My friends envy my lip gloss stash, so I'm gifting these formulas for Christmas
Our beauty writer - and lip gloss connoisseur - reveals the 6 formulas she'll be buying her loved ones this year
I carry a handful of lip glosses in my handbag at all times, which has resulted in ample requests for recommendations. So, this Christmas I'll be sharing my hailed collection with my nearest and dearest by gifting them my top picks for a hydrated, high-shine pout...
Like some of the best lip liners and long-lasting lipsticks, a quality lip gloss can not only hydrate your pout but also make all the difference to your makeup look. The early 2000s gloss trend has circled back in recent years, however this time around, there are plenty of options to suit an array of ages - and they make the perfect present for the upcoming festive season.
Whether you're stuck for gift ideas for a hard-to-buy-for loved one, or you're on the hunt for a present that'll please any beauty aficionado, look no further than my go-to rotation of nourishing, high-shine lip glosses that I'll be gifting my friends and family this Christmas...
I'll be gifting these six lip gloss formulas to loved ones this Christmas
When it comes to my lip product collection, I must admit it's pretty extensive. I'm always stocked up and ready for any occasion on the go - honestly, you should see how many lip products I carry around in my handbag. I'd go as far as to say I'm a lip gloss connoisseur, so it's only fair that I share my tried and tested picks with my loved ones this Christmas.
For anyone who has even the slightest interest in beauty, like me, a lippie makes a well-received gift. With a host of great formulas available on the market, arriving in an array of hues and boasting price tags to suit any budget, it's a fail-safe option whether you're buying Christmas gifts for friends or a colleague's Secret Santa.
With an abundance of glosses to choose from, picking the right buy can be an overwhelming task. I've curated a list of my top six lip gloss picks that are set to earn their keep in anyone's makeup arsenal, from tinted glosses to clear formulas...
Weightless formula
RRP: £24
I've never tried a lip gloss that feels completely weightless and non-sticky until I tested this one. Infused with vitamins C and E, jojoba oil and goji berry extract, this hybrid formula has all the hydration attributes of a lip oil and all the shine of a lip gloss. Not only does this lippie look great, but it also deeply moisturises and nourishes the lips for a supple feel. It doesn't stop there, this gloss is equipped with crushed sapphires and ruby gemstones to calm, soothe and add a dazzling touch to your pout. A luxe gifting option that will seriously impress whoever is unwrapping it.
Best budget
RRP: £8
Since trialling this formula in our elf Lip Glow team test, I haven't been able to put this lip oil down - seriously, I've been wearing it for months, alongside the e.l.f Cream Glide Lip Liner in 'Hot Cooca'. Not only is it affordable (it would make a stellar stocking filler), but it also feels incredibly lightweight on the lips and the sheer burgundy wash of colour looks great on everyone.
High shine finish
RRP: £17.50
I haven't tried a formula with results so glossy, yet completely comfortable to wear on the lips - without any sticky feeling whatsoever. Working to smooth, blur and plump the pout, this gloss hydrates the lips with its moisturising formula of vitamin E and vegan collagen. As for the finish, it leaves a reflective, multi-dimensional high shine effect that gives lips a soft, supple and fuller appearance.
Handbag staple
RRP: £16
A clear lip gloss is essential in any lip collection - just try to convince me otherwise. Equipped with a metal applicator that cools and refreshes your pout, this moisturising formula can be worn on its own when your lips are in need of an extra hit of hydration or as a smoothing, glass-like finish on top of your favourite lipstick.
Ultra glossy balm
RRP: £26
Formulated with a cocktail of nourishing and hydrating ingredients, such as shea butter, avocado oil and argan oil, this innovative serum-like balm delivers a dewy shine and sheer tint of colour to the lips. Its glossy texture melts onto the lips upon application, working to plump and nourish them. I find this buy especially great for popping in your handbag while out and about, as it makes for an easy mirror-free application.
Best nourishing
RRP: £17.50
Granted, this is technically a lip balm but it also works especially well as a nourishing gloss. When layered over the top of your go-to lip liner or favoured lipstick, this formula not only hydrates your pout but also leaves a glossy finish. What more could you ask for?
