healthcare to the environment and business to charity, our winners are pushing boundaries, trailblazing and helping others stand tall. We hope you enjoy reading about their achievements, what inspires and motivates them, as well as their future plans and dreams. And if you know an Amazing Woman who deserves to be in the spotlight next year, do let us know at whmail@futurenet.com.

Championing NHS Charities Together

All our lives are touched by the NHS, and its vital work is supported throughout the country by NHS Charities Together, the national charity caring for the NHS. It’s improving experiences for both patients and staff across the NHS, and breaking down barriers that make it hard for people to access services and live healthy lifestyles.

Celebrity doing good: Giovanna Fletcher

Actor, author and podcast host Giovanna Fletcher, 40, is a patron of breast cancer charity CoppaFeel!, the UK’s only youth-focused breast cancer awareness charity.

For the past eight years, Giovanna has supported CoppaFeel!’s mission to educate young people on the signs and symptoms of breast cancer. Through the CoppaTrek with Gi series, she has personally captained extraordinary and life-changing treks all over the UK and walked hundreds of miles. This has helped the charity raise more than £6.5 million and, importantly, get the message out to 18-24 year olds to check their breasts regularly and contact their GP if they spot anything unusual.

What does this award mean to you?



CoppaFeel! is the first thing in my diary each year. It’s a huge part of my life so the fact that’s been recognised is an honour. This year alone, we’re doing five treks from the Cotswolds to the Sahara and I’ll be on all of them. Our Isle of Skye five-day trek in June was especially tough as the weather was against us, but it’s always amazing seeing a group of strangers come together to help support one another. The most special times are when you meet someone who has caught their cancer early, having been made aware of what to look out for through the CoppaFeel! campaigns.

What’s been the highlight of your career or professional life?



There have been many, but touring the stage adaptation of Paula Hawkins’ novel The Girl on the Train this year has felt really special. Leading a company, working with such a great cast and to be trusted to play the lead role of Rachel Watson has been amazing. There’s something so freeing about playing her.

Which woman inspires you?

My nonna, who sadly passed away in 2017. She raised four kids on her own in the mountains in Italy, and had such drive, resilience and an amazing work ethic. Even into her 90s, she remained focused on and respected by her family and community.

What do you do for fun?

I love gardening. I enjoy the feeling of having my hands in the soil. I’ve gone a bit mad this year, growing every vegetable you can think of including strawberries and tomatoes that I tend to go around picking and eating on the spot. It’s so therapeutic and life-affirming having the patience to see something germinate. My family all get involved and we eat what we grow.

What would you tell your younger self?



It’s okay for people not to like you. Not everyone will – but that’s fine, keep doing you. You won’t find happiness through others' approval.

Who has been your biggest support or cheerleader?



My husband, Tom. We’ve known each other for over two thirds of our lives - since we were 13. We’ve seen each other through a lot. Whenever I doubted myself, he was there saying ‘of course you can do it’. Nothing is out of my reach with him cheering me on.

What’s your shout out to midlife women?



To be confident in who you are. Women in mid-life know what’s important - we don’t need to get bogged down with the silly and ridiculous. Entering my 40s, I am much happier than I was in my 20s.

Environmental Gamechanger: Alison Westwood

Alison Westwood, 63, from Bridgend in Wales is the co-founder of the Community Pantry project Baobab-Bach.

When the 2020 pandemic hit rural communities hard, Alison and her husband John developed a Community Pantry pilot project to give people access to affordable food, by tapping into a supply of surplus produce that would otherwise go to landfill. Four pantries were opened in community venues in Bridgend Valley locations in 2020, offering large bags of mixed foods for just £5. The current cost of living crisis means the organisation has continued to grow, supporting 13 pantries throughout the county with a further three planned in addition to wellbeing cafes.

What does this award mean to you?



I’m hugely grateful because it’s a recognition of the hard work and dedication of my whole team and everyone who supports us, from our staff and volunteers to the funders and donors.

What’s been the highlight of your career or professional life?



I’m extremely proud of our sustainability credentials. To date, we have saved approximately 400 tonnes of good, edible food from landfill. As a result have supplied over 48,000 households across three counties of South Wales with bags of affordable food. There’s a wonderful feeling of satisfaction that comes with knowing we fulfil a genuine need in our community.

What would you most like to achieve next?



I want to focus on making our organisation even more sustainable. Encouraging cooking from scratch, growing fruit and vegetables and other ways of achieving inexpensive balanced nutrition in the community are all priorities for Baobab Bach.

Which woman inspires you?



My mother, who was always very kind and focused on the needs of others. I’m also drawn to strong, determined women like sailor Ellen MacArthur. Having had setbacks in my own life – prolonged illness following a bout of meningitis – I’m inspired by those who overcome adversity through perseverance and determination.

What do you do for fun?



I’m a crafter, I love knitting and crochet, I play the piano and I run. I live by the sea, so I enjoy getting out there in my trainers, feeling the wind in my hair and leaving the day behind.

What would you tell your younger self?

Don’t be afraid of making mistakes because we learn much more from those than from the things we do well.



Who has been your biggest support or cheerleader?

My husband John, with whom I co-founded Baobab, is a constant support, giving me confidence and reassurance. We don’t always see eye to eye, but we share common goals and qualities. We’re both hardworking and dedicated, and we love interacting with people. We’re a team at home and at work. He’s a true life partner in every way.

What’s your shout out to mid-life women?



Never let your age define you or hold you back. Life experience is a very valuable thing. You have such a lot to give, so remember your worth.

Arts Ambassador: YolanDa Brown

YolanDa Brown, OBE DL, 42, from Essex, is an award-winning saxophonist, composer and broadcaster.

Awarded an OBE for services to music, music education and broadcasting, YolanDa is passionate about providing access, support and encouragement to those who would otherwise have limited opportunity to engage with the arts. She is a national council member for Arts Council England, Chair of the British Phonographic Industry, and Chair of Youth Music. She is also involved in the Drake YolanDa Award, which supports emerging UK artists on their musical journey.

What does this award mean to you?



It’s incredibly humbling and deeply affirming. As a woman who wears many hats: musician, broadcaster, composer, mother, I often just keep going, driven by passion and purpose. To be recognised as an Amazing Woman by woman&home is a beautiful reminder that the journey matters and people are inspired by it. I’m honoured to stand alongside so many incredible women who are shaping the world in their own ways.

What’s been the highlight of your career or professional life?



There have been many moments I treasure, from being awarded an OBE, to playing the Royal Albert Hall, Henley Festival and performing to the King. However, I’m especially proud of staying true to myself and my principles throughout my career. From launching a grant for emerging artists to creating a TV show for children YolanDa’s Band Jam on CBeebies, I’ve always been driven by the desire to open doors for others. That to me, is success.

What would you most like to achieve next?

2025 is shaping up to be a big year with the release of Hope Road: Bob Marley Songbook, a heartfelt tribute to Bob Marley’s music out on Sony Music. I love bringing music into the community and just performed my mix of reggae, jazz and soul at The Henley Festival, with a Band Jam performance for families in the morning, too. I’m also excited about expanding Soul Mama, the live music venue and restaurant I co-founded, and continuing to champion diversity in the creative industries. There’s always more to build, more to give.

Which woman inspires you?

My mother Opal Brown is my greatest inspiration. She embodies strength, humility, and grace. In the world of music, women like Nina Simone and Miriam Makeba because they used their art as a force for change and stood tall in their truth, which is something I always strive to do.

What do you do for fun?

I race cars on racetracks! I also enjoy going to the theatre, travelling, cooking and having long, laughter-filled dinners with friends. I love spending time with my family. There is always music in our home, usually accompanied by dancing in the kitchen.

What would you tell your younger self?



Trust yourself and keep going, even when the path looks uncertain. Every challenge is shaping your character and preparing you for something bigger. You do not have to fit in - you were made to stand out.

Who has been your biggest support or cheerleader?

My family. Their love, patience and belief in me have been constant, even during the early days when I was figuring it all out. My husband keeps me grounded. My parents always encouraged me to dream big, and now as a mother myself, that support means even more. My whole family remind me of who I am and why I do what I do.



What’s your shout out to mid-life women?



You are powerful, wise and full of potential. This stage of life is not about winding down but rising up. It is your time to rediscover yourself, to explore new dreams and to take up space with confidence.

Science Pioneer: Dr Ceri Lewis

Dr Ceri Lewis, 47, from Devon is associate professor in Marine Biology at the University of Exeter and an expert on biodiversity.

Dr Lewis is currently leading work on the Convex Seascape Survey – a major £12 million, five-year research project that’s investigating how the ocean stores carbon and how that could help us fight climate change.

Recently, in Millport, Scotland, she and her team have been studying the role seabed-dwelling invertebrates play in supporting conservation and carbon storage. Dr Lewis’ work has global reach by shaping environmental policy and helping tackle the climate crisis from the depth of the oceans.

What does this award mean to you?



It is a little bit overwhelming! But what matters is the chance to shine a light on the parts of the ocean people rarely think about. Marine biology is often seen as just whales and dolphins. But the mud at the bottom of the sea, the worms and other small marine creatures play a huge role in keeping the ocean working as a healthy ecosystem and regulating carbon stores.

What’s been the highlight of your career or professional life?



The Catlin Arctic Survey expedition in 2010. I was camping on the sea ice at -30°, collecting water samples in conditions where everything froze the minute you brought it to the surface. It was a defining moment – it gave me my voice as a scientist and made me realise I have resilience.

What would you most like to achieve next?



I get the most joy and excitement from helping others expand their knowledge. We recently took 40 undergraduate students to survey coral reefs in the Bahamas. Many of them had never even snorkelled before, and suddenly they were collecting real data and seeing their potential. You watch their confidence grow in real time.

Which woman inspires you?



American marine biologist and oceanographer Sylvia Earle – the first woman to lead the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration. And the women who have supported me directly - my science aunties professor Maria Byrne FAA and professor Mary Sewell FRSNZ, who cheer me on. Also my friend and colleague, professor of ecotoxicology Tamara Galloway OBE, who conducts world-leading research on plastic pollution.

What do you do for fun?



I like swimming in the Devon sea and walking on Dartmoor – and I love sharing that with my nieces and nephews. They are already ocean-obsessed, which makes me very proud.

What would you tell your younger self?



That it is absolutely possible to build a career studying worms! That might sound silly, but my PhD was on the sex lives of marine worms and how climate change affects their reproduction. At the time, I didn’t see anyone like me in senior roles. Most professors were older men, and I couldn’t imagine myself there. I’d tell my younger self to stick with it. There is a path – you will travel the world doing meaningful science, from the Galapagos Islands to the Arctic Circle.

Who has been your biggest support or cheerleader?



I have a brilliant team at the University of Exeter and a great family at home. But I also want to acknowledge Stephen Catlin, the founder of Convex Insurance, who has been the instigator and investor in pioneering environmental research, which I’ve been lucky enough to participate in. His backing, first through the Catlin Arctic Survey and now through the Convex Seascape Survey, has shaped the biggest opportunities in my career.

What’s your shout out to midlife women?



Be curious about the world around you and be supportive of other women whenever you can. So many of the women I work with are not just brilliant scientists; they’re also women who lift others up.

Animal Welfare Wonder: Sarah Carr

Sarah Carr, 51, from Cheltenham, is CEO of charity NatureWatch Foundation, which is dedicated to improving animal welfare standards in the UK and worldwide.

Sarah joined Naturewatch Foundation seven years ago and became CEO in 2022. She pushes for change, addressing inequality in the world for all living things and regularly briefs MPs, influencers and the media about animal welfare issues. Under her leadership, the charity has played a key role in successful law changes around puppy farming and animal cruelty.

She has coordinated international animal ambulance campaigns in the Himalayas, Indonesia, and Ukraine by partnering with organisations who know the situation on the ground in those countries. She has also trained police forces on links between animal abuse, wildlife crime and organised crime.

What does this award mean to you?

I’m honoured to be featured, but this is not about me. It’s a reflection of everyone in NatureWatch Foundation team and the charity’s many supporters and collaborators, such as the RSPCA.

What’s been the highlight of your career or professional life?

Having the opportunity, in my role, to be able to do something good in the world. Over the last 15 years everything I’ve done has been about trying to make a difference and giving a voice to the voiceless. I’m proud of the work we’re doing to highlight the link between animal cruelty and domestic violence – if a person in a household is abusing other family members, it’s very likely any pets will be suffering too, and vice versa.

We’re calling for police to have mandatory training in this. If they go into a home and a person is saying that all is fine but they suspect otherwise, they should check what’s happening with the animals. Are they neglected? Is the dog flinching when a particular person enters the room?

What would you most like to achieve next?

There is so much that needs to be done. Criminals engaging in abusive activities such as puppy farming are very good at finding loopholes in the law, so we’re looking at closing these so perpetrators are brought to justice. I also want to continue our outreach in countries such as Ukraine. We’ve been fundraising for an animal shelter away from the frontline for all the strays and dogs that got left behind when the war came.

Which woman inspires you?

Michelle Obama. I love her catchphrase ‘when they go low, we go high’, which is about keeping to your principles, never stooping to match bad or cruel behaviour. She’s classy and an instrument for change.

What do you do for fun?

In my mid-40s I discovered running and did a couch to 5k. From there, I joined a local ladies running group, Charlton Kings. I love it so much and it has led me to make lots of new connections with women in my area, from all walks of life.

What would you tell your younger self?

Go for your dreams and persevere. You’ll need to demonstrate resilience to get to where you want to be in your personal and professional life. And no matter what you do, be kind.

Who has been your biggest support or cheerleader?

My husband – he respects that I’m a determined woman and he is a fantastic Dad. I don’t know what I’d do without him.

What’s your shout out to mid-life women?

Find your tribe. Mine is my running group, but you might find yours within your social or professional circles. When things get hard, you need to de-stress so you need a group of people you can turn to who surround you with love, support and understanding. We’re a group of around 40 women, aged 40 – 70, who meet weekly to run, have coffee and chat. We talk about everything, from kids leaving for uni to health issues and relationships. It’s a fantastically supportive safe space.

Children's Cheerleader: Jessica Bondy

Jessica Bondy, 58, from North London is founder and trustee of Words Matter, a charity dedicated to preventing verbal abuse of children by adults.

In the UK, 2 in 5 children experience verbal abuse by adults with lifelong consequences for their mental health and wellbeing, including anxiety, depression, eating disorders, self-harm, and even suicide.

Through her lived experience as a child, Jessica understands the impact of childhood verbal abuse by adults. With a background in research, communications and marketing, Jessica founded Words Matter in September 2023. This year, she convened a panel of leading experts at the House of Commons to discuss the critical need for verbal abuse prevention in the Government’s mission to break down barriers to opportunity and raise the healthiest generation of children in history.

What does this award mean to you?



To have this acknowledgement for the work I’m doing trying to make a difference to the lives of children and young people is a wonderful boost. Running a charity is hard work and can be lonely at times, so it’s lovely to have a physical award that I can look at when things get tough.

What’s been the highlight of your career or professional life?



Top of the highs is knowing that with Words Matter I’ve created the first charity in the world to focus on ending verbal abuse of children by adults. I’m also proud of having delivered a keynote speech at the British Psychological Society’s Annual Conference, of assembling a global Advisory Board and of commissioning research with top institutions so that our work is entirely evidence-based. The support from practitioners, experts, and policy decision-makers who’ve joined me on my mission has been amazing and humbling.

What would you most like to achieve next?



I would like verbal abuse of children by adults to be properly recognised and monitored, and for the subject to be incorporated into parenting programmes and included in teacher training. I’m garnering support for a big national awareness campaign.

In the same way as we’ve reevaluated smacking and no longer view it as acceptable, I’d like us to be aware of the way we talk to children. Before speaking, especially when things are becoming heated, we should always Stop, Breathe, Talk and Think. Many children hear damaging words like, ‘I’m ashamed of you!’ Or ‘You’re useless’. When we should be choosing phrases such as ‘I believe in you’ or ‘It’s ok to make mistakes, we can learn from them’ in order to build children up.

Which woman inspires you?



I have a 97-year-old aunt who’s as sharp as a tack. A holocaust survivor, she now lives in Canada and is still as active, engaged in life and interested in what’s going on in the world around her as ever. She was recently reading Proust and her social life is busier than mine. She’s truly remarkable.

What do you do for fun?



I love Formula 1. I’ve got massively into it after watching the Netflix series Drive to Survive, which gave such insight into that world and allowed you to really get to know the characters of the drivers. I watch the whole thing from the pre-race press conferences, to the practice, the qualifying rounds and all the pre-race build up. My favourite driver is Oscar Piastri.



What would you tell your younger self?

That I understand only too well how words get stuck in one’s brain from childhood. I would tell myself to worry less and to be kinder to myself even when others aren’t.

Who has been your biggest support or cheerleader?

My girlfriends. I speak to two or three of them every day. They’re really supportive and always there for me. I feel very lucky to have collected different people at different life stages.

What’s your shout out to mid life women?

It doesn’t matter at what stage you decide to reinvent yourself, it is always possible. Since establishing Words Matter I’ve created a new life, surrounded by a wonderful community of people.

Sports Supremo: Sophia Warner

Sophia Warner, 51, from Dorking, is an athlete, paralympian and founder of The Superhero Series, a programme of sports events tailored for disabled people.

As an elite athlete with cerebral palsy, Sophia had access to a world of sporting opportunities. But, in 1998, as the first disabled person to enter the London Triathlon she found it hard to keep up and had to ask other participants for help.

It led to a lightbulb moment: she would create mass-participation sporting events where people with disabilities would call the shots. Her Superhero Series includes virtual and live events and has grown to involve Superhero Sports Day initiatives for Special Educational Need and Disabilities schools.

What does this award mean to you?

I’m used to winning medals, but this feels very different and special. There are so many brilliant women out there doing amazing things - it’s great to be among them.

What’s been the highlight of your career or professional life?

On an elite stage it would be the world championships in 2011 in New Zealand, where I secured a place to go to the London 2012 Paralympics. I went from racing in front of 80 people to packed stadiums of 80,000 and a global audience watching on TV. I came 4th in the 100m and 200m, but I ran a personal lifetime best and retired a year later.

Establishing the Superhero Series has been one long highlight, including securing funding through our partnership with Marvel. This year, we had 5,000 people taking part in the Superhero Triathlon powered by Marvel at Dorney Lake in Buckinghamshire. Participants can fly solo & take on all three stages (a swim, cycle and push/run), share the fun in a team relay, or Superheroes can recruit Sidekick teammates to tow, push and pull them around the entire course. It’s a celebration of what’s possible.

What would you most like to achieve next?

After the London Marathon this year, I realised I had unconsciously been putting barriers up but I love setting a goal and working towards it so I’m looking for my next challenge… it might be a trek.

Which woman inspires you?

American athlete Allyson Felix, who was the 2012 200m Olympic champion. She’s a beautiful runner who has used her platform to work in sports advocacy. Everyday people also inspire me, such as one mum who has twin teen boys with cerebral palsy. Although they’re in wheelchairs, she helps them through the course in a quiet, nurturing, way. She never looks flustered, although it must be tough – she’s incredible.

What do you do for fun?

I’m lucky, because what I do for work is what I do for fun. I like to go to the gym and I run. I predominantly have to train indoors for safety – my coordination is shocking – but through my marathon training I’m becoming more confident to run outside. I love the freedom of movement and I enjoy listening to health and fitness podcasts.

What would you tell your younger self?

Keep going. Attitudes will change and things will get easier. Growing up in the 1970s with a disability was rubbish – sitting on the sidelines in PE was standard. The Paralympics has heralded a real shift in disability sport, and the world in general has become much more supportive and inclusive.



Who has been your biggest support or cheerleader?

My husband, Haydn. He’s not remotely sporty but he agreed to run the marathon with me. There was a lot of cursing going on, but he did it. We were childhood sweethearts and we only recently got married. We’re very different - I use food for fuel, and he’s a trained chef who loves butter and salt. He and our kids always come along to the Superhero triathlon and take on volunteering roles. They’re great.

What’s your shout out to midlife women?

I don’t buy into terms like midlife. We don’t know what’s in store for us, so we can’t say what part of our journey we’re on. Think of every day as a new and exciting opportunity, and have an adventure in your own way, on your own terms. Why not run your first marathon aged 50?

CHARITY CHAMPION In association with NHS Charities Together: Judy Dewinter

Judy Dewinter, 60, from London, is chair of the Royal Free Charity’s board of trustees.

At the age of 33, Judy left a distinguished career in the stock market following a diagnosis of myeloma, an incurable blood cancer – she’d been given 18 months to live. She decided to put her business expertise to good use by improving outcomes for cancer patients.

Judy chaired the board of Myeloma UK for 15 years before becoming its first president and, since 2019, has been the chair of the Royal Free Charity. Under her leadership, the Royal Free Charity delivered a £62 million project to build a home for the UCL Institute of Immunity and Transplantation, Europe’s leading centre for immune system research.

It provided seed funding for a new NHS clinical research facility, which has since attracted millions in external investment for first-in-human drug trials. It also acquired the UK’s first total-body PET-CT scanner, allowing faster diagnoses and reduced radiation exposure. Judy is now spearheading plans for a £50 million campaign to transform care in London, including a new cancer centre at the Royal Free Hospital.

What does this award mean to you?

It means a great deal – it recognises the power of NHS charities to make a real and tangible difference to patients.



What does it mean to you to be part of the NHS charity sector?

NHS charities go beyond the limitations of NHS funding to provide services, equipment, and research that would otherwise not be available. Being part of this sector allows me to apply my experience, both as a long-term patient and a business leader, to shape strategic, high-impact initiatives that improve outcomes for patients and staff. I take pride in helping our donors feel confident that their investment drives meaningful, lasting change.

What’s been the highlight of your career or professional life?

When diagnosed 27 years ago, I was given 18 months to live. I was treated at the Royal Free Hospital and when recovering, I joined the board of Myeloma UK. Our tireless advocacy for patients led to NHS access to a new, ground-breaking myeloma drug. Many thousands of patients benefitted and still benefit from this. I might not be alive today without it.

The first new drug developed for this cancer in 20 years, this resulted in the doubling of survival rates over a five-year period, the greatest comparable increase of any type of cancer. I apply that advocacy and drive to the Royal Free Charity, where we aspire to be an exemplar in providing support to the NHS in a strategic, ambitious way.

What would you most like to achieve next?

We plan to launch a £50m fundraising campaign next year to build a cancer centre on the Royal Free Hospital site. We are the biggest provider of cancer services in London and patient numbers are growing. This centre will undoubtedly help facilitate more access to clinical trials, better treatment and better outcomes. At Myeloma UK, we changed what patients could hope for; at the Royal Free Charity, I see a better future for patients with cancer.

Which woman inspires you?

The nurses at the Royal Free Hospital who have cared for me over the years – their professionalism and compassion is so inspiring.

What do you do for fun?

I love switching off and chilling at home with my family. I have an amazing group of friends that I love spending time with. I also love being in the sun and getting away to clear my head.

What would you tell your younger self?

Believe in your instincts, stay focused on what matters to you and don’t let perceived obstacles get in your way.



Who has been your biggest support or cheerleader?

My husband and my children.

What’s your shout out to mid-life women?

Life is short. Do it now! Find something that matters to you and don’t let anyone get in your way. The second half of your life should be just as fulfilling as the first, if not more so.

Business Inspiration: Jane Knight

Jane Knight, 52, from South London, is the founder of the Successful Mums Career Academy.

When Jane took a break from her career as a teacher and careers advisor to have a family, she lost her career mojo. Lacking confidence and doubting her value to prospective employers, she spied a gap in the market for support in this area.

In 2015, she set up Successful Mums to provide training to help women get career ready or start their own business. Successful Mums has since supported thousands of women to find flexible and fulfilling careers through free online and face-to-face courses, career coaching and qualifications.

What does this award mean to you?

This award is a moment to pause, reflect on the road travelled, sometimes bumpy, sometimes smooth and celebrate where we are now. It’s also a testament to our fantastic team of 15, a few of whom have been through the Successful Mums programme and are now helping others.

What’s been the highlight of your career or professional life?

This year we’ve hit an incredible milestone – we’ve supported more than 10,000 mums back to work. That’s quite a figure. My humble target when I started was to reach 100 mums - I remember thinking at the time it was a bit ambitious!

What would you most like to achieve next?

The plan is to move my business to an Employee Owned Trust so the team will own the business. We currently deliver Government funded enterprise, digital skills, back to work and confidence courses which are free and prioritise those out of work or earning below minimum wage. As there is demand for our courses from those who don’t meet funding criteria, from September, we’ll also be offering a paid for service which we will roll out across the UK. Going forward I’d like to do more public speaking.

Which woman inspires you?

I’ve always admired Gaby Logan, particularly the way she straddles professionalism and motherhood. Seeing successful women out there fuels aspiration and helps create the belief that you can achieve.

What do you do for fun?

I’m into sustainable fashion so I love shopping for stylish, pre-loved clothes. I’m also very active. I’m training for a HYROX competition and I’m planning to go Morocco hiking with my son, Daniel, who’s 16. I also make time to go away with our 13-year-old daughter Anna Rose. We like to do mini-breaks, go shopping, eat out and go to galleries.

What would you tell your younger self?

Three things. The first is to get a coach – my first coach in my late 20s believed in me, saw my potential and held me accountable which meant that I took small steps to achieve my business goals. Two - always wear your purple hat. This comes from an Irma Bombek poem and is about not saving things for best, but using them.



Ultimately it’s about enjoying life to the full. Finally, wear your invisible crown – if you need to walk into a room to do an interview, you need your chin up, shoulders back. Pretend you’re wearing a crown and you’ll project confidence even if inside you’re a bundle of nerves.



Who has been your biggest support or cheerleader?

My team, my husband and my children. I started this business after having our son. I felt zapped of my identity and low in confidence – just someone’s mum, rather than a person in my own right. Now they’ve started to appreciate what I do, and it’s lovely.



I recently won an award for Inspirational Professional in Adult Education from the Mayor of London and when my son went on Instagram and saw photos he said ‘It’s so cool, that’s my Mum!’

What’s your shout out to mid-life women?

Whether you’ve been made redundant, are looking for a new start after a separation or have taken early retirement, you have another career ahead of you. After the pandemic, we saw an increase of 25 percent in women aged 50+ coming to us looking to get back to work. So we’ve developed a midlife mums programme to help women to understand this and tap into the job market.

Community Hero: Kaddy Thomas

Kaddy Thomas, 57, from Somerset, is the founder of Carers Collective, providing community, connection and resources to unpaid carers.

In 2006, Kaddy gave birth to Elijah who, like her, was born with Apert Syndrome, which causes fusing of bones in the skull, hands and feet and affects growth. A subsequent seizure during a stay in hospital left him with a brain injury so he now requires round the clock care.

After years in and out of hospital, fighting to get Elijah the support and healthcare he needed, Kaddy set up Carers Collective in 2021 to provide coaching and support for just some of the 5 million people caring for family members in the UK.

What does this award mean to you?

Just talking about the fact I’ve won makes me well up. I put my heart and soul into founding Carers Collective and it’s been tough – I’ve invested my own money and so much time. This represents the whole of me, so I can’t put into words how blessed I feel.

What’s been the highlight of your career or professional life?

Establishing and delivering the Carers Collective six-week online programme for carers. Caring full time can be relentless, arduous and isolating. Before setting up Carers Collective, I had coaching to help me to shift my mindset, establish a more positive outlook and increase my confidence and resilience.

I began to ask myself how many more carers are out there doing what I do, juggling, firefighting, caring with little or no external support? We’ve now reached carers as far and wide as Kent, Cornwall and Bolton. We give them tools to help them shift their brain from ‘fight or flight’ mode to help them cope.

What would you most like to achieve next?

My aim is to expand our reach nationwide. I don’t want to be a sticking plaster on a wound, my big vision is to set up a care kit, a service to offer support across multiple issues so the carer can pick the kind of support they need, whether that’s financial, legal or one-to-one advice.

Which woman inspires you?

Tina Turner. Her story reminds me that when something happens, we have to ask ourselves, ‘Am I going to lay down and give up right now?’ or ‘Do I instead choose to work through what’s happened, recover and move forward?

I’ve faced many struggles in life. Aged one, I was abandoned by my mother because I was diagnosed with Apert Syndrome and she was told I would be profoundly mentally disabled. I grew up in children’s homes for children with learning disabilities up until the age of nine, when I moved under the care of Birmingham Children’s Social Services.

I was due to be adopted but then that fell through after the woman who was going to be my adoptive mother was in an accident, and I was put into foster homes. Despite this start in life, and numerous health issues, I meet challenges head on. I know I’m an amazing mother. Ten years ago I was told Elijah wouldn’t reach his 19th birthday, but he’s still here and doing well.

What do you do for fun?

I don’t have a lot of spare time, but I’m a real foodie - I love discovering a lovely local bakery or going out for a special meal. I’m also a keen church-goer. Fellowship and community is really important to me.

What would you tell your younger self?

Challenges will come but you’ll learn from each and move forward.



Who has been your biggest support or cheerleader?

My strong faith has always supported me. On this earth, it would be my life coach, Tamsen Garrie and Nicola Rowley, my PR. I’m more rounded, grounded, assertive, professional and effective because of them.

What’s your shout out to mid-life women?

Think big. Open your horizons. You might be a carer, a housewife or a parent and that’s great, but it’s not all you are. Allow yourself to think about all the things you could do or be. It is incredibly hard to do when you have responsibilities and demands on you, but if you can carve out even half an hour or an hour for yourself a week to do something you enjoy, you can start to open the door to new possibilities.