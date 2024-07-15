Monty Don shares the 'pleasant' task that ensures your sweet peas prosper
It turns out that not all garden tasks need to be taxing and muddy, Monty Don has shared the one job that you'll probably look forward to
It's no secret that some gardening tasks are not all that fun, so much so that we often put them off. But every now and then gardeners are treated to rewarding and undemanding jobs like this one Monty Don has discussed.
Whether you keep up to date with the garden trends or prefer to go it your own way, working on your garden can sometimes feel like a tiring undertaking. So much so that when it comes to how to sort your garden out, you'll happily take the easiest route and call it a day.
However, Monty Don has revealed the one task that might just be a well-needed relaxing respite to have you excited about your green-thumb antics again.
Monty Don's sweet pea advice
Writing in his monthly blog, the gardening guru Monty Don starts by expressing his surprise at the recent weather conditions.
He says, "Certainly this has been the wettest 12 months in my lifetime. But some rain - not too much - is a blessing in July, and with warm nights and days, everything grows lustily. The days are long and there is none of the slight weariness in the garden that can shadow August."
And with this change in the weather, comes more blooms from flowers and growth from vegetables. If you started vegetable gardening for beginners this year then you'll be harvesting the fruits of your labour in no time.
Monty highlighted just how active the crops are this time of year, he says, "In the fields around Longmeadow hay is made at the beginning of the month and the crops are ripening fast. Harvest is coming and the year is balanced upon its seasonal turn. Despite the long, hot days there is a sense of using every precious moment of summer before it slips away."
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Whilst there are many jobs to be getting on with this month, there's one task that Monty says needs to be done now and luckily for us, it's a lovely one that requires minimal effort.
A post shared by Monty Don (@themontydon)
A photo posted by on
"Few garden chores can be as pleasant or undemanding as this but be sure to regularly pick all the flowers from your sweet pea plants is the best way to extend their flowering season," explains Monty.
Similar to how pruning your clematis will allow more blooms to grow, keeping on top of your sweet pea's flowering will give you more blossoms for longer thanks to their seed pod development. As one of the best fragrant plants for your garden, this can be no bad thing.
Monty continues, "Sweet pea flowers will rapidly develop seed pods in warm weather and these drain energy from the plant and trigger more seed production at the expense of flowers."
So when is the best time to pick sweet peas? Monty says that the optimum picking period for sweet peas is about 10 days. He explains, " It is important to remove every single flower - and to enjoy the resulting fragrant bunches of blooms for the house."
The method is similar to how you deadhead peonies or prune a rose bush for maximum blooms and requires a pair of scissors or small secateurs.
"Use scissors and cut the stems as long as possible and as soon as you see any seed heads remove them immediately. This way, in a cool summer, the plants can go on flowering right into September," finishes Monty.
Spear & Jackson Kew Gardens Woodland Collection Bypass Secateurs: RRP: £22.99 Now £17.21 at Amazon
These secateurs are made with drop-forged carbon steel for strength and feature FSC-certified ash wood handles which are finished with a protective lacquer and are perfect for cutting your sweet peas for longer-lasting blooms.
Once you've cut your sweet peas make sure to follow our guide on how to keep cut flowers for longer. Flowers from your garden are some of the best plants to keep your house smelling good and they'll provide a lovely centerpiece for your dining table.
The Gardening Book by Monty Don, £14 at Amazon
Benefit from having all of Monty's wisdom at your fingertips by buying his latest book to use like a garden manual. From growing vegetables to planting a wildflower border this book gives you the basics to grow over 100 varieties of flowers, shrubs, houseplants and more.
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle and home writing where she covers all things cleaning, interiors and homeowning.
-
-
32 interior ideas that will instantly make a living room feel bigger
Short on space? Try these interior ideas for a small living room that work every time...
By Lauren Clark Published
-
Julia Roberts just wore the most charming white Gucci polo dress to Wimbledon – we're rushing to get our own LWD
The actress looked stunning at the Wimbledon men's final
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
How to take a plant cutting: an expert guide to double your greenery for free
Plant cuttings are an amazing way of adding to your houseplant collection without spending any more money
By Emily Smith Published
-
Small pond ideas – 3 easy ways to create a pool that will suit every garden
Ponds can be a great way of adding a unique statement to your space whilst welcoming a whole host of new wildlife
By Emily Smith Published
-
How to get rid of bamboo roots – 3 ways to ensure they don't come back
We asked the experts how to get rid of this stubborn invasive plant for good
By Emily Smith Published
-
I'm an interior expert, and I can't believe how these 9 Amazon basics have transformed my kitchen
Discover which best buys can elevate your kitchen, just as they did mine
By Claire Douglas Published
-
Kim Murray shares the sentimental reason she's a 'magpie' when it comes to gardening
Kim recently discussed her heart-warming connection to gardening on an episode of Sarah Raven's podcast
By Emily Smith Published
-
Where to buy plants online: the best retailers for adding greenery to your growing collection
Looking to grow your plant collection? These are our favourite places for purchasing new green additions online
By Emily Smith Published
-
Monty Don reveals the garden job you need to do today to avoid a 'disaster zone overnight'
This garden task will keep your plants from collapsing and protect them from the unpredictable UK weather
By Emily Smith Published
-
How to clean a chiminea: 5 expert steps for a soot-free clean
It's time to get your chiminea prepped for those relaxing summer nights by the fire
By Emily Smith Published