All you need to get dirty oven racks sparkling like new is a patch of grass, according to Nancy Birtwhistle
The eco-cleaning expert's tip restores your oven racks overnight, with no elbow grease
In an increasingly busy world, we’re always on the lookout for inspired tips that allow us to get stuff done without spending too much of our own time and effort.
Thankfully, Nancy Birtwhistle has plenty of household tips to make efficient use of our time. Whether it’s banishing damp-smelling towels or getting rid of ‘gross’ sink smells, Nancy always favours tips that focus on using less harsh chemicals by utilising things you already have around the house.
And in Nancy's latest viral video, she suggests all you need to clean your dirty oven shelves (racks) is grass, yes, the grass growing in your garden.
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Nancy Birtwhistle's oven rack cleaning trick: using grass
Now, all you’re going to do for the grass method is toss your shelves on the grass overnight – or any lengthy period of time if you need it cleaned sooner than that. Once you’ve left it to sit on the grass for a while, get a cloth and wipe away any baked-on grease or food stains.
You’ll see, as Nancy demonstrates in the video, the mess wipes off with ease, leaving her oven racks sparkling like new.
How does this magic work? Nancy replied to a comment from one of her followers that it’s the "humidity and heat" from leaving it on the grass overnight that seems to break down the stubborn residue.
And as an extra tip? She suggested adding fresh grass clippings on top of the shelf once it’s laid out will be even better.
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But fear not if you don't have a lawn, she also shows us how to get gleaming results with some washing soda (sodium carbonate).
Now, if you don’t have access to a patch of grass to leave your shelves out on, you can leave them soaking in hot water and three to four scoops of washing soda overnight. Again, simply wipe the stains clean off the next day.
Knowing how to clean an oven is one thing – but what’s the point in scrubbing the inside and getting the door shining like new, if the shelves are grotty and coated in old oil or spills? This is where Nancy’s overnight, elbow-grease-free tip comes in beautifully.
This genius tip doesn't just work on your oven shelves. Some of Nancy's followers shared that they have started doing the same with their BBQ racks. Just in time for any summer parties.
Nancy's social media fans are divided about the grass cleaning hack; some say it's amazing and works every time, while others have not seen results. We're off to try it this evening on our BBQ grill.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
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