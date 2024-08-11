How we test coffee machines - behind the scenes and the coffee beans

At woman&home, we don’t do anything by halves. So, when we talk to you about coffee, we want to be dishing out all the details. That’s why we have a rigorous process for how we test coffee machines, written and executed by our very own coffee experts.

We think it’s important that all of our reviews for the best coffee machines are backed up with in-person experience and feedback, which is why we cover every aspect of coffee making that you could possibly face in your day-to-day use. We make countless cups of coffee, timing, measuring, tasting, and testing every part of the process, so you can re-live all of our experiences for yourself.

In each and every review that we write, we break down our thoughts and review process, but if you want to have a proper look behind the beans (sorry), here’s how we test coffee makers, in detail.

How we choose which coffee makers to test

Before we put any names on the table, we have a team of experts working tirelessly to find the latest, greatest, hottest coffee makers on the market. We’re always watching Sage, De’Longhi, and Nespresso, as well as smaller startups with innovative takes on seemingly well-trodden paths.

As soon as we see something we like, we call it in to test. We have a dedicated test kitchen which is where we often do our initial tests. However, if we think we need more than 24 hours with a machine, our experts will take them to their own homes, where we use them for weeks. Both methods help us to get a good idea of all aspects of the process, but what do these tests look like?

Unboxing the coffee machines

The first thing we make notes on is what it’s like to unbox a coffee machine as well as what our first impressions of that coffee machine are. We’ll let you know if the packaging is recyclable, whether there are lots of stickers to peel off, what kind of accessories are included (as well as which ones you need to buy separately).

Here is also a space for us to talk about how the coffee machine looks on the counter, whether it’s super stylish, or a little more functional; big and bold or small and subtle; ultra-modern or classic. We’ll see whether we think it’s light enough to lift into a cupboard or too heavy to even want to move it. You get the idea.

Who would it suit?

We actually often write this section after we've finished testing the coffee machine. It's where we talk about the price, performance, and features of the model. We let you know whether those are all suitable for you, who we think it's useful for, and which homes it suits. We think about size, aesthetics, and anything else that will give you a taste of whether this suits you or not.

What we test in our kitchens

The next section is all about the set-up. Some machines are a plug-in-and-go scenario, whereas others need some more TLC. We’ll let you know how useful the instructions are, as well as how long it takes us to get everything ready to test. Lots of this set-up is the sort of fiddly bits that you’ll only need to handle the first time you use a machine, but they’re nonetheless important.

Once it’s up and running, we have a series of three key tests that we like to run on any coffee maker: espresso, Americano, and cappuccino. This tests the versatility and capabilities of the machine. However, not every machine can froth milk, so we can’t do the cappuccino test. Conversely, some machines can do so much more (I’ve tested some with 52 different coffee types). If that’s the case, we test every function on there to make sure that you know exactly what you’re signing up for.

Test 1: espresso

The espresso test is the one we do to gauge extraction and flavours. It sounds really simple, but it’s important that the coffee maker executes this perfectly. The average espresso can take anywhere between 10 and 30 seconds to brew. It should be about 90°C and 40 ml. Of course, we leave leeway for all of these, but the requirements are basic and we expect the coffee maker to do them well.

When looking at an espresso, we hope to see a pale crema on top. This light hazelnut hue is formed from the oils in the coffee. If they’ve been extracted properly, the crema will be thick. It’s not always a dealbreaker for coffee flavours, but a really good machine (using fresh coffee) will extract a good, thick layer. The flavours should be punchy and strong. Different beans have different notes, but a better machine will be able extract these more distinctly than a cheap one. They should be well-balanced too.

Test 2: Americano

This is the ‘just a coffee’ coffee. Essentially, it’s an espresso with added hot water. What could go wrong? A lot. Some machines scald the espresso with boiling hot water and others will cool it too much, giving your coffee an acidic edge. Some machines might add too much water, some too little, and others will have adjustable settings that help you reach your perfect balance. Generally, we look for Americanos to be at least 6 oz and at most 12 oz. They should be between 94 and 96°C, with a lighter version of the crema on top. Sometimes, different notes and flavours in coffee become clearer when you add water to your espresso. A good Americano will do just that. It should be well-balanced and smooth to sip. You don’t want to be pulling any funny faces after your first glug of coffee.

Test 3: cappuccino

The last test we put our coffee makers through is on cappuccinos. This is essentially an espresso and textured, frothy milk. If it’s got the espresso part right, the machine is half way towards a good cappuccino. However, texturing milk is tricky. Some machines have a steam wand, which pushes water and air through your milk. This is the way that baristas will texture your cafe coffee, but it takes a lot of skill and learning. Some machines automate it, some require you to hone your skills, either way, we’ll let you know.

Automatic milk steamers are always great, but they’re not the most sensitive. For example, plant based milks are completely different to steam (they burn easier, so you have to take a low and slow approach). Some brands are very aware of this and incorporate special settings as well as self-cleaning modes into their milk steamers, which is always good to know.

Essentially, when we’re drinking cappuccinos, we’re looking for glossy milk (the texture of wet paint) that’s smooth to drink. The best cappuccinos will balance coffee’s flavours with the sweetness of warm milk. It’s the toughest one to perfect, which is how we separate the good coffee machines from the exceptional ones.

Testing extra features

Some special coffee machines will come with extra special recipes and functions. Basic ones will let you adjust how strong your coffee is, the size of it, and also how hot it is. More expensive machines might offer to ‘bloom’ or ‘pre-infuse’ your coffee grounds, which essentially means adding a bit of water for 30 seconds. In this time, the CO2 is released from your coffee, which would normally give your brew an acidic edge. As a result, pre-infused coffees are sweeter and more drinkable.

Other extra features will include special capabilities to make coffee drinks, such as cold brew. Others might pre-brew your coffee for a specific time and others will remember what different people like and it will adjust the coffee settings to suit different flavour preferences. There’s even more to it than just that, but you get the idea. These machines can do some pretty smart things.

Cleaning

Once we’ve had more coffee than is probably medically acceptable to drink, we’ll start to clean up. It’s a very unglamorous part of the job, but one that you’ll have to do regularly.

We’ll let you know the specifics of how to clean your coffee machine as well as any maintenance and storage extras that you should consider too. If you want to use vinegar, we even have a guide to how to clean your coffee machine with vinegar.

Whilst some coffee machines can be high maintenance to clean, it's actually a really important factor in influencing how long your model will last. We'll let you know about any tips, tricks, or special materials that you might need.

Comparing coffee machines to each other

To sense check how we feel about a machine, we’ll think about other similar models on the market. This is a good way to gauge value for money, ease of use, and whether we think the machine is worth buying. It’s also a great opportunity for you to make the most of our expert knowledge. We’ve tested all the best coffee makers on the market, so we’ve a wealth of hands-on experience with all the coffee makers that you’re thinking about testing. Plus, we’re nothing but fair in our reviews.

Coming to a conclusion

After all this, we come to our conclusions on whether you should buy a coffee maker or not. We’ll explicitly spell out who it suits, who it doesn’t, comparable models, and whether it’s good value for money. You’ll come away from the review clear on whether this is the coffee machine for you. Most importantly, everything we tell you comes from a point of independence. We don’t take any money for our reviews so that we can give you our honest opinions of the products we test. At the end of the day, if you take our word for a coffee machine, it’s our necks on the line.