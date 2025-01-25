Everyone talks about cult classic Pixi Glow Tonic, but this hydrating toner doesn't get enough credit
This under-the-radar £18 toner has become a staple within my daily skincare routine
Hydrating, balancing and shielding the skin, this unique toner-serum hybrid is the latest addition to Pixi's iconic lineup of tonics, but it's certainly not one to overlook.
For those who know the beauty brand Pixi, your brain may immediately run to one of the best toners available on the market - the cult classic Pixi Glow Tonic. While the iconic peachy-toned formula is instantly recognisable on any shelf and even has the backing of beauty expert, Caroline Hirons, it's this green-hued counterpart that has become a staple within my skincare routine.
Despite initially being sceptical about toners and whether they'll make a noticeable difference within my skincare routine, the Pixi Antioxidant Tonic stumbled into my life around six months ago and I haven't looked back since. Its unique 3-in-1 essence, toner and serum formula works to gently hydrate, balance and revitalise the complexion - even for those with sensitive skin (ahem, mine to be particular.)
The Pixi toner that I rely on for a healthy, hydrated complexion
Although I, too, had heard rave reviews of Pixi's assortment of toners, I hadn't tried anything from the brand up until a few months ago. But, as someone who has pledged to consistently use toner every day as one of my easy beauty resolutions for healthy skin in 2025, I was thankful when the brand's Antioxidant Tonic came into my life and made quite the impression.
RRP: £18 for 250ml
This gentle toner-serum hybrid formula works to tone, moisturise and protect the skin from harsh environmental factors, such as pollution and harsh weather. Enriched with a superfruit complex and birch water, this tonic refrains from stripping the skin of its moisture, and instead rehydrates the complexion, aiming to balance and build the skin barrier. While its blend of lingonberry, strawberry and blueberry refreshes the skin, delivering a brighter and clarified appearance.
I'll admit that I've always thought I didn’t like toners, due to not seeing any noticeable results or them drying out my sensitive combination complexion. Before I applied this product, I just assumed it would have a thin, water-like texture that many other toners do, however, its unique serum-like formula took me pleasantly by surprise.
This thicker texture makes it more manageable and easier to apply, without any excess spills, and of course, product wastage. Immediately after application, I can noticeably feel a layer of hydration on my complexion that acts as a great base for allowing the rest of my products to absorb into my skin.
As for the appearance of my complexion, this antioxidant-rich tonic leaves my skin plumper, hydrated and more radiant. For the most part, it is fast-absorbing, when given a minute or two to sink into the skin, although can feel slightly tacky to touch if you immediately continue your skincare routine after applying. Most importantly, if I've ever skipped this step in my regime, my skin definitely notices, leading to it both looking and feeling thirsty.
How I apply Pixi's Antioxidant Tonic
After cleansing, applying Pixi's Antioxidant Tonic is the first step in my skincare routine. You can apply the toner both morning and night, however, I find it especially effective when applied in the morning as it gives my complexion a brighter appearance. I place a 10p-sized drop on my hands before gently pressing the formula into my skin. Alternatively, you can use cotton rounds, or Reusable Cotton Face Pads, to swipe the product across your complexion.
