Jillian Turecki says 'choosing yourself' is the 'bravest' thing you can do when you walk away from a relationship

When you’ve tried all the ways to revive romance in a relationship and things still just don’t feel right, relationship expert Jillian Turecki wants you to get “really honest with yourself” and ask; Is it time to walk away?

You know your partner isn’t a “bad person,” and there’s nothing dramatically wrong in your relationship. It’s just not clicking, even after learning how to ask your partner for more intimacy. Well, Jillian says, “To walk away from someone you care about, who cannot meet your needs, is one of the bravest acts you can do.”

In a candid Instagram video, the author and life coach explains, “It doesn’t necessarily make them a bad person. In fact, it’s not even about them. They could be a really good person, and that’s why walking away can be so hard.”

But, she adds, just because someone is a good person, it doesn’t make them the right person for you.

“By walking away, you’re doing them a favour as well,” she explains. If you can’t be fully yourself, fully happy with this person, how do you know that they’re not feeling the same? And it doesn’t mean that there’s someone else that you want to see, or something drastic that needs to change in your life, it simply means that you’re “choosing yourself,” Jillian says.

“This is honestly what it means to choose yourself. It just means recommitting yourself to the life that you know you must lead. And it’s getting really honest with yourself and being able to finally admit that the life you’re meant to lead can’t be done if you’re in a relationship with this person,” she continues.

In the caption of her video, she added the reminder that "walking away isn’t always giving up.” It’s actually the beginning of something new.

"Many stay too long in relationships where neither person is thriving. But when someone leaves with respect, they give both people the chance to find a love they actually deserve."