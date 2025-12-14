The best things to do in Dubai if you're visiting for a winter break

Long has Dubai been thought of as an influencer hotspot, with pictures of glitzy pool parties, busy beaches and gold-adorned hotels filling our social media feeds for the past few years - not to mention the not-so-humble name of a certain Netflix reality series.

But when I was growing up, the now-busy travel destination was an upcoming desert metropolis where Eastern gems and family-friendly spots met chic living and only the most high-brow of Western imports. It was a culture pot of food, fashion, history, beauty, art and tradition, whose international selling point was its luxurious hotels that offered the kind of opulence you only ever experience in the East - to this day I still measure up every five-star hotel I visit to the Jumeirah residences I stayed in as a teenager.

And while I used to travel there every summer throughout my teen years, to visit family and enjoy what the then-up-and-coming emirate had to offer, last December saw me back in the city for the 12th time. And after a 14-year hiatus, I was enchanted by how it had grown, changed and developed into a winter sun haven full of buzz, activity and culture.

So if you’re looking for a winter break that will give you more than just a sun lounger by the pool, here’s everything I learned about from my first winter trip to the popular destination - and there really is something for everyone.

Why visit Dubai in the winter months?

When Europe is wrapped in scarves and hiding away from rainy days, Dubai is basking in golden sunshine. From November to May, the city enjoys warm days, cooler evenings, and an irresistible outdoor lifestyle. This is when Dubai feels at its most relaxed and refined, perfect for cultural exploration, beach days, desert adventures and enchanting evenings under the stars.

Dubai’s winter and spring months offer ideal travel conditions as daytime temperatures sit comfortably between 24 and 30°C, with low humidity and balmy evenings that are perfect for outdoor dining, sightseeing and strolling along the beach.

(Image credit: Future / Aleesha Badkar)

This is also Dubai’s busiest cultural season, with events such as Dubai Design Week, the Dubai Shopping Festival, and the Dubai Fitness Challenge bringing energy to the city.

Flights from the UK take just over seven hours, and many hotels offer excellent value compared with peak summer months. For first-time visitors, four to six days allows time to explore both the historic heart and the modern coastline, with plenty of moments to pause, relax, and soak up the sunshine.

What to do in Dubai in the winter - whatever your travel style is

Whether you’re planning a winter sun escape, a culture-rich city break, or a multi-generational holiday, this really is the best time to visit Dubai. Here’s your guide to the top things to do in Dubai in winter and spring, organised by travel style to help you plan the perfect trip.

For culture lovers

Step back in time in Bur Dubai

Begin your Dubai journey in Bur Dubai, where the city’s story first unfolded. Cross Dubai Creek by traditional wooden abra and wander the atmospheric lanes of the Al Fahidi Historical District. Wind towers shade sandy courtyards, art galleries sit inside restored houses, and cafés serve Arabic coffee beneath fluttering lanterns. It’s a gentle, immersive introduction to old Dubai.

(Image credit: Future / Aleesha Badkar)

Explore Deira’s traditional souks

Across the creek lies Deira, a bustling area that's all about shopping. It's the place I remember visiting most as a teen, wandering the little packed arteries with my family, soaking up the colours, scents and flavours of the many spices and ingredients on display, listening to the chitter chatter of all of the varied languages that mingle in this richly-cultured area. Lose yourself in the gold souk’s glittering displays, breathe in the scent of saffron and cardamom in the spice souk, and browse textiles piled high with colour. It’s vibrant, authentic and wonderfully chaotic - a world away from the city’s glossy malls.

Ride the Heritage Express

The Heritage Express is a charming way to understand Dubai’s rapid transformation. Led by Emirati guides, this trolley-style tour weaves through historic districts while sharing personal stories of family life, trade and tradition. Insightful and intimate, it’s especially rewarding for first-time visitors.

Visit the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Cultural Understanding

This cultural centre invites visitors to “open doors, open minds.” Join a traditional Emirati meal in a restored wind tower house and enjoy open conversation about customs, religion and daily life. The experience is warm, informative and refreshingly honest — a meaningful way to connect with local culture.

For the art and creatives enthusiasts

Explore Alserkal Avenue

Once an industrial zone, Alserkal Avenue is now Dubai’s creative soul. Warehouse galleries showcase contemporary art from across the Middle East and beyond, while design studios, independent boutiques and cafés give the area a distinctly bohemian feel. It’s the perfect place to spend a thoughtful afternoon wandering and discovering.

(Image credit: Future / Aleesha Badkar)

Discover Al Khayat Art Avenue

A newer addition to Dubai’s cultural landscape, Al Khayat Art Avenue blends contemporary galleries with outdoor installations and design-led spaces. Calm, sophisticated and visually striking, it’s ideal for art lovers seeking a quieter, more reflective experience.

(Image credit: Future / Aleesha Badkar)

Watch a film at Cinema Akil

Tucked inside Alserkal Avenue, Cinema Akil is Dubai’s first independent cinema. With a carefully curated programme of world cinema, documentaries and cult classics, it offers a refreshing alternative to blockbuster theatres. Add artisanal coffee, a relaxed creative crowd, and the most beautiful, high-fasion-esque walls I've ever seen in a creative space, and it becomes an evening well spent.

(Image credit: Future / Aleesha Badkar)

Visit the Museum of the Future

One of Dubai’s most iconic buildings, the Museum of the Future is as impressive inside as it is out. Interactive exhibits explore artificial intelligence, sustainability and space travel, all presented with elegance and optimism. Even those less drawn to technology will be inspired by its vision and design.

Experience Dubai Design Week (only in November)

Held annually in the Dubai Design District, Dubai Design Week celebrates global creativity with installations, talks and pop-up exhibitions. It’s a must-visit for anyone interested in interiors, architecture and innovation - and one of the city’s most stylish events.

For foodies

Take a food pilgrimage tour

Dubai’s cuisine reflects its multicultural roots. A guided food pilgrimage through old neighbourhoods introduces you to Emirati dishes, Indian street food, Iranian kebabs and sweet Arabic treats. Along the way, guides share stories of migration, spice routes and family traditions - a delicious education in the city’s heritage and an important lesson in its history and blend of cultures.

(Image credit: Future / Aleesha Badkar)

Have breakfast in the desert

For me, few experiences have felt as peaceful as breakfast in the desert. Set against rolling dunes, you can enjoy freshly prepared dishes (that are absolutely delicious, might I add), Arabic coffee and the quiet stillness of the early morning. It’s a serene, unforgettable way to experience Dubai’s natural beauty.

(Image credit: Future / Aleesha Badkar)

Eat with the locals

Dining with locals offers a deeper understanding of Emirati hospitality. Enjoy home-style dishes such as machboos (spiced rice and meat) and luqaimat (sweet dumplings), served with generosity and warmth. These experiences are intimate, enlightening and often the highlight of a trip.

For families and fun seekers

Visit Madame Tussauds Dubai

Madame Tussauds Dubai brings together global celebrities, sports stars and cultural icons in a playful, interactive setting. It’s a light-hearted attraction that appeals to all ages - perfect for a relaxed morning with family or friends.

Cool off at Aquaventure Waterpark

Located at Atlantis The Palm, Aquaventure is officially the largest waterpark in the world. With record-breaking slides, lazy rivers and a private beach, it offers something for everyone - from adrenaline seekers to those who prefer floating gently under the sun.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Explore IMG Worlds of Adventure

When the midday heat calls for shade, IMG Worlds of Adventure delivers indoor excitement on a grand scale. As the world’s largest indoor theme park, it features rollercoasters, 3D attractions and cartoon zones - all in cool air-conditioned comfort.

Immerse yourself in The Messi Experience

This immersive exhibition blends storytelling, technology and sport to chart the life and career of football legend Lionel Messi. Emotional and inspiring, it appeals to football fans and non-fans alike, offering a surprisingly artistic and reflective experience.

Relax on a free public beach

Dubai’s public beaches are pristine, free to access and beautifully maintained. Bring a towel, buy an iced coffee, and enjoy a morning of sun, sea and simplicity - this could be one of the best moments of your trip and would cost nothing at all.

For active travellers and adventure lovers

Take a hot air balloon ride over the desert

Drifting above the desert at sunrise is one of Dubai’s most magical experiences - and was certainly one of the most memorable thing I've ever done in my life. Granted, it is a very early start, but enjoying an espresso and a date in the pitch-black desert while watching a hot air balloon being blown up is definitely one of my most unique travel experiences. And the payoff? A peaceful and eyewateringly beautiful journey across the desert as you watch the dunes glow gold below you in the sunrise, and spot desert animals roaming across the sand. The silence, scale and beauty of the landscape make this a truly unforgettable adventure.

(Image credit: Future / Aleesha Badkar)

Enjoy Kite Beach

Kite Beach is a favourite with locals who enjoy an active lifestyle. Walk or cycle along the promenade, try paddleboarding or kitesurfing, or simply relax with a fresh juice and sea views. It’s energetic yet laid-back - a wonderful place to spend a morning.

Join Dubai Ride (only in November)

Once a year, the famous Sheikh Zayed Road closes to traffic and opens to cyclists for Dubai Ride. Riding past the city’s iconic skyline at sunrise sounds like an exhilarating and uniquely memorable momeny, whether you’re an experienced cyclist or a casual rider.

Take part in the Dubai Fitness Challenge (only in November)

The Dubai Fitness Challenge encourages everyone to move for 30 minutes a day for 30 days. From beach yoga to group walks and outdoor classes, the city comes alive with positivity and energy, making November an especially uplifting time to visit.

For relaxation & luxury

Spend the day at J1 Beach

Recently transformed, J1 Beach is one of Dubai’s most stylish seaside destinations. With elegant daybeds, fine dining and soft music drifting across the sand, it’s ideal for a leisurely day that melts seamlessly into sunset cocktails.

(Image credit: Future / Aleesha Badkar)

Enjoy a spa day

Dubai’s spa experiences are world-class. From Moroccan hammams to marine-inspired treatments at the Four Seasons and a pretty unique rainforest experience at the Banyan Tree hotel, spa days here are deeply restorative. Expect serene surroundings, expert therapists and a sense of complete escape.

Sip cocktails at rooftop bars

Dubai’s skyline is best admired from above. Enjoy sundowners at Luna Sky Bar at the Four Seasons or Monkey Bar at 25hours Hotel, both offering breathtaking views and a sophisticated atmosphere - perfect for winding down in style.

Visit Casablanca Beach Club

Casablanca Beach Club blends Mediterranean charm with Dubai sophistication. Expect beautiful interiors, relaxed dining and attentive service. It’s perfect for long lunches, gentle afternoons and unhurried conversation by the sea.

For those looking for events & atmosphere

Watch the Burj Khalifa light show

Each evening, the Burj Khalifa transforms into a shimmering canvas of light and colour. Paired with the Dubai Fountain below, the show is dramatic, romantic and free - a definite must-see moment during any visit.

(Image credit: Future / Aleesha Badkar)

See the Dubai Fountain

Set to classical, Arabic and contemporary music, the Dubai Fountain performs nightly with jets soaring up to 150 metres. Watch from the promenade or a nearby restaurant terrace for a magical end to the day. For me, it was one of my favourite moments of the whole trip.

Experience the Dubai Shopping Festival

Running from December to January, the Dubai Shopping Festival combines discounts with fireworks, concerts and entertainment. Even those who don’t love shopping will enjoy the festive energy and city-wide celebrations.

Watch the Dubai Premier Padel P1

This glamorous sporting event brings world-class padel players to Dubai each spring. With stylish crowds and electric energy, it’s a sophisticated addition to the city’s event calendar.

Dubai between November and May is a city in perfect balance - warm but not overwhelming, and buzzing but relaxed. Whether you’re seeking culture, adventure, indulgence or calm, this season offers the very best of what Dubai has to offer.