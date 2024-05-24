Monty Don says these are the only plant seeds you should be sowing this month

With summer on the horizon, many gardeners' minds will soon be filled with thoughts of next year's blooms and harvests. So much so, Monty Don has shared his advice on the seeds you should be sowing this month for floral success in 2025.

No matter what garden trend we are embracing, some garden tasks simply can't wait and one of those is sowing.

If you want to be proud of your mosaic garden this time next year or ahead of your homegrown peonies there are some seeds in particular that you will need to get a move on.

Whether you always have the same flower varieties in your garden or are looking to expand your green-thumbed horizons next year, Monty has shared his expertise on the exact plant seeds you should be sowing right now.

Monty Don's May seed sowing advice

Starting his monthly blog post, Monty discusses the warmer months ahead of us and with that the promise of garden growth. He says, "In Britain, May is often the most beautiful month because not only does the whole natural world burgeon and blossom but there is a thrilling sense of hope and expansion...In practical terms, the soil is warming up and so anything planted in May will grow quickly and well."

Whilst you may be well ahead of what you need to prune in May, you may be a little in the dark when it comes to what you should be sowing in preparation for next year. Monty is once again here to help out.

"Now is the time to sow wallflowers, honesty, foxgloves, forget-me-nots or sweet rockets for a lovely display next spring and summer," he says.

"Biennials differ from annuals, which grow, flower and set seed all in one growing season, in that they grow fast from seed and develop strong roots and foliage in one season and then flower in the next."

What this means for most biennials is that they germinate and grow without flowering in summer and autumn to remain dormant in winter and then they have another burst of growth before flowering in spring.

Monty explains, "The great advantage of biennials in our borders over annuals is that they are hardy enough to withstand a cold winter and quickly produce flowers in spring without having to wait for the plant to grow first."

Similar to how we love succession planting in our vegetable patches, biennials are great for those of you who don't have lots of time to plant and replant all year. They do most of the work for you by surviving through winter and providing wonderful blossoms in the spring.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Monty doesn't stop there, he also shares his method for sowing the seeds. He says, "Sow the seed thinly in a seed tray, cover them with vermiculite and put to one side to germinate. They do not need heat but a sheltered spot or porch will help."

"When the seedlings are large enough to handle prick them out into pots or plugs and grow them on so the young plants are ready to plant out in early autumn where you want them to flower next May," he continues.

Why not use eggshells in your gardening and create seedling pots out of the used eggshells? They're packed full of nutrients and naturally decompostable so they make a great sustainable garden idea!

Now your biennials are sowed why not try out Monty's secret for making the best tomato crop? If you need help with vegetable gardening for beginners there's no better person to go to for a little green thumb expertise.