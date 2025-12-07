If you buy one product, make it this aromatic, nourishing body oil that's perfect for Christmas

Are you starting to feel Christmassy yet?

I'm sure the sensation is different for everyone. In my case, it's a wholesome blend of family tradition with a distinctly unwholesome sense of mischief. Yes, I'll eat/drink/buy/wear that thing at 11am on a Tuesday - it's Christmas!

If you're not in your festive feelings yet and would like to be, I've got the best body oil to get you there. It's indulgent, evocative, and has a party-ready glint in its eye.

Why this nourishing body oil spray is my beauty buy of the week

There are a few reasons this oil is perfect for Christmas, but the main one is that it has the loveliest mandarin and wild mint scent.

Famously, our olfactory system (the bit of the brain that deals with smell) has a direct neural pathway to the hippocampus (the bit that deals with memories). That's why the best perfumes for women can take you places no other beauty product can.

And this particular product's aroma is one I'd deem festive without being 'whack you with a stick of cinnamon and stuff a clove up your nose' festive. It's joyful and wintry, speaking of leafy forest walks, After Eights and citrus stuffed in stockings. Heaven.

Neom Pro-Vitamin D3 Dry Body Oil 100ml View at LOOKFANTASTIC UK $42 at Nordstrom Aside from smelling fabulous (which you will too, after applying it), this is very nourishing stuff. It quenches and plumps up dry, ashy, or crepey skin an absolute treat, and leaves it with a flattering gleam that'd be great for a 'do. This is what's known as a dry oil, which sounds like a contradiction - because it is one - but in beauty lingo means it's lighter in texture, sinks in quickly, and won't leave a film on your skin or your clothes. Shout out to the spray-mist action, too, which makes it fast, easy, and quite fun to apply.

(Image credit: Future / Fiona McKim)

Clearly, NEOM has put a lot of thought into ensuring that this product genuinely fits into messy, rushed real life, unlike many sensorial body buys.

I've given up on some of the best-smelling body creams for this reason. Mornings in my house do not allow for 30 minutes of product sinking-in time. I'm lucky if I get that long to shower, dress, and do my hair and makeup, in total.

But should busy (and occasionally frantic and harassed) people be denied sensorial pleasures? I think not, especially at this time of year. 'Tis the season to self-indulge, even if that's a three-minute spritz and deep inhalation before you dash out the door. Sounds good? Great! Let's chat next Sunday.