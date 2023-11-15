How we test makeup at woman&home for accurate and honest reviews

Out of all the product reviews and recommendations out there, makeup reviews are probably the most subjective. So our team of experts ensure to test everything with the utmost objectivity, taking into account everybody's different skin and hair types and concerns.

Whether it's considering the coverage level or shade range of the best foundations, thinking about lash shedding when testing the best mascaras on the market or keeping skin dryness in mind when trying the best long-lasting lipsticks, our team puts inclusivity at the core of everything we test.

Our tests for each type of makeup product are standardized, so we'll always use the same parameters when comparing products – and with experts who have years of experience in testing products, this all leads to an accurate consideration of each product.

How we test makeup

Our team of beauty experts is constantly testing makeup on an ongoing basis, thanks to our awareness of the ever-changing beauty industry.

We make sure to put each product through a rigorous testing process before providing an honest review. This means, including a product in our makeup routine for several days or weeks (depending on what type of product it is) and making notes before, during and after use on any factors that speak to the quality of the product.

No stone is left unturned when we're testing on a particular topic. (Image credit: Future / Aleesha Badkar)

How we choose makeup to test

With new products being released all the time, formulas being monitored and redeveloped and an array of ingredients constantly being explored by product developers, there is plenty for our beauty team to stay on top of. An awareness of products, brands and ingredients is what allows our experts to make informed decisions about what to test—and of course, provide an honest comparison among products in the industry.

Our beauty experts also make sure to stay up-to-date with both the latest trends and the most accurate scientific advice surrounding the beauty industry, by referring to the most recent studies, keeping up with what the experts are using, and liaising with industry professionals such as makeup artists, product founders and developers and more.

We ensure to try a range of the most popular makeup products on the market, as well as formulas from trusted brands, new and upcoming brands and brands/products that make exciting or pioneering claims about their results.

What we consider when testing makeup

In an effort towards objective and inclusive testing, we also ensure that each product is tested by multiple people, so as to assess its impact on different skin types and tones.

We test products from a range of different brands when making comparisons. (Image credit: Future / Aleesha Badkar)

1. Effectiveness & Quality

Whether it's coverage in a foundation, lift in a mascara or pigment in a lipstick, how a product does its job is of the utmost importance.

To test this, we apply each product following the manufacturer's instructions and without interference from accompanying products that may alter the results, such as face primer or lip liner (unless this is something we test using the same parameters across the board).

Effectiveness and quality is particularly important to us when it comes to testing products like foundation and concealers, so we ensure to test these products on a range of different skin types and tones – and keeping in mind concerns such a hyperpigmentation, dark spots or circles and fine lines.

2. Staying power

When testing makeup, the next important factor is of course a product's staying power.

So to test this, we first start with our makeup application process, by ensuring that we follow each brand's guidance on how to best apply a product to guarantee maximum staying power.

Our testers will then wear a product for several entire days, making sure to put it through its paces through activities such as commuting, errands and even exercise classes.

When testing this, we also take into account different skin types and concerns such as acne, eczema and hyperpigmentation.

3. Comfort

With an array of different ingredients in products in varying skin types and concerns to content with, comfort is an essential testing factor for us.

We test this by trialling a product on several different testers, each of whom have distinct skin types and concerns. Each tester will wear a product for several entire days to test whether it's comfortable to wear and keep an eye out for flareups of concerns such as acne or eczema or redness.

4. Removability

For us, the removal process for a makeup product is just as important as how it wears, as scrubbing and tugging can lead to aggravation of sensitivity, excess sebum production that can lead to either overly oily or overly dry skin, and even hair shedding in the eyelashes and eyebrows.

Our Digital Beauty Editor really has tested a myriad of lipsticks. (Image credit: Future / Aleesha Badkar)

Our testing team

Aleesha Badkar Social Links Navigation Digital Beauty Editor, woman&home Makeup priorities: "My South Asian background means that strong pigment and a diverse shade range is really important to me in all products – face, eye and lip." Everyday makeup style: "A glowy face base with quite minimalist eyes – so a skin tint and concealer base with contour and a dab of blush along with a slick of mascara." Makeup must-have: "I'm known for my vast lip product collection, so it would have to be a natural lip balm or bright lipstick for me – and definitely an eyelash curler!" Favorite makeup brand: "Merit Beauty for face, Charlotte Tilbury for lips!"

Stephanie Maylor Beauty Editor, woman&home Makeup priorities: "I look for makeup with moisturising benefits that are going to plump out my slightly dry and lacklustre skin, rather than accentuate my fine lines." Everyday makeup style: "Let's call it 'frazzled mum chic'. I've got my school run look down - foundation, groomed brows, blusher, eyeliner, more blusher, and heaps of mascara." Makeup must-have: "As you've probably guessed, a rosy cream blush is my tired skin saviour." Favorite makeup brand: "Maybelline mascaras every time and Westman Atelier is my new go-to for blush."

Rhiannon Derbyshire Senior Beauty Editor, woman&home Makeup priorities: "A non-negotiable for me and my tricky skin. I need a decent coverage foundation with a slight radiance and a concealer that can work vanishing magic." Everyday makeup style: "I’m quite boring and generally wear the same make-up look every day - a radiant base, light bronze eye, rosy pink blush and a matte red lip." Makeup must-have: "I don’t feel like myself without red lipstick. Day-to-day I go for zingy orange-toned reds, but I’m not averse to cooler colours - especially in the winter." Favorite makeup brand: "If I had to pick one for life, it’d be NARS. They do the best foundations and blushers and their Powermatte lipsticks are super long-lasting. Maybelline also do excellent lip colours for a smaller budget."

Naomi Jamieson Digital Beauty Writer, woman&home Makeup priorities: "Hydration is key for me, as my skin is on the drier side. And I need makeup that wears well and looks fresh all day, without any touch ups!" Everyday makeup style: "Glow, blush and brows! I keep my base very natural and I love a feathered brow look with a quick coat of mascara to my top lashes." Makeup must-have: "I love a glow-giving product and a cream blush and clear brow gel are staples for me." Favorite makeup brand: "ILIA – if just for their amazing blush!"