Dark circles under your eyes? Dr Amir reveals causes and 12 simple ways to help

Dr Amir Khan has revealed the most common reasons we get dark circles under the eyes - and shared 12 simple ways to treat, brighten and plump the affected area.

Dark circles; they turn up as deep purpley-blue, almost bruise-like bags under the eye and are sometimes accompanied by small broken veins and sore red patches of skin. We can sometimes tell why they've flared up and easily blame a few nights of poor sleep for their appearance - but when they're sticking around and nothing seems to be treating them, it's beyond frustrating.

Well, thankfully Dr Amir Khan has revealed the six most common causes of dark circles under the eyes - and they're all easily rectified by using one of his 12 simple treatment suggestions.

"One of the most common causes of dark circles is ageing," he revealed over on Instagram. "As you age, the skin below your eyes begins to loosen and thin out so the blood vessels under your skin may become more visible. This can darken the appearance of your under eyes. Hollow areas called tear troughs may develop as well. Tear troughs cause shadows that increase the appearance of puffy eyes."

But there are also other causes behind dark circles that new research has only recently highlighted. Dr Amir explained, "Other causes of dark circles under your eyes may include genetics. Studies have shown that dark circles under your eyes may run in families."

Skin conditions like eczema and contact dermatitis may also be the cause for some, with Dr Amir saying that conditions like these can cause the blood vessels under your eyes to dilate and show more prominently through your skin. Rubbing and scratching your eyes when they become irritated because of these conditions can, Dr Amir says, "Cause your under eyes to swell as well and your blood vessels to break, giving them a darker appearance."

And, of course, we have to talk about sleep - or a lack of it. "Poor sleeping habits cause the skin under your eyes to appear pale as well and your blood vessels can easily show through pale skin," the expert shared.

But while pale skin can show off dark circles more, so can overly tanned skin. Dr Amir says, "Too much exposure to the sun triggers your body to make more melanin. Melanin is the substance that gives your skin its colour and it can appear darker if there's lots here," he said pointing to the under eye area.

And finally, there's dehydration. "The skin under your eyes can start to look dull when you don't drink enough water," he says. "Other factors such as stress, excessive alcohol use, and smoking can all cause dark circles under your eyes."

But, "Fear not", Dr Amir says, as there are things we can all do to easily treat dark circles under the eyes. There's of course our favourite 'time-defying' Trinny London eye cream that can eliminate dark circles in just ten days, but Dr Amir has a whole host of natural and easy-to-implement suggestions that you can start trying out right now - yes! This minute. Though, he says, to remember that dark circles are 'not dangerous' and 'it's up to you' if you want to treat them.

His first tip? "Getting more sleep - easier said than done, I know." He says to aim for seven to eight hours of good quality sleep per night and promises, "This can make your dark circles disappear. Using extra pillows to elevate your head at night can help reduce puffiness and dark circles there - trust me, it works!"

"Cold compresses," are another of his suggestions. "Apply cold spoons or cold compresses to your eyes to shrink those dilated vessels and reduce puffiness around your eyes." Cutting up some cold cucumber slices can work wonders too, he adds, not only because they're cool against the skin but also because they contain vitamin C and water which can help hydrate your eyelids.

Another kitchen-centric idea he shares is to, "Place cold teabags under your eyes. This can increase circulation because tea contains caffeine and lots of antioxidants."

He adds, "Remember to drink plenty of water, stop smoking, manage alcohol levels and stress. Always wear sunscreen, especially around your eyes. Get any skin conditions like eczema around your eyes treated and avoid rubbing your eyes as well."

If none of his suggestions work and all else fails, if your dark circles are really bothering you, he says, "Remember it's nothing serious so you probably don't need to see an NHS doctor, but private treatments may be available through a dermatologist."