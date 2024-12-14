My friends envy my lip gloss stash, so I'm gifting these formulas for Christmas

I carry a handful of lip glosses in my handbag at all times, which has resulted in ample requests for recommendations. So, this Christmas I'll be sharing my hailed collection with my nearest and dearest by gifting them my top picks for a hydrated, high-shine pout...

Like some of the best lip liners and long-lasting lipsticks, a quality lip gloss can not only hydrate your pout but also make all the difference to your makeup look. The early 2000s gloss trend has circled back in recent years, however this time around, there are plenty of options to suit an array of ages - and they make the perfect present for the upcoming festive season.

Whether you're stuck for gift ideas for a hard-to-buy-for loved one, or you're on the hunt for a present that'll please any beauty aficionado, look no further than my go-to rotation of nourishing, high-shine lip glosses that I'll be gifting my friends and family this Christmas...

I'll be gifting these six lip gloss formulas to loved ones this Christmas

When it comes to my lip product collection, I must admit it's pretty extensive. I'm always stocked up and ready for any occasion on the go - honestly, you should see how many lip products I carry around in my handbag. I'd go as far as to say I'm a lip gloss connoisseur, so it's only fair that I share my tried and tested picks with my loved ones this Christmas.

For anyone who has even the slightest interest in beauty, like me, a lippie makes a well-received gift. With a host of great formulas available on the market, arriving in an array of hues and boasting price tags to suit any budget, it's a fail-safe option whether you're buying Christmas gifts for friends or a colleague's Secret Santa.

With an abundance of glosses to choose from, picking the right buy can be an overwhelming task. I've curated a list of my top six lip gloss picks that are set to earn their keep in anyone's makeup arsenal, from tinted glosses to clear formulas...