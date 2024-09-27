Katie Holmes' khaki quilted jacket and personalised tote are the practical yet chic essentials you need in your life
She mixed high end with high street, teaming a £695 jacket with a £33 tote bag
Katie Holmes was spotted out and about in New York this week, wearing the best example of elevated yet relatable style we've seen in a while.
She showed off her two autumn capsule wardrobe essentials: this khaki quilted jacket by Marfa Stance, and a canvas tote bag from Lands' End that costs just £33. Add in a pair of Balenciaga high top trainers and some wide leg jeans, and we're in love with this look. And the good news is it's easy to recreate!
Quilted jackets like these have been around for a little while now, and they're showing no signs of going anywhere. I particularly love the detachable collar on Katie's style, which adds a pop of hot pink, as well as the distinctive edge around the pockets. It's exactly the kind of practical piece that will see you though this time of year when the weather's so tricky to predict, whether you're doing the school run, the morning commute, or just going for a walk.
Shop quilted jackets
I've got a khaki quilted jacket from Zara, and it's lasted so well. I've had it for two years and wear it most weekends with jeans at this time of year. I love that Zara's done all the layering work for you here - this design has got a built-in hoodie!
Sweaty Betty's outerwear and knitwear isn't just for wearing after the gym. This jacket will become an everyday staple, thanks to its water-resistant fabric and diamond quilted design.
Marks and Spencer coats are some of the very best you'll find on the high street at the moment, but did you know they have lots of other brands on the website too? This Superdry coat is ideal if you're looking for a slightly longer style. One reviewer wrote: "excellent, lightweight coat but nice and warm and cosy."
And can we take a moment to talk about the bag? The KH embroidery (for Katie Holmes, of course!) is such a nice touch, and thank goodness for roomy bags coming back. We always seem to have so much stuff to carry around!
Shop canvas totes
Exact match
I love the flashes of red on this canvas bag, but there are lots of other colour options to choose from too. For an extra £8 you can have it monogrammed, and this roomy bag will fit all your everyday must-haves. In the winter months it will be your go-to, and in the summer you'll be squeezing in all your beach essentials. Talk about versatile!
Editor's pick
When it comes to personalised bags, Lily & Bean is one of the best brands in the business. They have a celebrity following that includes Paris Hilton and Vogue Williams, and you pretty much get to completely design your own bag. Sold!
I bet you never think to look for the best handbags on Amazon, but this cotton canvas bag will make running errands a whole lot more stylish. It's a ludicrously capacious bag that can fit everything but the kitchen sink!
woman&home's fashion writer Molly Smith tells us why this look had us all talking on the fashion team here this week: "this combination from Katie Holmes is not only undeniably stylish and cool, but super easy to recreate.
"A lightweight quilted jacket, wide leg jeans, and a tote bag are a winning combination for city strolling on cool autumn days. What really makes this look though is the pop of vibrant pink on her collar - divine!"
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
