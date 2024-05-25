I just got the Ninja BBQ everyone's been raving about at £70 off – it's 'amazingly good'

When it comes to BBQ season, having the right equipment can make all the difference. And Ninja's latest appliance is getting rave reviews for being one of the best electric BBQs money can buy.

Renowned for quality, Ninja venturing into BBQs and outdoor cooking is one welcomed by many, with the new Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker dubbed 'amazingly good' by one of hundreds of happy customers who are already enjoying it. Having needed a new BBQ for a while now, the temperamental British weather has, up to this point, put me off investing, despite there being some impressive BBQ deals around recently.

But the deal that convinced me was seeing £70 off Ninja's Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker in the May Bank Holiday John Lewis sale. Calling it a BBQ feels like it's doing it an injustice, as it's capable of so much more, including grilling, smoking, air frying and more with 100% real woodfire flavours for an authentic BBQ taste.

The foodies among us will appreciate how a device like this allows budding chefs to enhance the flavour of meats, fish or kebabs while cooking with woodfire flavours. Powered by electricity, this BBQ grill doesn't require a flame or any warming up, so it's a lot easier to get going and also creates a lot less mess. Electric power means you don't have to bother with charcoal or gas, so it's safer as well if you've less space in your garden, patio or balcony area.

This bestselling product currently has £70 in the John Lewis sale, taking it down to £279.99 from £349.99. It's not clear when exactly this brilliant discount will end, but we're predicting this popular product for summer is likely to sell out quickly.

So how does it work? The internal smoker box burns natural wood pellets to create that authentic woody flavour. The appliance also has a convection fan to evenly distribute heat and smoke around the food for a gently smoked flavour - this also means you can slow-cook meat over a long period of time.

There are two functions to choose from - the Robust Blend which is a more intense flavour that pairs well with meat like pork, chicken or beef, and the All-Purpose blend, which is a more subtle flavour that works well for fish or vegetables. This BBQ set includes a Wood Pellet Starter Pack of each flavour - so you can get started straight away.

This incredible appliance also works as an air fryer so you can cook healthy and delicious sides as well as use it as a BBQ. We're all well-versed in the best Ninja air fryers and how useful they are in terms of saving time, not to mention being kinder to the planet. The Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker has seven customisable cooking functions including Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Reheat and Dehydrate to experiment with.