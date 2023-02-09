Conair blow dryer brush review: I detangled and styled my hair with this all-in-one hot brush

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

To say I was excited to write this Conair blow dryer brush review is an understatement. After seeing countless TikTok videos of people with the same thick and curly hair texture as me using this device, I knew I had to get my hands on one.

Specifications Added extras: Volumizing attachment Watts: 1000W Cable length: 6ft Warranty: Three-year limited warranty RRP: $59.99 (US only)

The best hair dryer brushes aim to make wash days easier and more enjoyable. You should get salon blowout results in a shorter time than with a traditional blow dryer. Because let's face it, no one enjoys standing in front of their sink for half an hour detangling and blow drying their hair in sections with sore arms.

But, according to Conair, their all-in-one Knot Dr. Dryer Brush detangles, dries, volumizes, and styles all hair types in one sitting, which sounds like everyone's dream hair tool. So, does this hot brush live up to its hype? Let my Conair blow dryer brush review give you all the details you need.

Our shopping writer's Conair blow dryer brush review

Conair The Knot Dr. All-In-One Dryer Brush design

The Conair Knot Doctor Dryer Brush Kenedee tested for this review (Image credit: Kenedee Fowler)

I immediately had heart-eyes when I opened the Conair The Knot Dr. Dryer Brush. For me, it doesn't get any cuter than a gorgeous dark purple hot brush that's slim and lightweight. Conair did a great job when it comes to the simplicity and construction of this dryer brush too. With three heat settings you can easily activate by gliding your thumb up and down, and two interchangeable heads you can detach with the release side buttons, even if you don't know how to use a blow dryer brush, you'll be able to work this dryer with no problem.

What attachments come with the Conair blow dryer Brush

(Image credit: Kenedee Fowler)

As I mentioned, The Knot Dr. All-In-One Dryer Brush comes with two attachments, a tourmaline ceramic oval brush and a comb-like volume attachment. But, with both attachments off, the handle turns into a regular blow dryer. I love the oval-shaped brush attachment and its spaced-out bristles, which are designed to glide easily and tangle-free as you dry. As someone who has a sensitive scalp, I really appreciate the spaced-out, flexible bristles. I could blow-dry my hair without a pounding headache and a tender scalp, which makes hair wash day more enjoyable.

Instead of including another brush, this dryer comes with a volumizing comb-like attachment. Conair states this piece works as a 'volume pik' to lift your roots, and while this is true, I found it to be a great detangling and drying tool for my roots and small hairs that are harder to reach with the large oval brush. It worked perfectly for combing through my thick, curly roots while still blow-drying them. Overall both attachment pieces are very useful and work nicely with both the thicker, coily texture of my natural hair to the finer, straighter hair of my extensions.

How well does it Perform?

Although I've mentioned its tangle-free design plenty of times throughout this Conair blow dryer brush review, it's worth saying again. The Knot Dr. Dryer Brush effortlessly glides through my hair. This tangle-proofing is a feature that many people look for in the best hair dryers for curly hair and knotting is a reason why some people dread blow-drying their hair in the first place.

It has three heat settings for each hair type and texture. I found this to be very useful as it helps you find the right heat for your hair needs. For example, I found the high setting to work best for my thick hair, which is Conair's suggested temperature. While on the other hand, if you have fine or damaged hair, they recommend using the cool setting. And if you're looking for the best hair dryers for fine hair, you'll enjoy having a gentle drying experience with volumized results.

What's not good about it?

Seeing as I gave this Conair blow dryer brush five stars, you're probably wondering what I could possibly not like about it. As my rating shows, there's not much to dislike about this all-in-one dryer brush, but if I had to choose, it would be its large brush attachment head.

Although I love how soft the bristles are, its large barrel size isn't ideal for people with shorter hair. I found it hard to blow dry the areas of my head with shorter hairs, such as the nape. And even though I should be able to use the hair tool without having to swap attachments, I had to dry those hard-to-reach hairs with the comb-like attachment piece instead.

Conair The Knot Dr. All-In-One Dryer Brush review: My verdict

From its gorgeous design to its ease of use and styling capabilities that work with all hair types, this Conair hair dryer brush is genuinely my favorite blow dryer tool and deserves a spot in everyone's hair cabinet.

The brush itself feels amazing on the scalp as it glides from root to tip and It's great value too. As a comparison with my L'ange blow dryer brush review, I'd say the Conair Knot Dr. is an excellent dupe for the L'ange Le Volume, costing half the amount.

This Conair dryer brush dried my hair, gave me a volumized salon blowout, and detangled my hair all at the same time, which is all I ask for in a blow dryer brush – making it a 10/10 in my hair book.