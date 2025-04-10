The £8 'miracle in a bottle' hair serum Trinny describes as 'utterly brilliant'

Trinny's favourite repairing hair serum, which she has dubbed a "miracle in a bottle", not only works to restore hair health as you sleep but also boasts a very affordable price tag.

From Trinny's £19 magnifying mirror recommendation to using her fingers to apply makeup - which simultaneously treats your complexion to facial massage - the beauty entrepreneur is never short of tips and tricks to enhance our daily routines. This doesn't come as a surprise, as Woodall founded her beauty brand Trinny London, which features a popular lineup of makeup and skincare buys, back in 2017.

The brand has yet to delve into the haircare world, meaning we're even more intrigued to know the exact products behind Trinny's healthy-looking, bouncy tresses. While she relies on JVN's Complete Instant Recovery Serum as her curly hair serum, we made it our mission to find out the formulas that keep her hair in tip-top shape.

Luckily, we've discovered the high street product she loves for reviving her brittle strands and encouraging repair.

Trinny's favourite hair serum for reviving her dry, damaged strands

Posting a video to Instagram, Trinny detailed her “bad hair week” thanks to being on a photoshoot that exhausted her strands, the beauty mogul noted: "20 bottles of hairspray later and a lot of rollers, I felt like I’d walked back in to Rachel from Friends on a very bad day at a 90’s shoot that Susanna and I would’ve done.”

So, after returning home, Woodall reached for one haircare product to revive her dry and brittle locks - this £8 high street hair serum.

Trinny's go-to repairing hair serum Schwarzkopf Gliss Night Elixir Ultimate Repair Hair Serum View at Amazon $110.24 at Walmart RRP: £8 This nourishing leave-in formula works its magic overnight as you sleep. This lightweight serum is formulated with the clever HaptIQ system and pearl extract, which works to penetrate deep into the hair fibre, building a protective layer around the strands and creating new bonds that will restore the health of your tresses. Perfect for those with damaged hair in need of some reparative TLC, simply pump its quickly-absorbing formula onto wet or dry hair before you head to bed and let it get to work. Plus, it also boasts a fruity floral scent of lavender and mandarin.

When Trinny says she's "obsessed" with certain beauty product, our ears perk up. So, when we heard her recommendation for giving dry, damaged tresses a revitalising boost overnight, we knew we had to listen up: "It’s called Night Elixir, it’s an overnight repair for heavily damaged hair and it’s utterly brilliant," she wrote in her Instagram caption.

Calling it a "miracle in a bottle", Trinny raved about its stellar results in just one use, she wrote: "I had one can of hairspray applied to my hair on Monday, as a result it felt dry and brittle and bouffant-like - I put eight pumps of this on last night and I’ve woken up with textured de frizzed hair."

After being amazed by the serum, it seems the product has earned a treasured place within Woodall's highly-regarded beauty arsenal as she admitted: "It will be coming with me everywhere this summer."