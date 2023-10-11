I'm a homes writer, and I can't believe these Prime Day Home Deals are still available

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If there's one thing Amazon Prime Day home deals taught me, it's that you don't have to break the bank to decorate your space. We've rounded up brilliant home deals worthy of your living space.

Whether you just moved into a new flat like me or need to re-up on household products, decorating and furnishing your space can get pretty pricey, and the small essentials add up. Fortunately, there's still a little time to shop Amazon Prime Day deals or (Big Deals Day) and snap on some Prime Day furniture deals, discounted cookware sets, air fryer deals, cleaning supplies, and more.

From the best Le Creuset deals to discounted Shark vacuum cleaners, below are the very best Prime Day home deals. Your house will thank us later.

Our top Prime Day home deals

Prime Day Kitchen deals

Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Round Casserole Dish: was £285, now £207.80 at Amazon You'll feel like a fancy cook once you add a Le Creuset casserole dish to your cookware, and with a 27% discount, you won't have to totally break the bank by buying one. This cast iron casserole dish comes in many colours, sizes, and different percent off, with the matte black, 24cm being the best deal we can find.

Philips Airfryer 3000 Series L: was £149.99, now £70.30 at Amazon I'm currently on the market for a bigger air fryer that doesn't take up too much counter space, and a Philips Air fryer 3000 is the perfect size, sleek looking, and features seven preset programs, so you don't have to google what can I cook in an air fryer and for how long. Plus, it's currently on sale for 53% off.

KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer 4.3L: was £499, now £328.99 at Amazon The best KitchenAid deals can be hard to come by, so we highly recommend snapping on this KitchenAid Prime Day deal and saving £170. This classic KitchenAid is the perfect size to mix and knead all your battered recipes with 10 speeds. This deal also includes a flat beater, dough hook, and a wire whisk. It's the perfect Christmas gift for mom and will make an excellent 60th birthday gift for a keen chef.

Nespresso Vertuo Next Pod Coffee Machine: was £94.48, now £64.99 at Amazon If I had to choose one kitchen appliance to recommend, it would be the Nespresso Vertuo. As a coffee lover, I'm very picky about the quality of my espresso, and this machine makes a delicious cup of espresso like no other. Since I've had my Vertuo, I can count on one hand how many times I've been to Starbucks since last December. With its original RPP costing nearly £100 and now being discounted to £64.99, this is a steal!

Prime Day vacuum deals

Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum IZ300UKT: was £379.99, now £229.99 at Amazon Bag 39% in savings on the best Shark vacuum. Deemed the best cordless option in our shopping guide. We love how flawlessly it picks up fine dust in one pass on hardwood floors and carpets. It also has three strong and light power levels to vacuum up any size job.

Shark AV2001 AI Robot Vacuum: was £292.29, now £277.22 at Amazon I've been eyeing this Shark robot vacuum cleaner for a while, and although it's not the biggest Prime Day deal, this multi-functional robot vacuum is rarely discounted. No more lugging the vacuum from room to room. Simply, start the robot vacuum from your phone. It's even compatible with Alexa.

Tineco Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner: was £469, now £258.30 at Amazon It doesn't get better than a 2-in-1 mop vacuum cleaner, especially when a 45% discount is attached. The Tineco Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner washes and dries all at the same time. Did we mention it's cordless?

Prime Day bedding deals

Kotton Culture White Bedding Sheet Set: was £69.99, now £44.84 at Amazon You can never have too many bed sheet sets, and this Amazon favourite is currently on sale for 36% off. This four-piece Egyptian cotton sheet set includes a flat sheet, two standard pillowcases, and a fitted sheet. And if you're looking for a nice housewarming gift, this is a perfect option!

Bare Home Duvet Set: was £33.99, now £28.89 at Amazon According to over 18,000 five-star Amazon reviews, this goose-down alternative duvet set looks and feels far more expensive than its cheap price tag. And with this Prime Day comforter deal, you get two matching pillowcases.

Kitsch 100% Satin Pillowcase with Zipper: was £15.80, now £13.43 at Amazon This is a Prime Day deal under £20 from a well-loved brand. Satin pillowcases are not nice for aesthetics but they prevent hair breakage and are great at taming frizzy hair.

Best Prime Day cleaning product deals

Dettol Antibacterial Multipurpose Wipes 6-Pack: was £22.99, now £19.54 at Amazon Prime Day is also great for stocking up on cleaning must-haves, such as these multi-purpose antibacterial wipes. On sale for 15% off, you'll get six packs - a total of 756 wipes, enough to last you into next year.

Mr. SIGA Non-scratch Cellulose Scrub Sponge 12-Pack : was £16.99, now £9.99 at Amazon Enjoy 41% in savings on this 12-pack Mr. Siga scrub sponge set. It's perfect for cleaning the bathroom, kitchen counters, and dishes. This is an Amazon-must have I'll never stop buying.

La Jolie Muse Cinnamon Pumpkin Scented Candles Set of 2: was £12.99, now £9.87 at Amazon It may not be a cleaning product, but there's no better way to finish a cleaning session than to light one of the best scented candles. La Jolie is a fan-favourite fragrance brand and has some of the best candles on Amazon. This deal comes with two small cinnamon pumpkin candles, perfect for autumn.