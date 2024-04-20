The air fryer Jamie Oliver uses in Jamie's Air Fryer Meals is 'uniquely helpful' – and it's £50 off today

Jamie's Air Fryer Meals sees the TV chef delve into the world of air fryer cooking, in somewhat of a departure from his usual traditional cooking methods.

The best air fryers have a myriad of uses, from the primary air frying function to roasting, baking and even dehydrating food. Jamie's Air Fryer Meals offers the chef's insights into how to get the most out of this popular appliance, as well as flavour-boosting hacks and tips on cook delicious family meals in very little time at all.

There's no denying how much air fryer fever has swept the nation over the past few years. Thanks to the air fryer boom, there are a plethora of model to choose from, which can make picking the right one confusing.

Jamie's air fryer of choice is a good place to start, with the TV chef championing one of the best on the market to demonstrate how to cook frozen fish, a roast chicken curry dinner and a (rather ambitious but very impressive) baked Alaska dessert, among other dishes in the first instalment of the Channel 4 show.

What air fryer does Jamie Oliver use in Jamie's Air Fryer Meals?

Jamie Oliver opted for the Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone Air Fryer and Grill, which is currently reduced by £50 on Amazon, to cook his meals in the first instalment of the Channel 4 show, showcasing both the stainless steel and black models. It's a popular choice from leading appliance supplier Tefal as their biggest capacity dual air fryer - though it is worth mentioning that the brand sponsors the series, so that will undoubtedly influence Jamie's model choice.

Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone Air Fryer | Was £179.99 now £129.99 at Amazon

You can currently save an impressive £50 on the exact air fryer Jamie Oliver uses in his new TV show. Because you know you want to try that Baked Alaska recipe, right?

Having said that, the Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone Air Fryer won a glowing review from our home appliance expert Helen McCue, who rated the 8.3-litre capacity air fryer with 4.5 stars in her review.

Helen knows a thing or two about choosing the right air fryer, with a degree in Home Economics and years of experience testing out the best home appliances for the Good Housekeeping Institute. She said of this particular model, "The quirky uneven drawer design of the Tefal Easy Fry Dual Air Fryer makes it uniquely helpful for cooking family-sized meals," before adding the caveat, "However, we found its grill element to be a little lacking."

If you want to shop around, we've listed two other air fryer options below - one budget and our top-rated air fryer - as some alternative options. If it's a Ninja air fryers you're after specifically, our guide to the best Ninja air fryers on the market should help.

You can catch up on Jamie Oliver's Air Fryer meals on All4, or take a look at more of Jamie's air fryer recipes here.

