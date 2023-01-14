Wallpaper trends 2023: 12 top picks for living rooms, bedrooms and beyond

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Wallpaper is well and truly back in fashion and we’re currently obsessed with wanting to know what the top wallpaper trends of 2023 will be. So we've called upon leading experts in the industry to reveal what will be adorning our walls this year.

Because the walls form the foundations of every good decorating scheme it's always good to keep abreast of the latest wallpaper and interior paint color trends to update any room.

From colorful feature walls to enliven the best living room paint colors (opens in new tab) to a pretty wall-to-wall saturation in keeping with cocooning bedroom trends 2023 (opens in new tab) there is no end to what can be achieved with a roll or two of whimsical wallpaper.

Wallpaper trends 2023: the designs to look out for

“In 2023, we expect to see a variety of wallpaper trends correlating with the abundance of varying styles and looks coming through," says Rebecca Drury, co-founder, MissPrint (opens in new tab).

"As we begin to venture into a more colorful world, bold and playful palettes will be more present in wallpaper designs and patterns – think bright reds and striking blues to transform the previous demand for neutral dynamics."

From adding texture to bringing in big, bold, and bright patterns, these are the designs set to be big for wallpaper to inform and inspire decorating projects throughout the year ahead...

1. Textured papers

(Image credit: Graham & Brown)

Texture plays an integral role in the leading interior design trends of 2023. As we look every which way to bring nature into our homes, through paint colors, materials, and patterns, it's no wonder the experts predict soft textures embossing the mix too.

Grasscloth made from natural fibers such as jute, hemp seagrass or bamboo adds soft definition and creates a homely and relaxing vibe. It's an ideal wall option for rooms we love to hunker down in.

“Wallpaper will be making a serious comeback this year," says Juliette Thomas, founder, and director at Juliettes Interiors (opens in new tab). We’ll see a particular increase in textured wallpaper in a variety of colors to add instant depth and interest to spaces – especially darker palettes as homeowners are looking for richer and moodier decor for their homes in the new year."

2. Biophilic design

(Image credit: Hillary's)

The Biophilic trend is going nowhere in 2023, especially when it comes to statement wallpaper designs. But, to develop the drama expect to see leafy prints set against darker hues for a more moody vibe.

To avoid making mistakes when decorating with dark colors senior product manager at Hillarys (opens in new tab), Yvonne Keal, explains how to get the atmospheric and shady leaf print look in large living rooms when teamed with color.

“Use darker florals and biophilic wallpaper designs to add a sense of depth and drama into calmer spaces."

"Statement teal colors complement larger windows perfectly and along with flowers growing upwards, give your space a sense of height.”

3. Retro pattern

(Image credit: @decor_amsterdam / Miss Print)

Walls covered in colorful and clashing geometric wallpaper were 70s staples. Perhaps due to a recent resurgence for nostalgia, retro wallpaper is back with a modern twist.

"We are expected to see a retro resurgence, favoring groovy repeat patterns and abstract colorways," explains Rebecca. "This will definitely assist in making homes more visually interesting and inviting."

Printed in modern metallic finishes and teamed with mid-century furniture and colorful accessories, design studio Decor Amsterdam (opens in new tab) has struck the perfect balance of 'New Nostalgia' with this side-board display and backdrop.

4. Imitation and faux effects

(Image credit: B&Q)

Be its tongue and groove cladding, boiserie panels, or contemporary veneer slats, architectural wall paneling is currently a huge decorating trend. Faux panel wallpaper is a budget-friendly alternative that can transform a room without any DIY disasters – not to mention a fabulous way to make a home look expensive on a budget.

“Faux interiors and false effect finishes are going to be huge in 2023. Whilst the cost of living crisis means everyone is making cutbacks, it also means people are looking for cheap ways to do things they love.

Marble and wood effect have always been popular, with paneling really taking off in the last two years. Faux effect wallpaper will be seen in homes across the UK," says James Mellan-Matulewicz, CEO & creative director at Bobbi Beck (opens in new tab).

“At B&Q, we've seen sales of wooden slat wallpaper have already increased by 82% this month compared to last," reveals Nicky Fisher, category director of surface and decor at B&Q (opens in new tab). "With site searches for the wallpaper style up by 66%, further demonstrating the longevity of this trend.”

5. New borders

(Image credit: LICK)

During the 80s, wallpaper borders and friezes were hugely fashionable, most of which we are glad to see the back of in the end. However, thanks to a surge in maximal looks, framing rooms when decorating is back in demand.

Tash Bradley, director of interior design at Lick (opens in new tab) says: "Bringing in wallpaper borders is a clever way to add detailing and visual interest to a room, without overwhelming it”.

To inject a fresh perspective on the look for 2023 take inspiration from murals. A thick border printed with an illustrative narrative will add visual interest in minimalist and neutral schemes.

Or, for a more subtle approach contemporary frames with geometric patterns will make a subtle yet striking statement.

Lick has recently collaborated with renowned interior designer Kelly Hoppen CBE to launch a set of super stylish wallpaper boarders that we have fallen head over heels for.

"Putting a contemporary twist on a traditional wallpaper trend, these minimalist designs are all about making a subtle statement, accentuating your decor through a less-is-more approach," adds Tash.

6. Joyful colour and design

(Image credit: ilovewallpaper)

Dopamine dressing was a buzz phrase used in both fashion and interiors worlds in 2022 and this year the uplifting look is set to continue. Joyful design focuses on brightening our spirits through decor using layout, color and pattern and is an ideal way to bring positive energy into your home (opens in new tab).

“Maximalist bold wallpapers will become more of a trend for 2023 and will filter out into every level of the wallpaper market. They can be geometric, retro, floral or small scale but more people will be confident using braver colors and designs." Explains Zoe Eaton, Creative Director of Ohpopsi (opens in new tab).

"There will be more of a desire to decorate three or four walls to create rich warm spaces and people will embrace the positive benefits of living with colorful, comfortable spaces."

Senior Product Manager at Hillarys, Yvonne Keal agrees. “Illustrated through free-flowing lines and shapes, introducing abstract patterns into your wallpaper is the perfect way to add a touch of personality and playfulness.

With a focus on enhanced energy, uniqueness and modern design set to be a big trend in 2023, choosing abstract patterns tick all of those boxes.”

7. Oversized blooms

(Image credit: Wallshoppe)

Alongside jungle leaves and palm prints, botanical florals will continue to bloom in 2023.

"Botanical prints have been on the rise and have become more apparent as we begin to appreciate more of the natural world," explains Rebecca. "People are starting to incorporate more floral interiors as they help to breathe life and freshness throughout the home."

The Sex and City sequel show 'And Just Like That', proved oversized floral prints are soon to be sought after by showcasing Sarah Jessica Parker's wallpaper (opens in new tab)collaboration with Wallshoppe, in the Upper East Side apartment.

"We are seeing a huge shift from the beige-on-beige neutral palettes to soft maximalism. A lot of print-on-print pairing with vibrant colors is a huge trend," says Mert Beraze from Wallshoppe (opens in new tab).

"The SJP collection speaks to this trend with bold florals. Plus ever since the paper was featured in Carrie’s apartment in And Just Like That, the print became wildly popular."

8. Maximalist design

(Image credit: Bobo1325)

Big, bold, and bright wallpapers embracing the maximalist trend are becoming hugely popular as interiors become more expressive. When layered with plenty of pattern and texture, opting for large prints and strong colorful wallpaper is an immediate way to inject character into any space.

“We’re going to see bright, bold prints as people are growing more comfortable with using color to not only reflect their personalities but to influence the ‘moods’ of the interior space they’re creating," says Beth Travers, founder of Bobo1325 (opens in new tab).

"People are learning to embrace the power of color and harness the different tones and shades as we’re becoming more aware of the mental health and mindful aspect and the benefits it can bring."

If you're feeling brave with color consider also how to use Pantone's Color of the year 2023 in your home to complement your chosen wallpaper design.

9. Immersive walls

(Image credit: Little Greene)

Wallpapers that immerse a whole wall with one huge image can instantly transform a space into a new dimension. Hung in panels and put together like a jigsaw, a full-scale mural adds character to walls beyond compare.

"Large-scale prints, repeating patterns, and eye-catching murals are expected to be seen everywhere in 2023, adding another dimension to otherwise lackluster walls," explains Chelsea Clark, head of brand at I Love Wallpaper (opens in new tab).

"Found in homes since the 18th century, murals are a quick and easy way to transform a room and transport you to another place entirely and they are becoming increasingly popular in the modern-day home."

Also known as background walls, elements of nature showcased as works of art will continue to be popular. Think mountain tops, steamy forests, and trailing botanical gardens.

"For a calming and cohesive look, pair your design with a complementary hue, on skirting and woodwork to deliver a contemporary and cocooning finish," suggest Ruth Mottershead, creative director at Little Greene (opens in new tab). " This 'cocooning effect' is also a great way to make a room look bigger with paint.

10. Heritage classics

(Image credit: Morris & Co.)

The heritage trend has recently been re-generated from our love of country life and traditional charm teamed with modern accents – the perfect balance of old and new.

Many reputable wallpaper brands have historical archives that they return to recreate timeless classics in new and innovative ways.

"Although many of the designs in the collection are over 100 years old, designed by William Morris for his dear friend Emery Walker, the colorways, the designs and the pattern repeats are exactly how Morris used to produce himself," explains Jessica Clayworth, lead designer, Morris & Co (opens in new tab) of their Emery Walker’s House collection.

Charming repeats and motifs in muted tones are guaranteed to transform any room into a gorgeous countryside escape.

"The Emery Walker’s house is the perfect embodiment of how Morris & Co. designs truly do stand the test of time and are more relevant now than ever," adds Jessica.

11. Removable wallpaper

(Image credit: Wallshoppe)

Say goodbye to icky paste and awkward wallpaper tables because self-adhesive wallpaper has landed. Otherwise known as removable wallpaper this peel-and-stick wallpaper is going to revolutionize DIY-addicted renters' homes.

Unlike investing in bold new kitchen trends 2023, this design option is far less of a commitment or cost.

"Commitment-free and ideal for DIYers, renters, and set producers. This style of paper can be easily peeled off and doesn’t damage the walls when removed," explains Mert.

"If you are tempted to shake up your decor but aren’t certain you want to commit, then applying peel-and-stick or self-adhesive wallpapers is the perfect solution to experiment without the permanent commitment," adds James.

With new technological developments, wallpaper is no longer just a homeowners' privilege. Removable, self-adhesive wallpaper allows renters to inject color and pattern into homes without risking the deposit and consumers are realizing the benefits. It's a simple way of adding a splash of color in awkward spaces that are temporary.

"Interest in peel-and-stick or removable wallpaper has increased by 73% over the past month at B&Q. This is likely due to people looking for easy and more affordable ways to switch up the decor in their homes, particularly when renting," explains Nicky.

12. Wallpapered ceilings

(Image credit: Magnolia Network)

Last year many residential ceilings went from being characterless, colorless afterthoughts to tunefully toned topside coverings, painted in harmonizing hues.

As trends focusing on visual experimentation are on the up, wallpaper is the latest design element adorning ceilings in 2023.

“As people look for inventive ways to decorate, we’ve seen attention turn toward the fifth wall of our rooms: the ceiling," explains Paula Taylor, head stylist at luxury wallpaper and paint brand, Graham and Brown (opens in new tab).

"Patterned wallpaper is the natural choice when looking to make the most of this blank space; being free from the interruption of shelves, furniture, or hangings, the ceiling allows the pattern of the wallpaper to be more striking than ever before."

Famous home renovators, Joanna and Chip Gaines showcased this delightful wallpapered bedroom ceiling (pictured) in a mid-century cottage in Waco, on the hit decorating TV show, Fixer Upper (opens in new tab).