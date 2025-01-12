Julia Bradbury reveals the one thing you should do 'the next time you need to de-stress' - it takes just 20 minutes and won't cost a penny
"Are you stressed? Then do this!"
Feeling stressed? Julia Bradbury has revealed the simple activity that she, and scientific research, says will lower your stress levels in just 20 minutes - and it's so much easier to do than you think.
Daily life can quickly become stressful for any number of reasons and scheduling in time to decompress, enjoy some self-care or even just run through stress-relieving breathing exercises can be a challenge. But Julia Bradbury has revealed that you need just 20 minutes and a moderately green space to significantly reduce your stress levels and improve wellbeing.
Over on Instagram, the presenter shared a video of her walking through a stunning forest, zooming the camera in on a collection of fungi and a babbling brook that could have been taken right out of a children's story book. The scene is stunning - and Julia revealed in the comments that spending just 20 minutes out there in nature every day can significantly improve wellbeing.
"Spending just 20 to 30 minutes immersed in a nature setting was associated with the biggest drop in cortisol levels in a recent study," she wrote in the caption. Cortisol is the primary stress hormone in the body and is released during times of heightened anxiety. When it floods the body, it tells us that we're in danger, though oftentimes the threat is imaginary, like a demanding work email or an upcoming job interview, and it leaves us jittery, on edge, and stressed.
But there are plenty of ways to lower cortisol levels and Julia has highlighted one of the easiest; simply spend 20 minutes out in nature every day.
She cites a groundbreaking piece of research that was published in Frontiers in Psychology in 2019 that simply asked 36 people to get out into nature for just 10 minutes or longer for three days a week.
After eight weeks, tests showed that the participants' cortisol levels, and therefore their stress levels, were significantly reduced. And this was universal across participants, even though their choice of outdoors space, amount of time spent outdoors, and the time of day they chose to go out were all varied.
But while your choice of green space is open and you can pick and choose where you head out to, the study does suggest that you should always spend 20 minutes outdoors - no less.
The one big takeaway from the study was that the benefits of spending time outdoors was greatest when people spent between 20 and 30 minutes outdoors, even if they just stepped out into their own garden, a local park or a green space near their place of work.
Whether they walked or just sat during this nature time, participants still experienced reduced stress! So, it's really that simple. Get outside, even for just 20 minutes, and take time to decompress in nature.
