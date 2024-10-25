Why is my fridge wet? Appliance experts share 4 possible reasons for the malfunction and helpful solutions

Opening your fridge to find it dripping with water is certainly far from ideal, especially when you can't figure out why. Luckily this is a common issue and one that can be easily solved if you know how.

Once you've mastered how to clean your fridge and nailed the most efficient way to organise it, there isn't much else to keep it maintained. And yet we commonly run into issues with the appliance, whether that be ice from a faulty thermometer or in this case, puddles of water.

In the same way, you might be stumped when your dehumidifier is leaking water out of the bottom, there is often a rather simple solution but it's just a matter of knowing what it is.

Why is my fridge wet? Expert advice

No matter how often you clean your fridge, there will come a time when you might have to battle with excess moisture and temperature issues.

"If your fridge freezer is wet, it can be a sign of several common issues, usually related to moisture buildup or condensation," explains Michael Forbes, lead product trainer at AEG. "Excess moisture in your fridge freezer isn’t only inconvenient - it can also lead to mould and mildew forming, and unpleasant odours."

1. Leaving the door open too often

Are you often greeted with condensation droplets on the inside of your fridge? (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Michael reveals, there are several reasons you could be dealing with excess moisture in your fridge. He says, "The first problem could be leaving the door open for too long or opening it frequently which can cause a build-up of humidity and moisture."

It can be a good idea to make sure you've not left the fridge door slightly ajar as even the smallest opening can cause the temperature of your fridge to drop.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Clogged drain

Whilst you might know all the expert cleaning hacks, it's a common mistake to forget out the fridge's drainage hole. Forgetting to clean it for months will often lead to a blockage which will affect how the appliance functions.

"Some refrigerators have drains designed to allow excess water to drain out, and bits of food can sometimes block it causing water to pool inside the appliance," explains Michael.

This shouldn't be an issue if you keep up with your fridge's cleanliness, however, it can be a good idea to give it a more thorough deep clean every month.

3. incorrect temperature setting

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst you might know the recommended temperature to keep your fridge at, sometimes the dial can be knocked or changed accidentally. Michael warns that the settings being too low can cause a frost build-up which will then melt and leave your fridge wet.

Smart Refrigerator Device Vitesy Shelfy Smart Refrigerator Device View at Amazon RRP: was £149 Now £119 | This smart gadget extends food freshness and reduces food waste. In doing so it also helps to prevent and remove bad odours. Featuring photocatalytic and washable filter. Usb-C charging compatibility.

4. Not allowing leftovers to cool down

It can be all too easy to rush the meal prep process and stack your Tupperware full of food straight in the fridge after cooking. But this doesn't just affect the food being stored it'll also mess with your fridge's temperature.

"Finally, if you're putting food that is still warm into your fridge freezer, once that warm air cools, water droplets will be left behind on the cool surfaces of the fridge freezer," Michael finishes.

Along with not allowing your food to cool down, overfilling your fridge is also a common appliance mistake and can affect its ability to keep the contents properly cold.

How do I stop my fridge from leaking water inside?

Although the issues that cause your fridge to be wet are common, the solutions are simple and shouldn't take too long to start taking effect.

Sarah Heaps, refrigeration expert at AO.com says, "To prevent your fridge from being wet, make sure you check the fridge door for any damage or gaps in the rubber gasket. You can clean this gasket with warm soapy water yet if this is damaged then you may need to replace it."

Whilst you're doing that it's a good idea to use some warm soapy water to clean out your fridge's drain hole to prevent it from being clogged. This is a good task to remember to do every time you deep clean your home.

"In future, try not to keep the fridge door open for too long. When it is left open for too long this can affect the humidity with warm air. You can also try to place a small container of baking soda in your fridge to absorb any excess moisture," adds Sarah.

Is it normal for a fridge to be wet inside?

It's not exactly normal for your fridge to be wet inside however it does happen. If you find your fridge is holding moisture then don't panic, there a several easy mistakes that could have caused it and all are quick to fix.

Sarah does recommend making sure your fridge is on the right setting to start with, she explains, "The ideal fridge temperature is around 4 degrees. Avoid setting this any lower as this can cause unnecessary freezing and condensation.”

Shop fridge maintenance products

Prevent odour Croc Odor Twin Pack Fridge Fresh Deodoriser View at Amazon RRP: £6 | Keep your fridge odour-free with this 2-pack of deodorisers. Whether you simply want to keep the smelly blue cheese at bay or keep your food as fresh as possible these work fantastically. Multipurpose cloths Aidea Microfibre Cloths View at Amazon RRP: £5.29 for a pack of 8 | This is a product every cleaner should have in their home, especially when it comes to big cleaning jobs. This eight-pack will make any task that much easier and more efficient. Antibacterial Premium Dishwashing Liquid View at Amazon RRP: £8.99 for 3 x 320ml | Dish soap really is the wonder product when it comes to cleaning, especially in places like the fridge where you'd rather not use a scented surface spray. This three-pack will get your fridge cleaned and help with the washing up too.

To keep your fridge running smoothly and ensure it stays as clean as possible, why not add it to your daily habits to keep your home clean and tidy. A regular check of the food inside and clean-up of spills can stop pungent smells as well as malfunctions.