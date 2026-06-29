Fans are in awe of how surprisingly effective this tennis ball hack is for cleaning – we had to try it out

Scuff marks, like bits of dust when you’ve just finished cleaning, just have a way of showing up when you least expect. Whether you accidentally scrape a wall and leave a mark or endure endless wear and tear, these marks might seem insignificant, but dealing with them usually requires applying a fresh coat of paint.

And if you’ve invested in some of the latest interior paint trends, you might not always have the time, patience, or money to be repainting all the time. But with this savvy tennis ball cleaning hack, you don't have to.

We're always looking for simpler ways to clean – from Nancy Birtwhistle's unconventional oven cleaning tip to expert-approved viral hacks. Now, we can add this clever trick to having your walls look like new, which requires nothing more than a humble tennis ball. Yep. Forget Wimbledon. We’re serving up the real winner with this simple but effective trick.

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How to clean your walls with a tennis ball

It’s as simple as it sounds – all you need is to wet a tennis ball and then buff away the stubborn marks and stains. This is actually even better for your walls than using chemical cleaners that might remove obvious patches of paint or leave bleached spots.

It’s understood that the friction from the ball's felt material is what makes this so effective, easily lifting even the toughest of marks – a free alternative to a magic eraser sponge. While any tennis ball will do, it’s best to use one that has its felt still intact and, of course, don’t use an unclean tennis ball. You don’t want to rub in grit or mud.

While this is great for your walls, you can also use this trick on hardwood and vinyl flooring. To save your back and avoid scrubbing on your hands and knees, you can safely slice an X into a surface with the ball, then place it on your mop or broom.

Before, during & after cleaning scuff marks off a wall with a tennis ball (Image credit: Future)

There are a couple more surprising ways you can use a tennis ball in your household chores.

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For any pet owners who struggle with hair sticking to their sheets, clothes or other laundry, popping a couple of clean tennis balls into the washing machine can act as a natural lint roller. The friction of the felt ball will help lift hairs or loose bits of lint. Just make sure to use a cooler washing setting.

Similarly, tennis balls in the dryer are thought to help bulkier items like duvets or towels dry more evenly. They are thought to act similarly to dryer balls to speed up the tumble dryer process, helping to distribute air evenly so you don’t end up with damp corners or missed spots.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re unsure about popping tennis balls in your washer or dryer, you can still use this method by hand.

For any clothes or furnishings that have dog hair or lint you just can’t remove, rub a clean tennis ball over it with some speed. It’ll create static that should help lift any stubborn fluff.

Having these nifty hacks on your side can make cleaning your home much less stressful, especially if your household is particularly busy and good at scuffing walls.