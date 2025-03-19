Famous quotes from female icons and the life lessons we can learn from them

Famous faces such as Serena Williams, Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinem, Dolly Parton and former First Ladies have shared pearls of wisdom over the years, from inspirational messages to reminders of how far we have come. Here are our favourites.

As well as being a way to gain insights into historical events and moments in time, reading quotes can be a tool to boost confidence and spark your productivity. In moments of doubt, words from women who've overcome great obstacles can offer some hope and motivation.

We've gathered a range of our favourites from beloved celebrities, British royals, important figures in history, and sports stars with insights into what the quotes mean, to help you delve deep into what each of these inspirational women had to say.

Inspirational quotes from fearless women

'Don't wait for someone to tell you you're ready. Do it on your own.' - Serena Williams

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The advice here is clear - don't hang around to do something you've always wanted to do, whether that's starting a new career or making a change in your personal life.

One of the greatest tennis players of all time, as well as being an advocate for women, Serena Williams's advice is always worth listening to.

'Well-behaved women seldom make history.' - Laurel Thatcher Ulrich

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's those who challenge society's norms that make change and, in some cases, go down in history.

Ulrich wrote this line in a 1976 scholarly article - but today, you'll find the slogan everywhere from neon signs to bumper stickers and greeting cards. She also has a book with the same name.

'I want people to know that they can be dynamic; that they don’t have to be defined in just one way.' - Michelle Obama

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Michelle Obama said in Harper's Bazaar: "I want people to know that they can be dynamic; that they don’t have to be defined in just one way; and that all of us can benefit from stepping outside the box and allowing ourselves to learn and experiment and explore—even a former First Lady."

This quote is all about stepping outside of your comfort zone and highlights the importance of making a change in your life when you need to. But Obama also acknowledges that it can be difficult even for a woman like her.

'Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away.' - Maya Angelou

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This quote commonly attributed to Maya Angelou reminds us that life is all about quality - rather than just quantity. Living a life with excitement and positive experiences is more important than just getting through the day.

Maya Angelou was a poet, civil rights activist and memoirist, perhaps most famous for her book, I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings and poem, And Still I Rise.

'Success is getting what you want; happiness is wanting what you get.' - Ingrid Bergman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A Swedish actress in the 1940s, Ingrid Bergman is often considered one of the most influential figures in cinematic history. The quote, which is widely attributed to her, highlights the fact that success doesn't always equal happiness but being content with what you have may do. Also, you'll always be successful if you love what you do.

'We are becoming the men we wanted to marry.' - Gloria Steinem

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gloria Steinem said these words in her speech at the Ms. Magazine 10th Anniversary Conference in 1982, but they are still relevant today, particularly for many women pursuing careers in fields that were typically dominated by men.

The quote also brings attention to the idea that women have become more independent over the years and should seek independence in their lives.

'The trouble is, if you don’t risk anything, you risk more.' - Erica Jong

(Image credit: Getty Images)

American novelist, satirist, and poet Erica Jong wrote this quote in her 1973 book Fear of Flying, which was considered controversial at the time for its views on female sexuality.

The full quote reads: "Do you want me to tell you something really subversive? Love is everything it's cracked up to be. That's why people are so cynical about it. It really is worth fighting for, being brave for, risking everything for. And the trouble is, if you don't risk anything, you risk even more.”

'You only live once, but if you do it right, once is only enough.' - Mae West

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2010s saw the rise of the phrase 'YOLO', but American actress, comedian, singer, screenwriter, and playwright Mae West got there first with this quote, widely attributed to her.

As you might predict, it's all about living life to the fullest, making choices that take you where you want to go, and having no regrets.

'Do one thing every day that scares you.' - Mary Schmich

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This quote is all about challenging yourself to try something new as often as possible. Doing something new every day that takes you out of your comfort zone is likely to boost your confidence and help you confront anxieties you have in life about particular issues or situations.

While it's a quote widely attributed to activist and former First Lady of the United States Eleanor Roosevelt, the first record of it is in a piece by author and columnist, Mary Schmich. Eleanor Roosevelt originally wrote "You must do the thing you think you cannot do" in her 1960 book, You Learn by Living, which is why many people attribute this famous quote to her.

'Whatever you choose to do, leave tracks.' - Ruth Bader Ginsburg

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Whatever you choose to do, leave tracks. That means don’t do it just for yourself. You will want to leave the world a little better for your having lived" is the full quote from Ruther Bader Ginsberg, lawyer and associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, famous for her work around gender equality and women's rights.

This quote is all about leaving the ladder down to help those who come after you, instead of 'gatekeeping' your success.

'Champions keep playing until they get it right.' - Billie Jean King

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Widely regarded as one of the best tennis players of all time, alongside the likes of Serena Williams, Billie Jean King's advice on success is certainly worth listening to.

This quote is about sticking to your passions and what you're good at until you can be the very best. Whether it's sports or professional achievements, consistency is key to get where you want to be.

'If you were born with the weakness to fall you were born with the strength to rise.' - Rupi Kaur

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rupi Kaur is a Canadian poet, illustrator, photographer, and author. She's published several poetry collections, featuring important and impactful quotes about love, loss, trauma, femininity, and personal identity.

In her book of poetry, Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur writes this quote. Some might see it as a challenge - if you can fall, then you can rise. We are all born with both strengths and weaknesses.

'Always be a first-rate version of yourself, instead of a second-rate version of somebody else.' - Judy Garland

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Judy Garland, most famous for playing Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz, said these words as a reminder of how important it is to be authentic. Not only is authenticity important in itself, but trying to be like someone else is unlikely to mean that you'll be what they are or have what they have.

It also reminds us to avoid the trap of comparing ourselves to other people.

'A woman with a voice is, by definition, a strong woman.' - Melinda Gates

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“A woman with a voice is, by definition, a strong woman. But the search to find that voice can be remarkably difficult," is a quote by Melinda Gates, taken from hers speech at the Gates Foundation 2003 Powerful Voices Luncheon.

Though the meaning has been given a motivational context in recent years and used to emphasise the importance of finding your own voice as well as acknowledging how difficult that can be in society, she actually says it in the context of women's education.

"It’s complicated by the fact that in most nations women receive substantially less education than men," she continued, emphasising the importance of women and girls' education around the world.

'Do not live someone else's life and someone else's idea of what womanhood is. Womanhood is you.' - Viola Davis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to Buzzfeed in 2015, Viola Davis said: "Do not live someone else's life and someone else's idea of what womanhood is. Womanhood is you. Womanhood is everything that's inside of you."

In this interview, Davis highlights just how important it is to be an individual, especially where womanhood is concerned as being a woman and being 'feminine' can look all sorts of different ways.

'To be inspirational you don't have to save lives or win medals.' - Queen Elizabeth II

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"To be inspirational you don't have to save lives or win medals. I often draw strength from meeting ordinary people doing extraordinary things: volunteers, carers, community organisers and good neighbours; unsung heroes whose quiet dedication makes them special. They are an inspiration to those who know them."

This quote was part of a speech given by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2016 at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. It's become famous for how it emphasises that you don't have to be in the spotlight to make a difference and, in fact, it's the small things that prove most inspirational to others.

'I’d rather regret the things I’ve done than regret the things I haven’t done.' - Lucille Ball

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Being a woman in 1950s Hollywood, there was a lot of eyes on Lucille Ball and attention that wasn't always positive. Yet, she defiantly said: "I’d rather regret the things I’ve done than regret the things I haven’t done."

This quote speaks to just how important it is to grab at life's opportunities and take action to try and achieve what you want, even if it's something you're worried you could regret in years to come.

'If you look at what you have in life, you’ll always have more.' - Oprah Winfrey

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“If you look at what you have in life, you’ll always have more. If you look at what you don’t have in life, you’ll never have enough" is a quote by Oprah Winfrey, talk show host, television producer, actress and author.

This quote is all about gratitude, looking on the positive side, and emphasises the importance of being content with what you have as a route to happiness, rather than always looking for what's next.

'Sometimes things fall apart, so that better things can fall together.' - Marilyn Monroe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While we don't have a direct source for this quote, it's one widely attributed to Marilyn Monroe. It's all about staying positive in the face of adversity, when things go wrong, and in life's testing times. It might be that better things are on the horizon that wouldn't have been able to happen had things not 'fallen apart'.

Given the challenges the actress faced in her life, it's a poignant one that highlights the importance of resilience.

'Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood.' - Marie Curie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Marie Curie was the first woman to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize and only one of two people who have won it twice in two different fields. She said: “Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less.”

Her words highlight the importance of another phrase: "knowledge is power." The more we know, the more we can understand, and the better equipped we are to deal with life's challenges.

'If they don’t give you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair.' - Shirley Chisholm

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 1968, American politician Shirley Anita Chisholm became the first Black woman to be elected to the United States Congress. This is one of her most famous quotes, attributed to her by American political strategist and campaign manager Donna Brazile in her 2005 People tribute.

As you might guess, this phrase is all about the importance of making your own success, trying to reach your goals even if others make it hard for you, and being resilient to setbacks.

'I understand a woman’s need to have something for herself.' - Dr Jill Biden

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dr Jill Biden may be the former First Lady of the United States but her quote, from an interview with Harper's Bazaar magazine, on wanting something for herself is one that any woman can relate to.

The quote highlights the importance of staying independent in some elements of life, away from family responsibilities and the natural want to have something that's just your own. In Dr Biden's case, it's her work.

'The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don't have any.' - Alice Walker

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This quote from Alice Walker brings attention to the idea that many people 'give up' on their power simply by not realising their own potential and letting others define them. It's a reminder to stay strong in what we believe in and to have faith in our convictions.

Alice Walker is an American author whose novel, The Color Purple, won a Pulitzer Price and the American Book Award.

'It took me quite a long time to develop a voice, and now that I have it, I am not going to be silent.' - Madeleine Albright

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As the first female Secretary of State, serving under President Bill Clinton (1997 to 2001), Madeleine Albright certainly knew the importance of having a voice. She shared this line in an interview with HuffPost, adding that she "had fun" being who she became by having this mindset.

The quote is all about finding your voice, your beliefs, and knowing what's important to you. When you do, Albright encourages us not to shrink away from it, but rather be vocal with it. If you do, you may find you like the person you become.

'I'm not going to limit myself just because people won't accept the fact that I can do something else.' - Dolly Parton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2010, Dolly Parton shared this important message on the social media platform X, known as Twitter at the time. The message, conveyed in a few simple words, is all about not limiting yourself to what others think or expect from you.

As well as being one of the most famous singers in the world, Dolly Parton is a songwriter, actress, and philanthropist who has donated to several worthy causes over her career - including funding the early stages of development for the Moderna vaccine for Covid-19.

'Behind every great woman... is another great woman.' - Kate Hodges

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Hodges is the author of I Know a Woman: The inspiring connections between the women who have shaped our world, a book for children detailing the achievements of incredible women like Marie Curie, Billie Jean King, and Nina Simone.

In the introduction of this book, Hodges uses the quote to poke at another quote - "Behind every great man is a great woman" - and highlights that women have supported each other over generations, with the success of one paving the way for the success of another.

'I think that it’s the strength that causes the confusion and the fear.' - Princess Diana

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the controversial 1995 interview with Martin Bashir on BBC's Panorama, Princess Diana said: “Every strong woman in history has had to walk down a similar path and I think that it’s the strength that causes the confusion and the fear.”

It's a comment that speaks to the challenges women face in standing up for themselves against the perceived societal 'norms' - "Why is she strong? Where does she get it from? Where is she taking it? Where is she going to use it?", the quote continues.

'Courage starts with showing up and letting ourselves be seen.' - Dr Brené Brown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dr Brené Brown is an American academic and podcaster, who often speaks on relationship dynamics and the importance of 'courage over comfort' in life. This quote of hers is about the importance of being vulnerable with other people, of allowing ourselves to open up and show others the 'real' parts of ourselves, and being our true selves when we get there.

However, she also acknowledges that you need courage to do this, it's not always easy.

'No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.' - Eleanor Roosevelt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 1960, former First Lady of the United States Eleanor Roosevelt wrote "no one can make you feel inferior without your consent" in Catholic Digest. It's one of the most famous quotes by Roosevelt, who largely redefined the role of First Lady while her husband was president.

The comment means you have to agree with someone trying to belittle you - only by allowing their comments to enter your thoughts can their words hurt you. So, if you don't allow these words to enter your thought process, if you just brush them off, and don't allow anyone to make you feel small, you can't be made to feel inferior

'Done is better than perfect.' - Sheryl Sandberg

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Given that American technology executive, philanthropist, and writer Sheryl Sandberg is most famous for her role as the former chief operating officer at Meta (which includes platforms like Facebook), this is advice worth listening to.

The comment implies that it's better to get the job done, even if it's imperfect, than to cling to perfectionism and try to get it done 100% right. Such logic can be applied to both personal and professional lives.

'If you’re not making mistakes, then you’re not making decisions.' - Catherine Cook

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Catherine Cook co-founded one of the first social platforms myYearbook, when she was just 15 years old. It was a decision that led to success, but not without making a couple of mistakes along the way.

The full quote is all about how useful mistakes can be and highlights the idea that we shouldn't be afraid of making them. As long as we learn from them, they can lead to better things.

'Don’t compromise yourself. You are all you’ve got.' - Janis Joplin

(Image credit: Getty Images)

American singer and songwriter Janis Joplin was one of the most iconic rock performers of the 1970s - and it was her lack of compromise that led to that title.

This quote, which is widely attributed to her, is all about staying true to yourself and going after what you want as no one else is going to do it for you. To compromise is to give up on yourself, she implies.