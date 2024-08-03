The Harrods sale has so many luxury beauty discounts - these are our top picks
There's huge savings to be made from high-end big name beauty brands such as Clinique, Laura Mercier and Sisley...
When you're in the market for shopping high-end luxury beauty, your destination will likely be Harrods. So, when they're promoting a sale with up to 30% off, it's the perfect time to make the most of the deals whilst you can...
Whether your makeup bag is stocked full of luxury items or you've had you're eye on a particular high-end product, the Harrods sale is the perfect time for snapping up some beauty deals to add to your very own beauty collection, for a fraction of its usual price. You can secure discounts on cult classic makeup products, luxe skincare, hair styling must-haves and an array of designer fragrances, from the likes of Clarins, ghd and Eve Lom.
With an abundance of deals to shop, we've cut all the hard work out of your sale shopping by doing the scrolling for you and rounding up the best money-saving picks on offer...
Harrods Beauty Sale: The Quick Links
With up to 30% reductions to be made on some cult classic products, we've done all the scrolling for you and carefully picked out some of the best deals from biggest named brands for you to shop...
- Clinique: Get 10% off the brand's best-selling cleansing balm, day creams and more
- Estée Lauder: Save up to 27% on SPF foundations and fragrances
- Eve Lom: 10% discounts on sunscreens, eye creams and blemish treatments
- fresh: Make up to 10% savings on hydrating toners and youthful moisturisers
- Sisley: Snap up luxury skincare saviours whilst they have 10% off
- Sunday Riley: Get 10% off evening beauty staples such as face oils and eye contour creams
The Very Best Harrods Sale Deals - From Our Editors
Whether you're an avid sale shopper or you prefer a more chilled approach, the end goal is the same, you're wanting to secure the very best deals of the sale. Good news, we've done all the hard work for you by scrolling through the sale to pick out the best of the best products with reduced price tags, from cult brands to viral must-have products, for you to snap up...
Drybar The 3-Day Bender Digital 1-Inch Curling Iron: was £129, now £64.50 (save £64.50) | Harrods
Say hello to bouncy curls with Drybar's 1 inch curling iron, which now has huge 50% off. Heating up to temperature of 226°C, this barrelled wand is infused with ionic technology to help reduce frizz and increase shine, whilst the dual ceramic heaters allow for even heat distribution. Its rotating clamp also reduces the styling time it takes to achieve salon-worthy curls and waves.
Clinique Almost Lipstick in shade 'Black Honey': was £24.50, now £21.95 (save £2.55) | Harrods
You heard it here first, Clinique's viral sheer lipstick, in the iconic shade 'Black Honey', is officially in the Harrods sale. Loved for its versatility and ability to complement every skin tone, this lippie offers a subtle coverage and glossy finish. If you needed a sign to grab one, this is it.
Eve Lom Time Retreat Radiance Essence: was £80, now £56 (save £26) | Harrods
If you're a glow-getter, treat your complexion to this luxurious essence from Eve Lom. Equipped with retinol, this treatment is infused with hyper-active, anti-ageing ingredients to reduce fine lines, smooth wrinkles and calm skin, in order to reveal your complexion's inner radiance. What's more, it also boasts a 3D hydration booster which leaves your complexion moisturised for up to 72 hours. Plus, you can now snap it up for £26 less than it's usual price tag!
The Best Harrods Makeup Deals To Shop Now
With discounts to be made on foundations, lipsticks and blushes, from big named luxury brands such as Estée Lauder and Laura Mercier, the Harrods' beauty sale is a great time to stock up on your makeup bag must-haves, or perhaps trial some new products.
Laura Mercier High Vibe Lip Colour in shade 'Joy': was £28.50, now £22.80 (save £5.70) | Harrods
On the hunt for a new lipstick to add into your collection? This Laura Mercier lip colour offers vivid, pigmented colour in just one stroke. Packed with guava oil and light-reflecting pearls, this lipstick ensures your pout is plump, smooth and comfortable for all day wear.
Estée Lauder Double Wear Sheer Long-Wear Foundation SPF20: was £39.50, now £32 (save £6.50) | Harrods
For those looking for a foundation that offers a radiant finish to your complexion, this Estée Lauder number does just the job. Rich in antioxidants and offering SPF 20 protection, this weightless formula works to blur imperfections, enhance your natural skin and withstand sweat and humidity, all whilst plumping your skin for a radiant glow. Plus, you can now save over £6 on a bottle!
Sisley L'Orchidee Rose Blush: was £94, now £84.50 (save £9.50) | Harrods
You can now add a luminous pop of colour to the apples of your cheeks, whilst saving nearly £10, with this radiant blush from Sisley. Enriched with white lily, this pressed powder formula sculpts the face, leaving you with a glow from within.
The Best Harrods Skincare Deals To Shop Now
If you've been wanting to dabble in luxury skincare but have never wanted to splurge on its cost, you might just want to take a glimpse at the Harrods sale. With up to 30% off high-end products, such as a nourishing serum from Clarins, purifying gel cleanser from Sisley and a hydrating day cream from Bioeffect, if you're into your skincare, there's plenty of savings to treat yourself to...
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Clarins Double Serum: was £64, £54.40 (save £9.60) | Harrods
Are you after radiant, rejuvenated and youthful-looking skin? This best-selling Clarins serum aims to achieve all of the above through its lightweight formula enriched with plant extracts. Not only that, it also works to improve the skin's elasticity and texture, reduce fine lines and leave your complexion looking smoother and firmer.
Bioeffect Hydrating Cream: was £65, now £55.25 (save £9.75) | Harrods
If you're struggling with dry skin, this cream from Bioeffect has intense hydration at its core. Its clean beauty formulation boasts the likes of hyaluronic acid, glyercine and vitamin E, whilst its Icelandic water and anti-ageing barley EGF ingredients work to prevent ageing by restoring, smoothing and moisturising the skin. What's more, it's currently marked down by nearly £10.
Sisley Gentle Cleansing Gel With Tropical Resins: was £82, now £73.75 (save £8.25) | Harrods
Alternatively, those with more sensitive complexions may benefit from this Sisley gentle cleansing gel. This soap-free product works to clean, purify and soften the skin, removing excess oils without stripping the skin's moisture for refreshed results. Its usually hefty price tag is currently reduced, so grab one whilst you still can...
The Best Harrods Haircare Deals To Shop Now
Whilst there are an array of luxurious haircare products available on the market, adding to your hair routine can be a pricey task. But if your locks are in need of some well-deserved TLC, you'll be pleased to know that you can now get hold of some of the best styling products for less, from frizz-fighting styling creams to blowdry serums encouraging bounce and shine.
Philip Kingsley Pure Colour Frizz Fighting Gloss: was £27, now £23 (save £4) | Harrods
Wave goodbye to unwanted frizz and say hello to silky smooth locks with this hair gloss from Philip Kingsley. Kind to colour-treated strands, this product fights off the effects of humidity and instead reveals a healthy, mirror-like shine.
DryBar Jump Start Quick Dry Blowout Serum: was £25, now £22 (save £3) | Harrods
If you're prone to running behind schedule and rushing your hair styling process, DryBar's Jump Start Blowout Serum works to quickly yet effectively style your locks by reducing frizz and protecting your hair from heat damage. It doesn't stop there, this handy product is enriched with fruit extracts to boost moisture and shine.
Rahua Control Cream: was £34, now £29 (save £5) | Harrods
Nourish and hydrate hair lacking moisture with this Control Cream from Rahua. With plant-based ingredients, such as shea butter and molasses, this cream offers soft, bouncy and natural curls that are full of shine. Plus, you can now get it for 15% less!
The Best Harrods Body Care Deals To Shop Now
Whilst there are plenty savings to be made on skincare and fragrance buys, we also scrolled through the sale to find the best body care products on offer - including energising body exfoliators to gentle soaps (and everything in between). After some digging, we found some must-have discounts from the likes of fresh and Clinique...
Sisley Energizing Foaming Exfoliant: was £108, now £97.25 (save £10.75) | Harrods
Why not add a full-body exfoliation into your shower regime? Packed with essential oils and plant extracts, this Sisley exfoliator is a hybrid between shower gel and body scrub, removing dead skin cells and rough patches, whilst foaming for a stimulating and refreshing experience. The results? Soft, supple and toned skin.
Clinique Deep Comfort Body Lotion: was £52, now £46.80 (save £5.20) | Harrods
Treat your skin post-shower to a luxurious and deeply moisturising body lotion. This fragrance-free Clinique lotion is infused with vitamin E, which boasts nourishing, hydrating and anti-ageing benefits. Its lightweight formula also absorbs quickly into thirsty skin, meaning no uncomfortable sticky feeling.
fresh Waterlily Oval Soap: was £15, now £13.50 (save £1.50) | Harrods
Elevate your soap dish with this bar from fresh. Capturing the gentle floral scent of waterlily, this shea butter soap makes for a soothing experience, working to maintain healthy skin.
The Best Harrods Fragrance Deals To Shop Now
Expanding your fragrance collection comes at a cost, especially when delving into the field of luxury scents. The Harrods sale showcases an array of long-lasting perfumes from well-known fragrance players, including those with floral, citrus and spiced notes - with many sitting under the £100 price mark...
Clinique Happy Eau de Parfum 100ml: was £75, now £67.50 (save £7.50) | Harrods
The clue is in the name, this perfume from Clinique encourages a happy feeling when wearing the fragrance. Floral meets citrus in a bottle, with notes of rose, lily, mandarin and bergamot, for a refreshingly light summer scent.
Ouai Dean Street Eau de Parfum 50ml: was £54, now £37.75 (save £16.25) | Harrods
Snap up a bottle of Ouai's Dean Street perfume for less than £40 in the sale. Following in the footsteps of the brand's popular body wash, this light scent combines zesty lemon and floral rose with base notes of warm musk and amber. The outcome? A long-lasting, playful perfume that's full of depth.
Sisley Eau de Campagne Eau de Toilette 100ml: was £118, now £106.25 (save £11.75) | Harrods
For those who enjoy a musky floral scent, Sisley's Eau de Champagne fragrance might be right up your street. This relaxing perfume initially promotes fresh and floral notes of bergamot, lemon and basil, before developing into more woody base of Oak Mouss Accord, patchouli and vetiver. Plus, you can now save nearly £12 on a bottle!
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty buys and trending products from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. Previously, Sennen worked as a Junior Digital Editor at FROW Magazine, where she wrote about the latest fashion and beauty news, trends and viral must-have products to shop, and reviewing a lineup of beauty products. She has since worked with numerous brands including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols. When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and walking her dog.
-
-
7 plants you should never deadhead in your garden, according to horticulture experts
Wondering which plants you shouldn't deadhead and which plants you should? We asked horticulture experts to get professional opinions
By Emily Smith Published
-
How to get rid of brambles: an expert's guide for a spike-free garden
Brambles are one of the most unwelcome invasive plants, and with their spikey stems, it's important to know how to dispose of them safely and efficiently
By Emily Smith Published
-
The easy way to take multiple luxury perfumes on holiday - without going overweight or overbudget
Offering versatility and an array of scents to choose from, investing in travel size versions of your favourite luxury fragrances is a must...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's subtle glam eye makeup look is perfect for everyday elegance
Offering a subtle and natural look, Jennifer Aniston's warm brown eyeshadow is a go-to for everyday wear...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Should you apply sunscreen before or after makeup? The experts have their say
We reached out to expert dermatologists to answer the sunscreen question that's on our mind this summer...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
The essential makeup step you need to add into your routine if you sweat a lot
Wave goodbye to the days of your makeup sliding off your face, this product is the key to ensuring a long-lasting look all day...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
7 low-maintenance hairstyles to wear on holiday this summer - for a quick put-together look
From beachy waves to braided ponytails, these chic yet effortlessly easy hairstyles are the key to elevating your holiday outfit...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
The £8 shampoo that tackles my greasy hair better than any luxury product
As someone with long fine hair and an oily scalp, this is the hair washing duo that I swear by to prevent my hair from quickly getting greasy...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Angela Rippon's chic smokey eye adds flattering but subtle drama to any evening outfit
Boasting an understated take on a classic sultry eye look, Angela Rippon proves a smokey eye is the answer to elevating any occasion-ready outfit...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
The Sephora sale has so many things we never thought would be discounted - here are our top picks
From cult classic makeup products to luxury skincare, there's big savings to be made on some well-known beauty brands in the Sephora sale...
By Sennen Prickett Published