This is why you should never have a mirror facing your bed

It turns out that having a mirror facing your bed is a bad idea and can actually lead to disrupted sleep, according to an expert.

When it comes to decorating your bedroom, it's easy to be swayed by a cosy colour scheme or the bedroom decor trends of the moment - but it turns out there's more to it than that, especially when it comes to where you place your mirror.

From nailing bedroom Feng Shui to making sure your sleep hygiene is at its best, there's various reasons why not having your mirror facing your bed is vital.

According to experts at Me And My Glass, a mirror placed in front of where you sleep is both a poor design choice thanks to its ability to highlight clutter in a room as well as being a decision that can 'disrupt energy'.

(Image credit: Getty )

"From a design point of view, your mirror shouldn’t really face your bed," Me And My Glass founder, John Cutts, explained.

"If you’re a bit of a messy person the mirror is only going to amplify your unmade bed along with any other clutter you may have on there," he added.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The mirror image of your bed can also make your bedroom look smaller and more cramped according to John, who says, "The reflection of a big bed can also make your room appear smaller."

Instead, he advises to "maximise the use of a mirror in the bedroom and help the space to look bigger you’ll want to make sure the mirror is reflecting natural light".

There's also the risk of uncomfortable reflections making it difficult for you to nod off at night or stay asleep as the sun rises, with John explaining, "A mirror opposite your bed can also disrupt sleep by reflecting light and movement in the room which can be distracting, making it difficult to sleep. The rules of feng shui also state that it could cause uncomfortable dreams."

Adding that mirrors can also amplify our stress when we're trying to get a good night's sleep, the mirror pro continued, "According to feng shui rules, having a mirror opposite your bed can disrupt the peaceful and relaxing energy needed for bedtime by reflecting any worries and stresses back out into the room."