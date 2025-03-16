Alternative uses for household objects that will turn your world upside-down

Why throw away everyday items when you can repurpose them into something stylish, practical, and unique?

Not only will you save money but you’ll also reduce waste and help the planet - a wonderful win-win for everyone.

Whether you’re a crafty up-cycler or an eco-conscious recycler always seeking sustainable home hacks, these creative ideas will give your household cast-offs a brand-new lease of life. From wine corks to old jumpers, prepare to see your ‘rubbish’ in a whole new light!

Vinyl records as bowls

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Don’t toss out old LPs just because you don’t have a record player anymore - turn them into fun bowls instead! Preheat your oven to 100°C (200°F) and place a record over an upturned oven-safe bowl. After a few minutes, the vinyl will soften, this is your cue to pop on some heat-resistant gloves and carefully mould it into a bowl before it cools. Leave it as is for a retro look or spray-paint it for a more polished finish. Not only do these make fantastic catch-all trays for keys, jewellery, or snacks, you could take an LPs of special significance, such as a couple’s first dance, or the number one song from the day they were born, and create a truly personal, one-of-a-kind gift.

Bicycle wheel as a statement clock

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Did you know you can attach a clock mechanism kit to basically anything to create a wonderful original statement piece? It’s true! Circular objects work best, so why not give this a try with an old bike wheel? Attach the mechanism to the wheel’s centre and position the hands between the spokes for a New York loft-style aesthetic, and add numbers or custom markers around the rim with stickers, paint, or small hooks as you see fit. If bicycles aren’t your thing, try using old vinyl records, vintage plates, or quirky hats, for something sure to get your guests talking!

Old books as floating shelves

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Are you a lover of quirky furniture? Then you’ll adore this idea: transform your favourite or vintage books into unique floating shelves! It’s easier than it sounds as all you need to do is attach two L-brackets to the wall, then secure the books to the brackets with strong adhesive or screws. The pages will naturally stay closed, creating a sturdy display shelf for trinkets, plants, or more books, and fabulously decorative hardcovers tend to work best from a style point of view.

Old ladder as a towel rack

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If your bathroom celebrates a coastal, rustic or cottage decor, try repurposing an old wooden ladder into a stylish towel rack. Sand it down, paint or varnish it, and lean it against a wall for an effortlessly elegant, yet functional touch. The rungs provide perfect towel storage, keeping them neatly displayed and within easy reach, however, for a more permanent fixture, you could even mount it horizontally, while attaching a larger ladder could double as a shelving unit!

Dresser cabinet as a wall shelf

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re into up-cycling, we're sure you will love this quirky challenge! Take apart an old dresser cabinet so you are left with the top half, clean it down, sand it, and paint or varnish to match your decor. Mount it on the wall using sturdy brackets and there you have it - a unique and attractive storage solution. You can use it to display books, plants, memorabilia or whatever you want. Chic, practical, and completely budget-friendly, what’s not to love?

Vintage forks as curtain tiebacks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Give your home a quirky touch by transforming old, or better yet - antique, forks into dramatic curtain tiebacks! Vintage or decorative forks work best, and you can polish or paint them to match your decor. You’ll need to use pliers to bend the prongs into a loop, then attach the handle to the wall with screws or an incredibly strong adhesive. Once complete the curved prongs will hold back curtains stylishly, adding a rustic, artistic charm to any room!

Suitcase as a coffee table

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Give your old suitcases a new lease of life as a coffee table with built-in storage! To start you’ll need to choose a sturdy vintage suitcase, with leather or hard-shell styles working best for this. Attach four legs (which you can either salvage from an old chair or purchase separately) using strong brackets. For a polished touch, line the inside with fabric or wallpaper, and give the outer shell a clean and polish. This stylish centrepiece doubles as hidden storage for things like blankets, books, or board games - just the ticket for small, yet stylish, spaces!

Photo frames as vanity trays

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you have a beautiful photo frame that’s lost its glass, whether it was smashed or cracked, you can transform it into a bespoke vanity tray! Remove the support and replace the backing with fabric or patterned paper, and secure it in place. And that’s it! Now it’s ready to display jewellery and perfumes on your vanity dresser, or coffee table essentials in the living room. For extra stability you could add handles or attach felt pads underneath to prevent it from slipping.

Colander as a planter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An old (even dented or rusted) colander can make the most perfect planter, all thanks to those wonderful built-in drainage holes! Line it with moss or coconut fibre, add soil, and plant whatever flowers you love, but those with trailing vines work really well. Hang it from a chain or strong rope, or even place it on a table for a quirky, vintage-style plant display. For extra charm, you could paint it in bright colours to match your garden decor.

Jumpers as cushions

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Don’t throw out a beloved jumper just because it shrank or got stained! Turn it into a cosy cushion cover by cutting out two square panels from the fabric, making sure to include any decorative patterns like cables or buttons, and sewing three sides together. Pop in a nice comfy cushion pad, then stitch or button up the final edge. No sewing skills? No problem! Just use some fabric glue or iron-on hemming tape, no one will know, and you’ll have a super sentimental and sustainable way to repurpose clothing while adding warmth and comfort to your home decor.

Wine rack as towel storage

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking for somewhere original yet functional to store your towels? Perhaps you run an Airbnb and want something that looks a bit nicer than a stack heaped on the end of the bed? Well look no further than the trusty old wine rack! Simply roll up the towels and slot them into the bottle spaces for a stylish, spa-like aesthetic. This works especially well in powder rooms, guest rooms, or even poolside areas, keeping towels neatly stored while saving cupboard space.

Old cutlery as plant labels

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Save money and the environment by turning old spoons and forks into durable plant markers! You may need to flatten out curved metal spoons with a hammer, but this is easily done and makes for a great stress reliever. Then engrave plant names using a metal stamping kit for a sophisticated look, but a permanent marker does the job too. Forks can also hold labels by inserting them into the soil and weaving a tag between the prongs. Wooden and plastic cutlery works too, just be sure to write the names with waterproof ink.

Ice cube trays for jewellery storage

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Don’t you hate it when you neatly put your necklaces away in a jewellery box, only to find them tangled in an endless knot of links when you next need one? Well here’s a solution - use an empty ice cube tray! Each compartment is perfect for holding rings, earrings, bracelets, necklaces or other small, individual accessories. Perfect for preventing tangles or for taking away when travelling, you’ll just need to use a lidded tray to keep items secure in your suitcase or wrap with cling film. Not luxe enough for you? Simply spray paint in gold or silver, and line each section with velvet fabric.

Shower cap as a shoe protector

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No one wants to put messy, sandy or smelly shoes in their luggage. Instead of bulky travel bags, use a shower cap! The elastic edge fits snugly around shoes, they weigh next to nothing, and they keep dirt and smells contained. And if you're staying in a hotel, grab a few of the complimentary caps for future outings. What’s more, this hack isn’t just perfect for holidays, you can use it for gym bags, school bags or for storing shoes at home.

Hanging shoe organisers as pantry storage

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hanging shoe organisers aren’t just fabulous for tidying away footwear, you can use one or several, as a genius kitchen storage solution! Hang one on the back of your pantry door and use its generously deep pockets to hold snacks, spices, condiments, or even utensils. This is a wonder hack for small kitchens where cupboard space is limited, keeping everything visible and within reach. No more rummaging through cluttered shelves for you, as this method helps you stay organised while making the most of every inch of space.

Tissue box as a plastic bag dispenser

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To tame the chaos of crumpled plastic carrier bags all you need is an empty tissue box! Simply feed the bags inside, pulling them out one by one as needed, just like tissues. For best results, fold or roll them before inserting to prevent tangles, then pop them in a cupboard, under the sink, in your car’s boot, or by the front door. A simple, organised, and eco-friendly storage solution that’s ideal for dog walks, muddy shoe covers, lining bins, or emergency shopping trips.

Jeans as a bag

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Have you outgrown your favourite pair of jeans or perhaps they've just got a bit old and worn out? Don’t despair, they aren’t destined for the dustbin if you repurpose them into a durable and adorable tote! Cut off the legs, keeping the waist and pockets intact, then fold in and stitch the bottom shut. Add sturdy fabric or colourful straps for handles and customise with embroidery, patches, or fabric paint. One of the best parts is that the pockets remain usable; perfect for keys and phones!

Coffee grounds as pest repellent

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After you make that marvellous mug of morning coffee, hold off chucking out the grounds! Used coffee grounds are a wonderful, not to mention natural, pest deterrent! Sprinkle them around plants to keep slugs and snails at bay as the rough texture makes it hard for them to crawl over. Coffee grounds also enrich soil with nitrogen, promoting healthy plant growth. If ants are a problem indoors, mix grounds with cinnamon and sprinkle near entry points to repel them.

Wine bottle as a bottle lantern

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking for an inexpensive, elegant, yet homely decoration that brings joy as well as light? Well after you finish that bottle of wine, simply give it a clean, then place taper candles inside the neck. Don’t worry if they feel a little loose, just drip melted wax to secure them. For a decorative touch, paint or etch the glass, and if you’re looking for something a little more ambient, fill the bottles with LED fairy lights first, for an extra cosy glow.

Plastic bottle as a mini greenhouse or drip irrigator

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Plastic bottles have become the poster child for environmental damage, but you can give them a second life helping the planet instead of harming it. First, cut one in half and use the top section as a mini greenhouse to protect seedlings, which will keep warmth and moisture in while keeping pests out. Another option is to create a DIY drip irrigator, simply by poking tiny holes in the cap (really small though, you don’t want the water flooding out), fill the bottle with water, and bury it upside down in the soil. This will slowly release water, keeping plants hydrated; perfect for forgetful minds or when you're away on holiday!

Baskets as light shades

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Discovered a hole in the bottom of your favourite woven basket? Don’t bin it, repurpose it into a stylish lampshade instead! Thread a pendant light cord through the hole in your basket, and secure it from the ceiling. The woven texture creates beautiful patterns of light and shadow, making a statement in any room. Leave it natural for a beachy look or paint it for a modern twist. Ideal for kitchens, living rooms, or even outdoor spaces, this budget-friendly DIY hack is great for adding warmth and character to your home.

Toilet rolls as cable organisers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tangled cables and loose wires driving you mad? The solution is oh so simple, and free! Simply coil your charging cables, headphones, or USB cords and slide them inside the cardboard tube of a finished toilet roll. Label each roll for quick identification and store them upright in a box, basket or drawer. For a stylish touch, you could even decorate with coloured tape or patterned paper. No more frustrating knots; just grab and go!

Old belts as shelf brackets

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you have a few old belts lying around that you don’t use or perhaps ones that you no longer like the look of, try turning them into stylish shelf supports! All you need to do is cut two belts into equal lengths, loop them around a wooden plank, and secure them to the wall with screws. The result? A floating shelf with a cool and quirky industrial vibe. Remember to adjust the belt size depending on your needs and experiment with different colours for a custom look!

Bubble wrap as frost protection

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re a fan of online shopping, chances are you have a cupboard bulging with bubble wrap, so here’s a use for it that’ll not only keep your drawers tidy, but your plants happy. When autumn turns to winter, and the temperature begins to drop, swaddle your plant pots in layers of bubble wrap to insulate them during cold spells. You can also use them to line greenhouse windows to trap heat or place sheets under pots to prevent roots from freezing.

Rice for cleaning bottles and vases

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cleaning narrow-necked bottles or vases can be a real struggle, even the best of brushes won’t quite do the job. But here’s the answer - dry rice! Particularly good if you have lots to spare and it's due to go out of date soon. Add a few tablespoons of uncooked rice with warm soapy water, then swirl vigorously and give it a good old shake. The rice acts as a natural abrasive, scrubbing away residue without scratching the glass or ceramic. Rinse well, and you’re sure to notice that sparkle!

This trick also works wonders on thermos flasks, decanters, and baby bottles as an easy, eco-friendly cleaning solution that saves time and effort.

Cereal boxes as drawer dividers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Is there anything more annoying than messy drawers? Well fear not, your organisational prayers have been answered by the humble cereal box. Making the perfect DIY organisers, simply cut your empty cereal boxes to just below the height of your drawer, but keeping them equal, and arrange them as needed to separate socks, stationery, makeup, tea towels, you name it - the cereal box will organise it. If you want to take things up a notch, you can reinforce the collection with tape, to hold it together as one or decorate the boxes with wrapping paper or fabric for a more polished look.

Wine corks for coasters

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This one's for all the wine lovers! Corks make fantastic DIY coasters, which are so easy to do. Start by gluing them together in a circular or square pattern, then once dry, slice them into thin, equal layers (discarding the uneven top and bottom ends). Next sand the edges for a smooth finish, then either leave untouched for a natural look or decorate for a bespoke charm. Not only will these coasters protect your surfaces, but they’ll also add a rustic touch to your home.

Mug as a speaker

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Everyone loves a good boogie, especially when it’s to a song you love! But if your phone isn’t doing the tune justice, pop it into an empty ceramic mug and marvel at how it amplifies and directs the sound, thanks to its curved shape. Working best with deep, rounded mugs that enhance acoustics, the homemade speaker is just the thing for a quick kitchen dance party, outdoor picnics, or getting ready in the morning when you don’t want to fuss with Bluetooth.

Shower curtain hooks for handbag storage

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Is a mountain of handbags cluttering your cupboards? Try using shower curtain hooks for an easy, accessible storage solution! Simply clip them onto a wardrobe rail or a mounted rod, then hang each handbag by its strap. This prevents bags from getting crushed and damaged, while keeping them neatly displayed and ready to grab. You could even arrange by size or colour for extra organisation, or use this trick for scarves, belts, or caps too.

Eggshells for seed starters

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Eggshells are the perfect biodegradable seed starters! All you need to do is carefully clean the halved, used shell, fill with soil, gently push a few seeds inside, moisten, pop back into the empty egg box for stability and place on a sunny windowsill. Once seedlings sprout, and all risk of frost has passed, plant the entire shell in the garden, where the shell will naturally decompose, enriching the soil with calcium, giving your seedling the nutritious start it needs in life. What’s more, any eggshells that didn’t get used as mini plant pots can be crushed up and sprinkled in a protective circle around your seedlings to keep hungry slugs at bay!

Glass jars as light fixtures

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Old glass jars can be reused for many things; so why not transform them into beautiful and unique pendant lights? Mason jars tend to work best for this, as you’ll want to drill a hole in the lid, thread through a light fixture, and secure the bulb inside. For best results, hang them in clusters over a kitchen island or use them as bedside lamps for a rustic, industrial vibe. If you prefer a softer glow, or something less permanent, opt for using LED fairy lights inside instead, which can make the perfect nightlight for younger children. Frosted glass jars are great for creating a cosy, diffused effect, while using glass paint will throws swathes of colour around the room.

Used dryer sheets as dust cloths

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Before tossing used dryer sheets, repurpose them as dust cloths! Now we know it sounds a little bit crazy, but trust us, or better - science, because their anti-static properties really do make them perfect for wiping TV screens, keyboards, blinds, and furniture, effortlessly lifting away dust while preventing buildup. For an extra boost, slightly dampen them with lemon-scented water before use, for a sparkling shine that smells as good as it looks.