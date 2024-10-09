Looking to keep your home pest-free? These harmless solutions all come highly recommended

These are our favourite pest control solutions and they're now even more affordable thanks to Amazon Prime Day discounts

composite of three pest control products
(Image credit: Amazon)
Emily Smith
Sometimes we don't take precautions with pests until it is way too late and we find ourselves overrun. But what better excuse than some amazing Amazon Prime Day deals to arm yourself with some of the best harmless pest solutions on the market?

Now is the perfect time to invest in effective solutions that won't break the bank but will keep your home free from unwanted guests this winter.

Whether you're looking to get rid of spiders in your home this season or need to start preventing pigeons from coming into your garden, there are some of the best tools to help you.

Having spent many hours investigating the best methods to deter pests, I know all the best expert-recommended solutions on the market. Here are six of our most highly rated pest deterrents currently on sale...

The best kind of pest control is the one that will work quickly and effectively without causing harm to the animals or the environment. Keeping your home chemical-free and staying true to sustainable garden ideas should be a top priority and these products help you do just that.

Pest control deals

Zero In Handy Spider Catcher
Zero In Handy Spider Catcher: was £10.99 now £8.47 at Amazon UK

When it comes to how to get rid of spiders in your home, having a catcher like this is perfect for panic-free harmless captures. This one is telescopic and can reach up to a metre. It uses gentle bristles to trap the spider/moth/daddy-long legs without hurting them and can be cleaned easily after each use.

EVOKE OCCU Peppermint Oil 118ml
EVOKE OCCU Peppermint Oil 118ml: was £9.99 now £7.99 at Amazon UK

Peppermint oil is one of the best natural pest deterrents and is one of the top solutions recommended by pest control experts. You can mix it with water and spray the solution around windows and doors, or leave drops of it near any possible openings in your home. This should put off spiders, moths, flies, beetles and even ants.

Steel Wool with Work Gloves
Steel Wool with Work Gloves: was £18.99 now £10.79 at Amazon UK

Keeping mice out of your house can be a real challenge which is why prevention is key. Ensuring your home has minimal gaps and crevices for the animals to squeeze through is the most efficient way. This steel wool is perfect for that, it's flexible, can fit anywhere and mice or rats won't bite through it.

OFFO Pigeon Deterrent Reflective Spinning Device
OFFO Pigeon Deterrent Reflective Spinning Device: was £35.99 now £22.94 at Amazon UK

Whilst you may love having as much wildlife in your garden as possible, pigeons and magpies can sometimes seem like more of a pest with their behaviour and toilet habits. Using a reflective and harmless deterrent like this one will prevent birds from entering your space and keep your furniture poo-free.

AMZ BRAND Premium Mouse Repellent Spray
AMZ BRAND Premium Mouse Repellent Spray: was £21.99 now £18.69 at Amazon UK

Whilst there are natural sprays that can help put off rodents, using a stronger concentrated version like this can be more effective. This one is safe for both humans and animals, it's chemical-free, non-toxic, and made from caster and peppermint oil. You'll need to use it regularly to keep its preventative effects up.

XFasten Silicone Sealant Waterproof Black Cartridge, 10.1 oz
XFasten Silicone Sealant Waterproof Black Cartridge, 10.1 oz: was £12.49 now £8.48 at Amazon UK

Similar to why steel wool is great to have on hand, a silicone sealant is ideal for the smaller crevices and is even more long-lasting. We'd recommend using this around outdoor graces and air vents as even the smallest gap can let a mouse or rat in. Additionally, this is a handy way to keep your house warm by sealing up said gaps.

A spider's web across a doorway in a home

(Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Joel Sharpe)

Of course, staying on top of cleaning and decluttering your home is the easiest way to stop unwelcome pests from making themselves at home. But at least with the expert recommended pest control solutions you are armed and ready for whatever unwanted guests arrive.

Once you've dealt with the unwanted pests in your life, why not concentrate on more indulgent treats such as the best Kérastase shampoo for every hair type or our editor-recommended cosy home essentials to make your home cosy this season?

Emily Smith
Digital lifestyle writer

Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle and home writing where she covers all things cleaning, interiors and homeowning. 

