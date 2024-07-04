Monty Don shares his unique 'July potato ritual' for a guaranteed healthy harvest
The gardening guru has revealed his potato harvesting ritual and its surprising link to his birthday
Ever considered celebrating your birthday by digging around in the soil and harvesting potatoes? No? Well, gardening guru Monty Don does it every year and the reason is surprisingly sensible.
Whilst you may enjoy the latest garden trends, spending your birthday amongst the plants and earthworms might not be high on your to-do list. However, if you're a July baby, just like professional gardener Monty Don, then you might want to rethink that.
As summer finally starts reaching its peak, there are many fruits and veggies to be harvested in the garden and nature doesn't wait for anyone. Even the birthday boy it seems.
Because just as planning when to start chitting potatoes is a calendar event, so is harvesting them – as Monty knows only too well.
Monty Don's July potato ritual
Once again, the famous gardener has shared his monthly advice on Montydon.com and given us all the motivation we need to get back out there to tackle timely July jobs to help our gardens thrive.
He starts his July post with: "But some rain - not too much - is a blessing in July, and with warm nights and days, everything grows lustily. The days are long and there is none of the slight weariness in the garden that can shadow August. It is the month of school holidays, and the garden flows and swells with both floral and edible harvests."
Whether you've just started vegetable gardening for beginners or have relied on your yearly crop for your meals for years, Monty has some advice when it comes to potato harvesting.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
"One of my yearly rituals is to dig first early potatoes on July 8th, my birthday. The harvest varies hugely depending on when I planted them and the subsequent weather, but tradition demands I lift enough for a celebratory meal," he says.
A post shared by Monty Don (@themontydon)
A photo posted by on
He continues, "I now only grow first earlies because the risk of blight is so great. Potato blight is a fungal disease that rots first the haulms and then, as it is washed into the soil by rain, the tubers making them unstorable if not inedible."
The fungi, he says, develop very fast when the temperature gets high and the air is humid for over 23 hours. A weather combination which Monty points out is becoming increasingly popular in the month of July. But there's hope for your spuds yet.
"The crop can be saved if the foliage is removed immediately the tell-tale chocolate-coloured circular areas of the leaves are noticed - they quickly spread and collapse," he explains.
Similar to how you should treat leatherjackets in your lawn immediately, combatting this fungus as soon as possible will save your precious crops. Luckily for us, Monty shares his foolproof method.
"Remove all foliage and compost it (the fungi do not survive the composting process) and make sure that there is a good soil covering over the tubers. Then wait for a dry day and harvest the crop," he instructs.
This is a perfect opportunity to try out Monty's composting advice too. Should you be looking for potatoes with a little less risk to them, the gardening pro recommends first and second early varieties as they're much less likely to be affected. This is because they mature faster and are ready to be harvested earlier in the season.
Greenman Multipurpose Hand Trowel: £15.95 at Amazon
Need a trowel to dig up your potatoes? This hand trowel really does it all, from cutting through root balls to using the fishtail tip to lift rooted weeds. There's even a twine-cutting notch that doubles up as a bottle opener, perfect for a mid-gardening beer.
Whilst on the lookout for nasty potato-eating fungus, why not look out for this hidden garden pest Monty warns of? There are a lot of insects and mammals that will make quick work of feasting on your hard-earned fruits and veg so knowing how to prevent that is the best step forward.
The Gardening Book by Monty Don, £14 at Amazon
Benefiting from having all of Monty's wisdom at your fingertips you can buy his latest book to use like a garden manual. From growing vegetables to planting a wildflower border this book gives you the basics to grow over 100 varieties of flowers, shrubs, houseplants and more.
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle and home writing where she covers all things cleaning, interiors and homeowning.
-
-
8 award-winning toners & mask treatments for every complexion concern
Smooth, brighten and plump your skin with these must-try toners & mask treatments
By Stephanie Maylor Published
-
Lauren Silverman wows in her unique take on Wimbledon whites - and we're adding this look to our wardrobe staples
Wearing a crisp white shirt dress with a black belted waist, Silverman's look is a twist on a timeless classic
By Molly Smith Published
-
The 3 common appliance mistakes you need to stop making to avoid unnecessary damage costs
Are you guilty of making these appliance mistakes? It's time to quit bad habits to avoid it costing you in the long run
By Emily Smith Published
-
Struggling with slugs? Sarah Raven reveals her genius woolly solution for keeping pests away
Are pesky slugs and snails stealing your veggies or making their way through your luscious leaves? It might be time to try out this unique wool trick
By Emily Smith Published
-
Should you deadhead clematis? A plant expert settles the debate
Trying to decide whether your clematis needs tidying up? Here's what the experts say about deadheading this climbing plant
By Emily Smith Published
-
32 of the best garden themes, from a Mediterranean paradise to an aromatic oasis
Planning a garden makeover? Get inspired by these themed garden ideas...
By Emily Smith Published
-
Why you should swap your duvet for a cooling weighted blanket this summer
If you're struggling to sleep in the heat, experts reveal how this surprising swap could be life-altering
By Emily Smith Published
-
Asda's quiet luxury cabinet is back in stock after shoppers demand more
This popular sell-out furniture piece from George Home is bound to fly off the shelves again, so be quick – we're running to the checkout
By Emily Smith Published
-
What kind of bed sheets keep you cool? Sleep experts offer sound advice
Trying to keep cool while you sleep in the heat? Here's why you might want to invest in new bedding
By Emily Smith Published
-
Garden shade ideas – 5 easy ways to keep you cool and protected from the sun
If you're seeking shelter from the sun here are the most accommodating shade ideas that will suit any garden
By Emily Smith Published