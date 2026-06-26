These lightweight, breathable Slip-In Skechers are the only trainers I'll wear in a heatwave

When it comes to the most comfortable trainers, I do like to consider myself a bit of an aficionado. I have never really gotten into wearing heels, so my shoe wardrobe is largely a combination of sleek white trainers and knee-high boots. I used to wear a lot of Skechers in my youth, but hadn't for some years, so I was well aware of how well-crafted the shoes were, although even I was taken aback by how instantly cushioned and supported my feet felt.

Literally sliding my feet into the Skechers Slip-Ins, thanks to the contour foam, my foot was instantly enveloped, and I could tell how well built the footbed was. It delivered instant arch support, and the shoe itself was extremely light, even with a slightly platform-esque sole that gave these trainers a more youthful, contemporary feel. A hint of rose gold stitching and eyelets adds depth to the style, while the quilted fabric top gives an airy feel. With air-cooled memory foam, these trainers are also particularly breathable - perfect for a heatwave.

I suppose the thing I was least prepared for is how much I would value the slip in style. Thanks to a set of elastic laces, I could pre-tie my trainers and literally slip them on and off like a Birkenstock clog, but with all the benefits of Skechers cushioning and support. I've been wearing these Skechers Slip-Ins since October 2025, and they are the shoe I grab for comfortable casual weekends, running to do school pick-up or the park and everything in between, and the easy-on style has definitely contributed to that.

Skechers Contour Foam Golden Hour Slip-In Trainers £66.49 (was £79) at Amazon I've been a fan of Skechers for years, and the Slip-in style reminded me just why I've always loved the brand. They were instantly comfortable, lightweight to walk in and the elasticated laces, far more revolutionary than I thought. With a quilted cosy fit top and midsole cushioning, they're exceptionally comfortable and are some of my best white trainers.

Skechers is known for its arch-supporting, contoured shoes, which aren't crafted just for fashion alone, and although the range is vast, this commitment to comfort underpins every pair. The air-cooled memory foam makes them a literal breeze to wear, particularly in hot weather.

As someone who loves a white trainer - they just go with everything, I found that the Skechers Slip-Ins slotted effortlessly into my wardrobe, pairing with my summer capsule wardrobe with ease. The additional rose gold adds a slightly fancier feel to the very sporty-looking trainer, too.

Picking these trainers in October, they've seen their fair share of wear with leggings and an oversized jumper on the weekend, too, and the quilt detailing only adds to their sporty feel. The easy elasticated laces mean they stretch with my feet too, so if I've been out walking or on my feet all day, they're just as comfy as they were when I started.

Boden notch neck dress (Image credit: Skechers)

As a toddler parent, I'm often the last person to get ready, and I always have my hands full, so the slip-on aspect of these trainers has been more transformative than I care to admit. Did I know that I would one day find that a trainer hack as simple as having a slip-on style sporty shoe would save my composure on more than one occasion? No, but I am so pleased these casual trainers walked into my fashion rotation.

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And it's not just time-tight mums that will benefit. From a mobility point of view, the Skechers Slip-Ins are so easy to get on and off that if you've been struggling with trainers or shoes that feel both supportive and ergonomic, this is the answer.

Now, if you're a white trainer wearer, you'll know they can get pretty grubby, and I recently chucked these in the washing machine for the first time in six months, and they did come out nice and clean. A trainer you can machine wash, yes, please.

Skechers Skechers Women's Contour Foam Golden Hour Slip-In Trainers £50.40 (was £79) at Amazon With a hefty discount in the Amazon Prime sale, if white trainers aren't on your radar, grab a classic pair in black, just as versatile. You can team these with jeans and tailored trousers with ease. Skechers Skechers Slip-Ins: Contour Foam - Cozy Fit Golden Hour £80 at Skechers This taupe hue is a great colourway for autumn, teaming well with other neutral hues. The subtle grey tone is a lovely soft option for those who don't want shouty shades.

It's important to understand how to clean white shoes, as wearing the light coloured footwear is quite the commitment, but luckily, this pair of Skechers is machine washable, making caring for them easy - and they do wash really well.

Packed with technology, the air-cooled memory foam is a dream when it comes to what to wear in the heat if you don't want sandals, while the heel pillow helps to hold your foot in place.

Light on the feet but well-cushioned, and yes, I'm going to say it again, with a slip-on set of elasticated laces - that no one will be able to tell, this is the ultimate shoe for those who just need to slide into their shoes before leaving the house, no fuss, just great comfort with every step.