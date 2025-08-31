When should you prune apple trees? Garden experts reveal the best timing to achieve a plentiful harvest

There's nothing more charming than a great big apple tree standing centre stage in your garden. And whilst they're sturdy growers, knowing how to take care of them properly is the key to an impressive apple harvest.

Fruit trees are one of our favourite elements of the ever-popular farmhouse trend, thanks to their edible offerings and rustic appearance. They do, however, need a certain level of maintenance to grow to their full potential and provide a high-yielding crop of fruit.

In the same way pruning olive trees encourages growth, knowing the right time to prune your apple tree, and how to do it, will guarantee heaps more fruit come harvest season.

When should you prune apple trees?

Apple trees are widely considered to be one of the plants you should never prune in summer, especially during the height of the hot weather. So, when exactly is the best time to do the task, and why?

"Apple trees should be pruned in late winter to early spring, February–March in the UK, as well as during their dormant period - late winter or early spring, once the coldest weather has passed but before new growth begins," says Jane Dobbs, Lead Gardener at Allan's Gardeners.

She explains that the reason it's a risk to prune your apple trees during summer is that they're not considered fully dormant or even pre-dormant.

"At this time, trees are not yet fully cold-hardened, so pruning can reduce their winter cold resistance. If the temperature drops suddenly after pruning, especially in the first two weeks after cutting, they are more susceptible to damage," adds Jane.

Jane Dobbs Social Links Navigation Professional gardening expert Gardening is Jane's passion, having built and maintained stunning outdoor spaces for over a decade. Taking care of all the garden projects at Allans' Gardeners is her responsibility as lead gardener. A wide range of horticultural practices come into play in Jane's work, from landscape design to plant and lawn care.

Shop pruning essentials

Extendable loppers Spear & Jackson Anvil Loppers View at Amazon RRP: £26.79 | Ideal for cutting tougher stems, these loppers have durable, rust-resistant, carbon steel blades and an extendable mechanism. They're a particularly useful tool for taller, more established apple trees. Protective Gloves Westwood Fox Leather gardening gloves View at Amazon RRP: £7.97 | These gardening gloves have been awarded ‘Amazon’s Choice’, and it’s easy to see why – they’re breathable, comfortable, and stylish. Essential tool Gonicc Bypass Secateurs View at Amazon RRP: £9.95 | These popular secateurs feature a carbon steel blade and lightweight, non-slip handles, making precision pruning and deadheading easy.

How to properly prune an apple tree?

When it comes to sorting your garden out, pruning can be one of the most beneficial tasks for your plants and the appearance of your space. However, it's particularly important you know how to do it correctly for each plant.

"Properly pruning an apple tree begins with understanding that the goal is to balance growth, health and fruit production, instead of simply cutting branches back," explains Petar Ivanov, gardening expert at FantasticGardeners.

"The first step is always to remove any dead, diseased or damaged wood, as well as crossing branches that rub against one another, since these create entry points for pests and disease," instructs Petar.

Then, he says you'll want to give attention to opening up the canopy. Apple trees need a good air flow and plenty of sunlight reaching their fruiting wood. This is why it's important you thin out congested areas and aim for a framework where branches are well-spaced and not overlapping too much.

"One of the most important principles is cutting back to a healthy outward-facing bud or lateral branch, which guides growth in a productive direction instead of encouraging inward crowding. When working with younger trees, shaping a strong framework of main branches is the priority, while with mature trees, the focus shifts to renewing fruiting wood by cutting back a portion of older branches to encourage new shoots," continues Petar.

Just be careful to avoid heavy-handed cuts as these can shock the tree and stimulate unproductive water sprouts. It's all about pruning little and often, especially in winter. And don't forget to keep your secateurs, an essential gardening tool, clean between prunes.

Peter Ivanov Social Links Navigation Plant Expert Peter has been a gardening and plant expert at Fantastic Gardeners for over 8 years, he is now one of the company's top-performing experts and manages over 6 teams of gardeners. He works on creating stunning landscapes and prioritises sustainability in his gardening methods.

FAQs

What happens if you prune an apple tree at the wrong time?

If you make a summer gardening mistake and prune your apple tree prematurely, don't panic; it's not game over for your plant.

"When you prune during active growth, in the fall, or during budding, you can end up with negative impact: pest and disease exposure, frost and sap damage, poor healing, reduced fruit yield, and unwanted, weak regrowth. Pruning too early can expose cuts to frost, while pruning too late can stimulate tender growth that may not survive," explains Jane.

Should you cut the top off an apple tree?

Although the experts have recommended opening up the canopy section when pruning, you may be questioning whether it's the best idea to cut the top section of your tree completely.

"Cutting the top off an apple tree, often called 'topping,' is something I would not recommend because it disrupts the tree’s natural growth pattern and can do more harm than good," says Petar.

It can lead to a tangled canopy that shades the fruiting branches, poor fruit quality and an increased risk of fungal infections.

If you want to make your small garden look bigger and decrease the height of the tree, Petar recommends carefully thinning out any tall branches over several winters.

Just remember that every time you prune, the goal is to shape the tree so that light and air can penetrate, for the fruit to develop evenly. That way you won't be disappointed and left apple-less come early Autumn.