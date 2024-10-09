Looking to keep your home pest-free? These harmless solutions all come highly recommended
These are our favourite pest control solutions and they're now even more affordable thanks to Amazon Prime Day discounts
Sometimes we don't take precautions with pests until it is way too late and we find ourselves overrun. But what better excuse than some amazing Amazon Prime Day deals to arm yourself with some of the best harmless pest solutions on the market?
Now is the perfect time to invest in effective solutions that won't break the bank but will keep your home free from unwanted guests this winter.
Whether you're looking to get rid of spiders in your home this season or need to start preventing pigeons from coming into your garden, there are some of the best tools to help you.
Having spent many hours investigating the best methods to deter pests, I know all the best expert-recommended solutions on the market. Here are six of our most highly rated pest deterrents currently on sale...
Expert-recommended harmless pest control buys
The best kind of pest control is the one that will work quickly and effectively without causing harm to the animals or the environment. Keeping your home chemical-free and staying true to sustainable garden ideas should be a top priority and these products help you do just that.
Pest control deals
When it comes to how to get rid of spiders in your home, having a catcher like this is perfect for panic-free harmless captures. This one is telescopic and can reach up to a metre. It uses gentle bristles to trap the spider/moth/daddy-long legs without hurting them and can be cleaned easily after each use.
Peppermint oil is one of the best natural pest deterrents and is one of the top solutions recommended by pest control experts. You can mix it with water and spray the solution around windows and doors, or leave drops of it near any possible openings in your home. This should put off spiders, moths, flies, beetles and even ants.
Keeping mice out of your house can be a real challenge which is why prevention is key. Ensuring your home has minimal gaps and crevices for the animals to squeeze through is the most efficient way. This steel wool is perfect for that, it's flexible, can fit anywhere and mice or rats won't bite through it.
Whilst you may love having as much wildlife in your garden as possible, pigeons and magpies can sometimes seem like more of a pest with their behaviour and toilet habits. Using a reflective and harmless deterrent like this one will prevent birds from entering your space and keep your furniture poo-free.
Whilst there are natural sprays that can help put off rodents, using a stronger concentrated version like this can be more effective. This one is safe for both humans and animals, it's chemical-free, non-toxic, and made from caster and peppermint oil. You'll need to use it regularly to keep its preventative effects up.
Similar to why steel wool is great to have on hand, a silicone sealant is ideal for the smaller crevices and is even more long-lasting. We'd recommend using this around outdoor graces and air vents as even the smallest gap can let a mouse or rat in. Additionally, this is a handy way to keep your house warm by sealing up said gaps.
Of course, staying on top of cleaning and decluttering your home is the easiest way to stop unwelcome pests from making themselves at home. But at least with the expert recommended pest control solutions you are armed and ready for whatever unwanted guests arrive.
Once you've dealt with the unwanted pests in your life, why not concentrate on more indulgent treats such as the best Kérastase shampoo for every hair type or our editor-recommended cosy home essentials to make your home cosy this season?
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle and home writing where she covers all things cleaning, interiors and homeowning.
-
-
I keep a tube of this classic skincare hero in my handbag - and it has 60% off at Amazon right now
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Skin Cream From soothing dry skin to shaping brows, Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Skin Cream is cult classic
By Heidi Scrimgeour Published
-
Sienna Miller aces transitional dressing in Gucci leather jacket, skinny jeans and Superga trainers - plus her shoes are now discounted by 50% on Amazon
A deal way to good to miss!
By Molly Smith Published
-
5 essential 'cosy' buys our Editors couldn't be without once it turns chilly – top picks from our own homes
These home and kitchen staples are the things we recommend when asked how to make a home feel cosy
By Tamara Kelly Published
-
Sarah Raven shares her foolproof winter bulb planting advice inspired by Monty Don
Winter is approaching and that means it's planting season - What better way to get started than with a method used by our two favourite garden experts?
By Emily Smith Published
-
M&S' new Christmas-themed kitchen accessories will give your home a joyful festive touch
Bringing Christmas to your home doesn't have to mean intricate decorations – keep it simple but chic with these adorable Christmas-themed pieces
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Sarah Raven reveals the secret to long-lasting squashes and it's much simpler than you think
It's pumpkin season which means it's time to harvest your squashes and prepare them to eat for the winter ahead
By Emily Smith Published
-
Monty Don says now is the best time of year to start making 'garden gold' from fallen leaves
While it's sad to see summer go, autumn brings with it lots of amazing opportunities to make your garden thrive
By Emily Smith Published
-
This luxurious new English Heritage bedding collection at M&S proves florals aren't just for spring
Updating your bedroom has never been easier thanks to these exclusively designed bedding sets and matching embroidered cushions
By Emily Smith Published
-
Are you guilty of these bad mopping habits? Dyson's cleaning expert is here to help
Whilst mopping might seem like a simple job, there are one too many pitfalls to fall down when giving your floor a deep clean
By Emily Smith Published
-
Cleaning expert reveals the 4 common reasons your floors are still sticky after cleaning
Ever found that your floors are still sticky after mopping them? You might just be skipping a crucial step in your mopping routine
By Emily Smith Published