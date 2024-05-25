I just got the Ninja BBQ everyone's been raving about at £70 off – it's 'amazingly good'

Ninja's latest appliance is another big hit

Ninja BBQ
(Image credit: Ninja BBQ)
Lauren Hughes
By
published
Contributions from

When it comes to BBQ season, having the right equipment can make all the difference. And Ninja's latest appliance is getting rave reviews for being one of the best electric BBQs money can buy. 

Renowned for quality, Ninja venturing into BBQs and outdoor cooking is one welcomed by many, with the new Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker dubbed 'amazingly good' by one of hundreds of happy customers who are already enjoying it. Having needed a new BBQ for a while now, the temperamental British weather has, up to this point, put me off investing, despite there being some impressive BBQ deals around recently. 

But the deal that convinced me was seeing £70 off Ninja's Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker in the May Bank Holiday John Lewis sale. Calling it a BBQ feels like it's doing it an injustice, as it's capable of so much more, including grilling, smoking, air frying and more with 100% real woodfire flavours for an authentic BBQ taste.

Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker
Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker

This high-tech electric BBQ comes with over 700 five-star reviews on the John Lewis website and currently has a saving of  £70. Customers praise how easy it is to use, as well as its ability to create delicious woody flavours. 

The foodies among us will appreciate how a device like this allows budding chefs to enhance the flavour of meats, fish or kebabs while cooking with woodfire flavours. Powered by electricity, this BBQ grill doesn't require a flame or any warming up, so it's a lot easier to get going and also creates a lot less mess. Electric power means you don't have to bother with charcoal or gas, so it's safer as well if you've less space in your garden, patio or balcony area. 

This bestselling product currently has £70 in the John Lewis sale, taking it down to £279.99 from £349.99. It's not clear when exactly this brilliant discount will end, but we're predicting this popular product for summer is likely to sell out quickly. 

So how does it work? The internal smoker box burns natural wood pellets to create that authentic woody flavour. The appliance also has a convection fan to evenly distribute heat and smoke around the food for a gently smoked flavour - this also means you can slow-cook meat over a long period of time. 

There are two functions to choose from - the Robust Blend which is a more intense flavour that pairs well with meat like pork, chicken or beef, and the All-Purpose blend, which is a more subtle flavour that works well for fish or vegetables. This BBQ set includes a Wood Pellet Starter Pack of each flavour - so you can get started straight away.

This incredible appliance also works as an air fryer so you can cook healthy and delicious sides as well as use it as a BBQ. We're all well-versed in the best Ninja air fryers and how useful they are in terms of saving time, not to mention being kinder to the planet. The Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker has seven customisable cooking functions including Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Reheat and Dehydrate to experiment with. 

Shop more BBQs

Big Green Egg
Big Green Egg

This luxurious BBQ has a Michelin-starred reputation thanks to its ability to roast and smoke food like no other. We haven't found any deals on the full-sized BBQ, but the mini version offers the same aesthetics for a lot less.

Char-Broil Kettleman
Char-Broil Kettleman

This is a great entry-level BBQ thanks to how easy it is to use. It's quick to heat up, thanks to the tightly-sealed, smooth-close lid and there's also a neat storage rack for all your accessories. You can pick up this nifty BBQ for half the price - but we don't imagine it will be a deal that's around for long.

Everdure by Heston Blumenthal Cube

Everdure by Heston Blumenthal Cube

This chef-rated BBQ is compact and portable, making it a great option for holidays or days at the beach. This handy BBQ also comes with some attractive accessories, including a bamboo board, storage level, and charcoal tray. 

Lauren Hughes
Lauren Hughes

Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine.

With contributions from
Latest