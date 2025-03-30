'It's not about cutting things out' - Dr Amir Khan reveals how to stop sugar cravings with 5 easy swaps

Everyone enjoys a sweet treat now and then - including GP Dr Amir Khan - but refined sugar cravings can lead to you eating more than you normally would, in turn impacting your health and mental wellbeing.

We’re all well aware of the impact of too much refined sugar in our diets, but that doesn’t stop us from craving it. It's very normal to reach for a sweet treat during a mid-afternoon energy slump as our blood sugar levels dip naturally after lunch, or at certain times of the month when our hormones are in flux.

Sure, we know we should have high-protein foods and fibre-rich snacks but a chocolate biscuit or packet of sweets seems like a more appealing short-term fix.

Dr Amir Khan, GP and a frequent guest on ITV's Lorraine, took to Instagram recently to share his advice on kicking refined sugar cravings "as someone who likes and enjoys a sweet treat every now and then".

How to stop sugar cravings

1. Eat more protein, fibre, and healthy fats

If you’re eating a good amount of protein (15 to 30g per meal) and fibre at meal times, you shouldn’t feel hungry in between so you're less likely to fancy a snack. Dr Khan says foods like oily fish, lean chicken, eggs, nuts, Greek yoghurt and avocados will “stabilise your blood sugars, keep you fuller for longer and reduce cravings”.

Planning your meals at the start of the week will also help make sure you’re eating balanced meals that fill you up and provide you with the energy you need for your day.

Skipping meals or not having breakfast can cause your blood sugar to drop, leading to sugar cravings in the afternoon or evening, so eating regular meals is important.

2. Stay hydrated

Dehydration can lead to sugar cravings as your body is looking for an energy source to keep it functioning. "I know it can sound simple, but dehydration can feel like hunger," says Dr Khan.

This doesn't mean replacing food with water or other drinks - you may also just be hungry - but it's something to consider.

The NHS recommends 6-8 glasses of fluid every day, but fizzy drinks, alcohol and caffeine should be limited. Dr Khan also recommends eating hydrating foods like melons and apples to keep your hydration levels up throughout the day.

If you usually drink lots of fizzy drinks, Dr Khan suggests drinking sparkling water with some cut-up fruit instead.

3. Manage your stress levels

Our cortisol levels rise when we're stressed, which can lead to sugar cravings. We might feel like we need more energy to cope with whatever is stressing us out or to lift our mood, making a sugary snack particularly appealing.

But Dr Khan says there are plenty of other ways of managing stress and lowering your cortisol levels. He suggests trying “breathing, meditation, exercise and nature walks and hobbies you enjoy”.

Stress can have a huge impact on our bodies; from sleep to mood and diet so learning ways to manage it can really help improve your overall health.

4. Get plenty of sleep

When we’re tired and our energy levels are depleted, sugar might feel like a quick and easy thing to put into our bodies to help with this. However, this is only going to be a short-term fix, says Dr Khan.

A lack of sleep can increase your levels of the hunger hormone ghrelin, leading to sugar cravings, he explains. Instead, learn how to sleep better with a solid bedtime routine, aiming for six to eight hours of sleep a night.

5. Make some simple switches

We live in a time when the supermarket shelves are stacked full of sugary foods which are tempting, yet contain little to zero nutritional value. Dr Khan says if you know of some delicious switches, you’ll be able to keep the sugar cravings at bay.

“Fruit with nut butter is a good alternative to highly processed sugary food,” he says, along with dates with peanut butter, apple with almond butter, Greek yoghurt with berries, and 70% dark chocolate as good alternatives for snacks.

The more understanding we have of the causes of our sugar cravings, the more we can do to change small things in our lives to make them less of an issue. Of course, a sweet treat now and again isn’t going to do much harm if you have a balanced diet otherwise and make healthy lifestyle choices like exercising regularly and sleeping well.