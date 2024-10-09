Looking to keep your home pest-free? These harmless solutions all come highly recommended

Sometimes we don't take precautions with pests until it is way too late and we find ourselves overrun. But what better excuse than some amazing Amazon Prime Day deals to arm yourself with some of the best harmless pest solutions on the market?

Now is the perfect time to invest in effective solutions that won't break the bank but will keep your home free from unwanted guests this winter.

Whether you're looking to get rid of spiders in your home this season or need to start preventing pigeons from coming into your garden, there are some of the best tools to help you.

Having spent many hours investigating the best methods to deter pests, I know all the best expert-recommended solutions on the market. Here are six of our most highly rated pest deterrents currently on sale...

Expert-recommended harmless pest control buys

The best kind of pest control is the one that will work quickly and effectively without causing harm to the animals or the environment. Keeping your home chemical-free and staying true to sustainable garden ideas should be a top priority and these products help you do just that.

Pest control deals

Zero In Handy Spider Catcher: was £10.99 now £8.47 at Amazon UK When it comes to how to get rid of spiders in your home, having a catcher like this is perfect for panic-free harmless captures. This one is telescopic and can reach up to a metre. It uses gentle bristles to trap the spider/moth/daddy-long legs without hurting them and can be cleaned easily after each use.

EVOKE OCCU Peppermint Oil 118ml: was £9.99 now £7.99 at Amazon UK Peppermint oil is one of the best natural pest deterrents and is one of the top solutions recommended by pest control experts. You can mix it with water and spray the solution around windows and doors, or leave drops of it near any possible openings in your home. This should put off spiders, moths, flies, beetles and even ants.

OFFO Pigeon Deterrent Reflective Spinning Device: was £35.99 now £22.94 at Amazon UK Whilst you may love having as much wildlife in your garden as possible, pigeons and magpies can sometimes seem like more of a pest with their behaviour and toilet habits. Using a reflective and harmless deterrent like this one will prevent birds from entering your space and keep your furniture poo-free.

AMZ BRAND Premium Mouse Repellent Spray: was £21.99 now £18.69 at Amazon UK Whilst there are natural sprays that can help put off rodents, using a stronger concentrated version like this can be more effective. This one is safe for both humans and animals, it's chemical-free, non-toxic, and made from caster and peppermint oil. You'll need to use it regularly to keep its preventative effects up.

Of course, staying on top of cleaning and decluttering your home is the easiest way to stop unwelcome pests from making themselves at home. But at least with the expert recommended pest control solutions you are armed and ready for whatever unwanted guests arrive.

