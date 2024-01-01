Here's how to reset your skin after the festive period to avoid dryness, dullness and breakouts

For many of us, the past couple of months have meant a busier social schedule than usual and probably a bit of indulgence (quite rightly!).

However, it may have taken a bit of a toll on your skin and have you wondering how to reset your skin after the festive period.

Sadly we can’t flip a switch to restore our skin to its healthy best (that’d be nice) but there are a few skincare steps, lifestyle hacks and bookable treatments that can help you to get your skin back on track. We asked three skin experts for their insights to compile this need-to-know guide to restoring your skin to its healthy best.

How to reset your skin after the festive period, according to experts

1. Prioritise good quality sleep

Lots of socialising and partying over the last couple of months can mean your body needs a bit of a rest, and the same applies to your skin, too. “Prioritise a restful night’s sleep to promote natural skin recovery,” says Sara Waterman, head aesthetician at Young LDN.

"Beauty sleep is officially from 10pm-2am!" These hours are when your skin does most of its reparative work – all the more reason to get an early night.

2. Focus on hydration and nourishment in your skincare routine

Sticking to your skincare routine is the best thing you can do for your skin. Don’t overload your skin with lots of actives – more is not more in this regard. “Focus on gentle cleansing to remove accumulated impurities,” says Sara. “Incorporate a hydrating mask to replenish moisture and soothe stressed skin.

"It is also important to introduce a consistent routine involving antioxidants, such as vitamin C serums, to counteract stress and free radical damage," she continues. "Avoid harsh products so as to not disrupt the skin’s natural microbiome and allow your skin to breathe, this will aid the natural healing process.”

Dr. Ifeoma Ejikeme, advanced cosmetic doctor and the founder and medical director of the Adonia Medical Clinic, adds that using retinoids at night time is a good idea (our guide on how to start using retinol will help you add this to your regime if you are new to these vitamin A products). “Up the eye cream and look for hydration ingredients such as ceramides, glycerine to soothe and caffeine to depuff,” she adds. “Incorporate a hydrating serum or essence to replenish moisture [and] consider using a facial mist throughout the day to keep your skin refreshed.”

Our beauty editor recommends...

Curél Deep Moisture Spray View at Sephora $14.98 at Amazon RRP: £20 I love this for topping up moisture in my skin throughout the day or spraying on clean, slightly damp skin for an extra hit of nourishment. Vichy Mineral 89 72H Moisture Boosting Cream View at Look Fantastic RRP: £22 This is such a great everyday cream for skin that needs a bit of moisturising care. With a silky texture, it's nourishing without being too thick and plays nicely with my quite oily skin, too. La Roche-Posay HyaluB5 Hyaluronic Acid Serum View at Cult Beauty RRP: £45 This serum works to deeply hydrate and plump your skin, thanks to its blend of hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5 - which encourages collagen production.

3. Cut back on alcohol

We probably don’t need to tell you that consuming lots of alcohol can start to show up in your skin. "Cut down on alcohol or pause alcohol if possible," advises Dr. Sonia Khorana, GP and cosmetic doctor with a special interest in dermatology.

Even if you don’t commit to Dry January, it certainly won’t hurt to a little break from alcohol, including from a skin health point of view. Sara also suggests "incorporating nutrient-rich foods packed with antioxidants [into your diet], such as blueberries, and fatty fish rich in omega-3."

4. Apply a face mask

The best face masks can vary hugely in their benefits, but nourishing formulas can really help to get your skin back on track in the new year.

“Don’t get sucked into ‘detox masks’ for your skin but try to focus on hydration and soothing ingredients [such as] hyaluronic acid, squalane, ceramides, glycerin, and antioxidants [like] vitamin C and resveratrol,” says Dr. Khorana.

Our beauty editor recommends...

5. Drink plenty of water

Staying hydrated enough is important for our health all-round, but dehydration also shows up in our skin.

“Hydration is essential in resetting your skin, make sure to up your water intake in order to hydrate yourself from within and encourage skin renewal,” says Sara. Ensure that you’re drinking the recommended 6-8 glasses of fluid throughout the day to maintain hydration levels.

6. Book a professional treatment

Seeing the help of a professional by booking in for a skin treatment is great way to give your skin a bit of a “reset” in the new year, be it a hydrating facial or advanced exfoliation. “A chemical peel at the end of the festive period, such as the Adonia Glow peels, help to reset the skin [whether you’re experiencing] blemishes, hyperpigmentation or new redness, [leaving it] ready to take on the year,” says Dr. Ejikeme.

Sara recommends a bespoke facial to help your skin, something that is offered at Young LDN. “This involves deep cleansing, exfoliation, and extraction to eliminate any build up,” she explains. “You should also consider treatments like LED therapy to promote healing and boost collagen production. Trusting an expert ensures a tailored approach to address any specific post-indulgence concerns you may have.”