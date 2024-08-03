The Harrods sale has so many luxury beauty discounts - these are our top picks

When you're in the market for shopping high-end luxury beauty, your destination will likely be Harrods. So, when they're promoting a sale with up to 30% off, it's the perfect time to make the most of the deals whilst you can...

Whether your makeup bag is stocked full of luxury items or you've had you're eye on a particular high-end product, the Harrods sale is the perfect time for snapping up some beauty deals to add to your very own beauty collection, for a fraction of its usual price. You can secure discounts on cult classic makeup products, luxe skincare, hair styling must-haves and an array of designer fragrances, from the likes of Clarins, ghd and Eve Lom.

The Very Best Harrods Sale Deals - From Our Editors

Editor's pick Drybar The 3-Day Bender Digital 1-Inch Curling Iron: was £129, now £64.50 (save £64.50) | Harrods Say hello to bouncy curls with Drybar's 1 inch curling iron, which now has huge 50% off. Heating up to temperature of 226°C, this barrelled wand is infused with ionic technology to help reduce frizz and increase shine, whilst the dual ceramic heaters allow for even heat distribution. Its rotating clamp also reduces the styling time it takes to achieve salon-worthy curls and waves.

Editor's pick Clinique Almost Lipstick in shade 'Black Honey': was £24.50, now £21.95 (save £2.55) | Harrods You heard it here first, Clinique's viral sheer lipstick, in the iconic shade 'Black Honey', is officially in the Harrods sale. Loved for its versatility and ability to complement every skin tone, this lippie offers a subtle coverage and glossy finish. If you needed a sign to grab one, this is it.

Editor's pick Eve Lom Time Retreat Radiance Essence: was £80, now £56 (save £26) | Harrods If you're a glow-getter, treat your complexion to this luxurious essence from Eve Lom. Equipped with retinol, this treatment is infused with hyper-active, anti-ageing ingredients to reduce fine lines, smooth wrinkles and calm skin, in order to reveal your complexion's inner radiance. What's more, it also boasts a 3D hydration booster which leaves your complexion moisturised for up to 72 hours. Plus, you can now snap it up for £26 less than it's usual price tag!

The Best Harrods Makeup Deals To Shop Now

With discounts to be made on foundations, lipsticks and blushes, from big named luxury brands such as Estée Lauder and Laura Mercier, the Harrods' beauty sale is a great time to stock up on your makeup bag must-haves, or perhaps trial some new products.

Laura Mercier High Vibe Lip Colour in shade 'Joy': was £28.50, now £22.80 (save £5.70) | Harrods On the hunt for a new lipstick to add into your collection? This Laura Mercier lip colour offers vivid, pigmented colour in just one stroke. Packed with guava oil and light-reflecting pearls, this lipstick ensures your pout is plump, smooth and comfortable for all day wear.

Estée Lauder Double Wear Sheer Long-Wear Foundation SPF20: was £39.50, now £32 (save £6.50) | Harrods For those looking for a foundation that offers a radiant finish to your complexion, this Estée Lauder number does just the job. Rich in antioxidants and offering SPF 20 protection, this weightless formula works to blur imperfections, enhance your natural skin and withstand sweat and humidity, all whilst plumping your skin for a radiant glow. Plus, you can now save over £6 on a bottle!

Sisley L'Orchidee Rose Blush: was £94, now £84.50 (save £9.50) | Harrods You can now add a luminous pop of colour to the apples of your cheeks, whilst saving nearly £10, with this radiant blush from Sisley. Enriched with white lily, this pressed powder formula sculpts the face, leaving you with a glow from within.

The Best Harrods Skincare Deals To Shop Now

If you've been wanting to dabble in luxury skincare but have never wanted to splurge on its cost, you might just want to take a glimpse at the Harrods sale. With up to 30% off high-end products, such as a nourishing serum from Clarins, purifying gel cleanser from Sisley and a hydrating day cream from Bioeffect, if you're into your skincare, there's plenty of savings to treat yourself to...

Clarins Double Serum: was £64, £54.40 (save £9.60) | Harrods Are you after radiant, rejuvenated and youthful-looking skin? This best-selling Clarins serum aims to achieve all of the above through its lightweight formula enriched with plant extracts. Not only that, it also works to improve the skin's elasticity and texture, reduce fine lines and leave your complexion looking smoother and firmer.

Editor's pick Bioeffect Hydrating Cream: was £65, now £55.25 (save £9.75) | Harrods If you're struggling with dry skin, this cream from Bioeffect has intense hydration at its core. Its clean beauty formulation boasts the likes of hyaluronic acid, glyercine and vitamin E, whilst its Icelandic water and anti-ageing barley EGF ingredients work to prevent ageing by restoring, smoothing and moisturising the skin. What's more, it's currently marked down by nearly £10.

Sisley Gentle Cleansing Gel With Tropical Resins: was £82, now £73.75 (save £8.25) | Harrods Alternatively, those with more sensitive complexions may benefit from this Sisley gentle cleansing gel. This soap-free product works to clean, purify and soften the skin, removing excess oils without stripping the skin's moisture for refreshed results. Its usually hefty price tag is currently reduced, so grab one whilst you still can...

The Best Harrods Haircare Deals To Shop Now

Whilst there are an array of luxurious haircare products available on the market, adding to your hair routine can be a pricey task. But if your locks are in need of some well-deserved TLC, you'll be pleased to know that you can now get hold of some of the best styling products for less, from frizz-fighting styling creams to blowdry serums encouraging bounce and shine.

Philip Kingsley Pure Colour Frizz Fighting Gloss: was £27, now £23 (save £4) | Harrods Wave goodbye to unwanted frizz and say hello to silky smooth locks with this hair gloss from Philip Kingsley. Kind to colour-treated strands, this product fights off the effects of humidity and instead reveals a healthy, mirror-like shine.

DryBar Jump Start Quick Dry Blowout Serum: was £25, now £22 (save £3) | Harrods If you're prone to running behind schedule and rushing your hair styling process, DryBar's Jump Start Blowout Serum works to quickly yet effectively style your locks by reducing frizz and protecting your hair from heat damage. It doesn't stop there, this handy product is enriched with fruit extracts to boost moisture and shine.

Rahua Control Cream: was £34, now £29 (save £5) | Harrods Nourish and hydrate hair lacking moisture with this Control Cream from Rahua. With plant-based ingredients, such as shea butter and molasses, this cream offers soft, bouncy and natural curls that are full of shine. Plus, you can now get it for 15% less!

The Best Harrods Body Care Deals To Shop Now

Whilst there are plenty savings to be made on skincare and fragrance buys, we also scrolled through the sale to find the best body care products on offer - including energising body exfoliators to gentle soaps (and everything in between). After some digging, we found some must-have discounts from the likes of fresh and Clinique...

Sisley Energizing Foaming Exfoliant: was £108, now £97.25 (save £10.75) | Harrods Why not add a full-body exfoliation into your shower regime? Packed with essential oils and plant extracts, this Sisley exfoliator is a hybrid between shower gel and body scrub, removing dead skin cells and rough patches, whilst foaming for a stimulating and refreshing experience. The results? Soft, supple and toned skin.

Clinique Deep Comfort Body Lotion: was £52, now £46.80 (save £5.20) | Harrods Treat your skin post-shower to a luxurious and deeply moisturising body lotion. This fragrance-free Clinique lotion is infused with vitamin E, which boasts nourishing, hydrating and anti-ageing benefits. Its lightweight formula also absorbs quickly into thirsty skin, meaning no uncomfortable sticky feeling.

fresh Waterlily Oval Soap: was £15, now £13.50 (save £1.50) | Harrods Elevate your soap dish with this bar from fresh. Capturing the gentle floral scent of waterlily, this shea butter soap makes for a soothing experience, working to maintain healthy skin.

The Best Harrods Fragrance Deals To Shop Now

Expanding your fragrance collection comes at a cost, especially when delving into the field of luxury scents. The Harrods sale showcases an array of long-lasting perfumes from well-known fragrance players, including those with floral, citrus and spiced notes - with many sitting under the £100 price mark...

Clinique Happy Eau de Parfum 100ml: was £75, now £67.50 (save £7.50) | Harrods The clue is in the name, this perfume from Clinique encourages a happy feeling when wearing the fragrance. Floral meets citrus in a bottle, with notes of rose, lily, mandarin and bergamot, for a refreshingly light summer scent.

Editor's pick Ouai Dean Street Eau de Parfum 50ml: was £54, now £37.75 (save £16.25) | Harrods Snap up a bottle of Ouai's Dean Street perfume for less than £40 in the sale. Following in the footsteps of the brand's popular body wash, this light scent combines zesty lemon and floral rose with base notes of warm musk and amber. The outcome? A long-lasting, playful perfume that's full of depth.