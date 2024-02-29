Nespresso's latest machine is like a coffee shop in your kitchen, but is it worth £650?

What do you get when you combine the convenience of a Nespresso with the luxury feel of a Sage machine? The answer is the Nespresso Vertuo Creatista. A chic stainless steel pod coffee machine that can make everything from multi-serve carafes to an oat milk latte.

The best coffee machines have come a long way in recent years, especially with the emergence of pod coffee. While some love the ritual of grinding and tamping their own beans, many find it tricky to get the right brew with a bean-to-cup, with so many variables that can get in the way of a good cup of coffee. Nespresso's iconic machines have removed all the margins for error from the process, creating smart barcode-powered machines that can detect the type of pod you're using and run the perfect cycle to get the most out of every pod.

I've reviewed countless Nespresso machines over the years, so I've learned a lot about what sets a coffee machine apart from the crowd. For an RRP of £650, making it one of the more expensive coffee machines on the consumer market, the Vertuo Creatista had a lot to prove in our test kitchen. I put it through its paces to make iced drinks, lattes, as well as steamed oat milk and espresso.

Nespresso Vertuo Creatista specifications

RRP: £649.99

£649.99 Dimensions: 41.7 x 32.1 x 22.8 cm

41.7 x 32.1 x 22.8 cm Heat-up time: 30 seconds for coffee, 3 seconds for milk

30 seconds for coffee, 3 seconds for milk Water tank capacity: 2 litres

2 litres Capsule container capacity: 6-10 capsules, depending on size

My first impressions of the Nespresso Vertuo Creatista

This is a hefty machine. From the box alone, I knew it'd be taking up a significant portion of counter space. Luckily though, once the box was removed, I realised that the heft and scale were attributable to the quality construction and materials that had gone into this machine. I've tried a handful of over-£500 coffee machines before, but this one feels like a premium machine in a way not every option does. Everything is finished to a high standard, even down to the milk steaming jug that comes included with the machine.

The Nespresso Vertuo Creatista needed virtually no assembly, it's just the classic Vertuo brewing unit (not unlike the one you'll find with other Nespresso machines) combined with an automatic steam wand. The machine makes six drink sizes: espresso, double espresso, gran lungo, coffee, XL, and carafe. The pods are labelled to indicate the size and strength of the drink, but getting the right cup size can take some trial and error.

The steam wand is where Sage's input sets the Vertuo Creatista apart. Using the automatic steam milk you'll also find on the Sage Bambino Plus, the Creatista can automatically steam your milk hands-free, so all you have to do is pour. It offers a good amount of options, with three froth levels and three temperature settings to choose from. There are lights to automatically indicate when it's time to clean the steam wand; an annoying but essential part of maintaining any coffee machine.

How does the Nespresso Vertuo Creatista perform?

Making your coffee in the Nespresso Vertuo Creatista is similar to any other coffee machine. You need to twist the dial at the top of the pod holder to open it up - this will also send any used pods still in place into the waste bin - and then put your pod in. Nespresso's Vertuo system works by scanning the barcode on your pod to adjust the brew length for each blend, so I opted for an espresso pod to make a latte as my first test. It was relatively noiseless, with a good amount of crema. This however faded a lot faster than the crema you'll get from an espresso machine.

I set the milk steamer to medium on both foam and heat and added my milk jug onto the smart sensors. This automatically reads the temperature of your milk to detect how long it should steam for, depending on the amount of milk you've added to the jug.

I was really impressed by the steamed milk made with the automatic wand. It was firm and glossy, more suited to a cappuccino. I did note that it was a bit on the warmer side at 71°C, which is at the hotter end of the maximum temperature recommended by the Specialty Coffee Association.

With this in mind, I wanted to check and see how hot the milk would be on the lowest setting. Plant-based milks need to be handled differently to dairy milk because they're at higher risk of burning, leaving a bitter taste. I added oat milk on the lowest setting to see if this would steam well, and while the temperature wasn't as low as I'd usually go for, it was an acceptable 63°C.

Nespresso also makes some delicious longer coffees for those who prefer to switch up their drinks throughout the day. If you're not interested in milky drinks, this is not the machine for you. You pay a premium for the smart steaming tech. However, it's nice to experiment with the different flavours Nespresso offers, so I followed a Nespresso recipe to make an iced coffee with the limited-edition Watermelon Over Ice flavour. Combined with some syrup it made for an interesting take on a coffee - if it was later in the day, I'd also have been tempted to add some spirits to turn it into a summery cocktail.

How does the Nespresso Vertuo Creatista compare?

The Nespresso Vertuo Creatista's standout feature is its steam wand, but it also looks like no coffee machine I've ever tested. If you like the ultra-modern look, this one's for you.

Although this is the first of Nespresso's Vertuo line to feature smart steaming, it's a newer iteration of the brand's Creatista Plus, which also features automatic milk steaming. The main difference is that the Vertuo features the latest pod technology from the brand, as opposed to the Ristretto, Espresso and Lungo options on the original machine.

It's also worth mentioning that, for less money, you could invest in a Sage coffee machine that features the same automatic steamer - the Bambino Plus. This machine features a similar smart wand with adjsutable settings, but allows you to use coffee grounds to brew single or double shots for your cappuccinos or lattes. Not to mention, the ongoing cost of buying beans is significantly cheaper than buying pods.

Should you buy the Nespresso Vertuo Creatista?

The Nespresso Vertuo Creatista fills a niche in the pod coffee market but admittedly, it's a small niche. If you want the convenience of a pod coffee, and would opt for that over a bean-to-cup machine, this is probably the most luxurious machine you could buy. I've tried pod machines from several leading brands, and the Vertuo line comes closest to replicating that coffee shop experience.

However, for the cost, you could buy a seriously market-leading machine from the likes of De'Longhi or even Sage itself, which is something I'd recommend if you'd prefer not to deal with the ongoing cost of pod subscriptions.

The real win with this machine is compromise-free convenience. You don't need to worry about mess, or an involved and fiddly process to get a quality latte. Instead, you can let the Nespresso Vertuo Creatista do the work for you, and look good while doing it. If that's worth £650 for you, go for it.

About this review, and the reviewer

Millie Fender has been reviewing coffee machines for nearly five years. A keen home cook in her spare time, she loves to bring her two passions together by reviewing kitchen appliances for woman&home's shopping channel. As woman&home's Head of Shopping, Millie will continue to test the latest coffee machine launches and report back to keep this review updated after prolonged testing.