The hair straightener that beats humidity: ghd's Chronos Max is £80 off this week

With an extreme heat warning in place and temperatures hitting close to 38°C this week -humidity levels included - my entire routine has shifted around trying to stay as cool and comfortable as possible. And while most of that battle is being fought with ice in every drink and my fan on full all day, there's one corner of my life that this kind of weather makes genuinely miserable: my hair.

With naturally thick, frizzy hair that flares up at the first sign of humidity enters, in weather like this, every instinct tells me to chuck it in a bun and be done with it. But contending with a full head of natural curls when it's this hot and sticky is just not comfortable. There's something about smooth, sleek hair that genuinely feels cooler and more manageable when the temperature is pushing 38°C. And on the days when I actually have plans and need to look like a functioning human being rather than someone who gave up before 8am, finding the best hair products for humidity that actually deliver has been everything.

For me, that mostly comes down to one tool in this weather. The ghd Chronos Max is, without question, one of the best hair straighteners I've ever used on my thick, frizzy hair in warm weather - and right now it's down from £299 to £219 in the Amazon Prime Day sale. That's £80 off, and given the weather forecast for the rest of this week, the timing could not be better.

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ghd Ghd Chronos Max hair straightener £219 (was £299) at Amazon One of the best ghd straighteners, their most advanced wide-plate styler features 43mm ceramic floating plates - 85% wider than the standard Chronos - and HD motion-responsive technology that adjusts heat 250 times per second for consistent 185°C styling. One stroke is genuinely all you need, with results that last up to 24 hours and 2.5x less frizz.

My hair and humidity do not get on. Even on a moderately warm day, a bit of moisture in the air is enough to undo 20 minutes of careful styling, which in past summers has meant resigning myself to a bun and hoping for the best. This week, with the humidity levels doing something meteorologically alarming, I was ready for the worst.

But here's the thing: the Chronos Max just...handles it. The wide 43mm plates mean it glides through my thick sections in one smooth stroke without catching, snagging, or needing to go back. On a full head of thick hair, I'm done in about 10 minutes. 10 minutes. For context, that used to take me the better part of half an hour with other tools.

And crucially, in this heatwave, the results are actually holding. My hair has stayed smooth and sleek in 35°C heat with humidity levels that have been genuinely oppressive this week - not touch-up-required-by-lunchtime smooth, but last-until-my-next-wash smooth. The HD motion-responsive technology is doing real work here: because the heat is being delivered consistently across the whole plate at exactly the right temperature, the finish it creates is genuinely more durable.

If you have thick hair and you've ever spent 20 minutes straightening only to step outside and watch it frizz up within the hour, this is the straightener for you - and this Prime Day deal makes it about as accessible as it's ever going to get.