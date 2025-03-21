The most incredible things to see in Malaysia, Asia's forgotten paradise

Malaysia is sometimes overlooked in favour of the islands of nearby Thailand or the much-hyped spiritual mecca of Bali. But while these destinations undoubtedly hold their own charm, if you're drawn in by turquoise waters, unspoilt beaches, and incredible cuisine, it would be a mistake to miss this paradise in Asia.

From night markets serving local street food and buzzing Hawker centres and speakeasy-style cocktail bars in the city to remote islands covered with dense tropical rainforest, Malaysia has a lot to offer tourists.

There's so much to do in this beautiful country and if you're planning a visit to Malaysia, here are 32 things to see and do for an incredible bucket-list adventure.

The most incredible things to see and do in Malaysia

Enjoy street food in Jalan Alor (but go down the side streets)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jalan Alor is often compared to Kho San Road in Thailand, but it gets much less air time. This bustling street full of street food vendors and casual restaurants showcases Kuala Lumpur's range of cuisines, a melting pot of influences including Thai, Chinese, Indian, and traditional Malay. Venture off down the side streets for cheaper prices and a less touristy experience.

Marvel at the Petronas Towers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Petronas Towers have a big claim to fame as the world's tallest twin skyscrapers - and they really do put on a show, especially in the evening, providing a glittering centre point to Kuala Lumpur's skyline. You can travel up to the top and take in the sights of the city from up high, or enjoy them from a neighbouring restaurant or rooftop bar.

Enjoy Kuala Lumpur's rooftop spots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like many bustling cities with a high-rise centre, there are plenty of spots to take in the city skyline from above, with an abundance of rooftop bars and restaurants. The Attic Bar in Chinatown offers a bustling cosmopolitan atmosphere, while Sky 51 has that slick skyline view and great cocktails.

Visit Kuala Lumpur Bird Park

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kuala Lumpur Bird Park is the world's largest free-flight, walk-in aviary, and it's pretty spectacular. This incredible wildlife park is home to more than 3,000 birds. Wildlife fans will be enchanted by the range of exotic birds and animals, with flamingos, eagles and monkeys roaming freely in the renowned eco-tourism park.

Sip tea in the Cameron Highlands

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Cameron Highlands offers a different landscape to Kuala Lumpur entirely with lush valleys and forests - despite being just a few hours drive away. Take in breathtaking views of rolling tea plantations, which you can visit and sample the local produce.

Try the Langkawi Sky Bridge

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Langkawi is famous for its stunning beaches and dense jungles - one of the best ways to see them is from above. The Langkawi Sky Bridge is easily reachable from the SkyCan up to Gunung Machinchang, where you can take in the beauty of the island's natural landscapes.

Enjoy the beach life in Langkawi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Langawki has everything you could want in a holiday destination: pristine sandy beaches, dense jungle for exploring and plenty of relaxing five-star resorts. Unlike some of the more remote islands, Langawki is easily accessible as it has its own airport, and it takes around an hour to fly there from the capital, Kuala Lumpur.

Eat at the food markets in George Town

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's widely known that George Town offers some of the best food in Malaysia. The Lorong Baru Hawker Stalls offer an authentic taste of the city's best food, where you can try fried oysters, curry, rice dishes and noodles. Anjung Gurney Night Market is also worth a visit for casual and delicious dining.

Enjoy George Town's vibrant street art scene

(Image credit: Getty Images)

George Town, the capital of Penang Island, is a must-visit destination for art fans, with vibrant street art at every turn. There are also plenty of independent galleries and street vendors selling crafts - even the coffee shops and bars often feature original illustrations, giving the destination a unique feel.

Snorkel or dive in the Perhentian Islands

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Perhentian Islands are as close to paradise as you can imagine, with no cars and a distinctive jungle-meets-beach terrain. The snorkelling here is incredible, with colourful fish and vast stretches of coral to discover under the water. Be warned, it's very quiet here - but if you want to visit a destination that feels far away from it all, there are few places more idyllic.

Dine in Kuala Lumpur

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Malaysia is a melting pot of cuisines with enough diversity to satisfy any foodie. There are thriving culinary scenes for Malay, Peranakan, Indian and Chinese food, with restaurants often offering a fusion of different influences. If fine dining is more your thing, Yun House at the Four Seasons has a revered Chinese menu fusing traditional and contemporary styles.

Be immersed in wildlife at Bako National Park

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bako National Park is a must for wildlife lovers. There are plenty of incredible places to go jungle trekking in Malaysia and Bako National Park is one of the smaller national parks, however, it's famous for its incredible wildlife. Look out for the rare and unique- looking proboscis monkeys, which are often spotted in the area.

Take a tour along the Kinabatangan River

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Kinabatangan River is a haven for wildlife. Dense jungle surrounds the water, and the sky is filled with exotic birds that call this idyllic corner of Malaysia home. Asian elephants and crocodiles also live here, so make sure you know when it's best to keep a safe distance from the water.

Try the effortlessly cool whiskey bars in George Town

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Late night George Town in Penang is a lot of fun, with a thriving scene of den-like whiskey bars. Ask around for hidden speakeasies where you can enjoy a smooth sound track and inventive cocktail menus. This coupled with the area's famous restaurant scene means there's a real buzz in George Town for an evening out.

The diverse range of cocktail bars in Kuala Lumpur

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kuala Lumpur also has an impressive array of cocktail bars, from the sky-high Bar Trigona in the Four Seasons, which is an experimental bar centred around local ingredients, to Penrose in Chinatown, which serves modern takes on classic cocktails.

Pay a visit to Jonker Street Night Market

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here, you'll find everything from souvenirs and food to clothing and toys - the perfect place to pick up a gift while you're in Malaysia. It's one of the busiest night markets located in Malacca City and has a real buzz. While you're there, visit UNESCO-listed historical sites like A'Famosa and the Malacca Straits Mosque.

Enjoy the lush landscapes of Penang National Park

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Penang National Park is situated in the island's northwest corner and offers a stunning rainforest landscape. The beach is easily accessible for a relaxing afternoon after testing your fitness levels on one of the lengthy hiking trails to take in the scenery.

Explore the Batu Caves

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Batu Caves are a popular tourist attraction within easy reach of Kuala Lumpur. They offer tourists natural beauty as well as a rich cultural heritage as a significant Hindu pilgrimage site, with some vibrant Hindu temples along the walking trails. Be warned, though, it's a hefty 272 steps to reach the main cave!

Explore Chinatown in Kuala Lumpur

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chinatown in Kuala Lumpur celebrates Chinese-Malaysian culture with colourful temples, shops, and street food. Naturally, there are some great eateries here, including The Old China Cafe, which dates back to the 1940s and is housed in an old antique shop.

Visit ESCAPE Penang

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For thrill seekers, ESCAPE Penang is a fun day out for the whole family with 35 rides and attractions including zip-lines, slides, water slides and a climbing tower, as well as child-friendly attractions in a tropical setting.

Climb Mount Kinabalu

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mount Kinabalu is the highest mountain in Borneo and Malaysia, at 4,095 metres. While getting to the top is no mean feat and is recommended for experienced hikers with a guide, there are mountain huts along the way where you can stay overnight and break up the journey. It will typically take hikers around three days to reach the top.

Stay at the famous Pangkor Laut Resort (which has its own island)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For those who love luxury but really want to get away from it all, the Pangkor Laut Resort should be on your travel bucket list. Pangkor Laut Island is a small island southwest of Pangkor Island, and the resort is the only property to stay on the island. Here, you'll find overwater villas and an incredible spa village for secluded relaxation.

Ride on the North Borneo Steam Railway

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps the most scenic way to travel in Malaysia, the North Borneo Steam Railway takes travellers from Tanjung Aru to the Rice Bowl of Sabah, with incredible views of Borneo’s landscapes.

Visit the Kelabit Highlands

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Kelabit Highlands are less well known than the Cameron Highlands and also offer lush tropical landscapes, without as many tourists. Try a hiking trail to take in the scenery of the rainforest and wander through picturesque tea plantations.

Stay at a traditional Malaysian resort

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tanjong Jara Resort in peaceful Terengganu is a 17th-century Malay palace-style luxury hotel. Set within the divers' paradise of Terengganu Marine Park, it's an excellent option for those who want to try snorkelling or diving.

Explore the Oriental Village in Langkawi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Oriental Village in Langkawi is a themed, open-air shopping complex with traditional decor and architecture influenced by Chinese and Malay styles. Visitors can enjoy cultural performances and craft workshops while browsing souvenir shops and food stalls. The complex is free to enter, but most attractions charge a fee.

Visit the unspoiled Lang Tengah Island

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lang Tengah Island is situated between the Perhentian and Redang Islands and has been dubbed the 'Maldives of Malaysia' due to its pristine beaches and warm turquoise waters. Snorkellers and divers will be in paradise, with a rich and diverse marine life to discover, including baby sharks, clownfish, and needlefish.

Watch the sun set at Tanjung Aru Beach

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are plenty of incredible places to watch the sun set in Malaysia, but Tanjung Aru Beach on the west coast of Kota Kinabalu with its vast open space has to be one of the most beautiful. There are plenty of nearby food and drink stalls where you can grab some refreshments and relax on the beach as the sun goes down.

Visit the remote Sipadan Island

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another paradise for divers, Sipadan Island is the only oceanic island (an island that rises from the ocean floor) and has a reputation as one of the best diving spots in the world. It's only about 30 acres long and surrounded by the ocean with the majority covered by lush tropical rainforest.

Visit the Gaya Street Market

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Travellers are spoilt for choice when it comes to colourful, bustling markets in Malaysia. Gaya Street Market is a Sunday market area in Kota Kinabalu, where you can pick up food, drinks, souvenirs, clothes and local crafts, including batik pieces, a dyeing technique that uses wax to create patterns on cloth.

Explore the historical city of Malacca

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For those who want to explore Malaysia's culture, the historical city of Malacca should be on your list. Here you'll find historical buildings and architecture with a fusion of British, Dutch and Portuguese influences. There's also a thriving food scene with street food and local restaurants, as well as contemporary takes on cuisine.

Visit the Royal Selangor Visitor Centre

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Royal Selangor Visitor Centre in Kuala Lumpur shares the story of Royal Selangor, a Malaysian brand that produces world-famous pewter products, and its place in Kuala Lumpur's history. Visitors can get involved with pewter crafting workshops to learn more about the craft.

Walk through Taman Negara, one of the world's oldest rainforests

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taman Negara rainforest, around 125 miles northeast of Kuala Lumpur, is estimated to be around 130 million years old and is home to a diverse variety of flora and fauna, as well as stunning exotic wildlife. There are guided jungle treks and canopy walks where you can observe exotic birds - and might even spot orangutans in the wild.