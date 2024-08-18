When you’re booking a destination for a romantic getaway, there are a few things you should consider when deciding where to go.

Obviously, the most important thing to think about is what your and your partner’s interests are, but it’s also helpful to think about what kinds of things you enjoy doing together and how you tend to feel most comfortable together.

You might enjoy walking around cities together and learning about history and culture in somewhere like New York or Rome, or you might prefer to go off-grid somewhere warm like Bali or the Seychelles, or maybe you’d prefer to adventure together in Costa Rican rainforests or learn new skills like dancing in Buenos Aires

From cold-weather favourites like Edinburgh to bohemian Tulum and the City of Love itself, these are 32 of the best destinations for a romantic getaway, whatever you prefer to get up to on holiday…

32 places to visit for a romantic getaway

1. Paris, France

Where better to head for a romantic getaway than the City of Love? Roam the pretty streets of Paris hand in hand, head on a river cruise up the Seine or take in the sights from atop the Eiffel Tower - don’t forget to find a time in the evening to to see the famous landmark turn on its romantic twinkling lights.

2. Seville, Spain

A beautifully cultured city that is full of rich architecture and historical landmarks, visit cathedrals, monuments, museums and even more modern art galleries to learn about the history of its cultural influences together. And fill your evenings with eating, drinking and, of course, dancing.

3. Bali, Indonesia

Bali is the type of island getaway that has something for everyone - whether you’re looking for pretty beaches, off-the-grid relaxation, fun beach clubs or a rich culture to explore. For clear waters and perfect beaches, head to the Nusa islands for a secluded romantic break - or if you’re more interested in rainforests, ricefields and the country’s rich culture, head to Ubud or Java for something less resorty.

4. Edinburgh, Scotland

The Scottish capital has long been known for its beautiful buildings, stunning natural landscape and all-round cosy atmosphere. Visit the city’s castle and monuments, explore the hidden streets where you can discover historic gems and finish off your day with a cosy drink by the fire while the rain pats against the windows outside.

5. The Maldives

If you really want to go off-grid and have some quality time with your other half, the Maldives is of course famous for being a haven for couples. As it’s a collection of tiny, tiny islands, it means that there’s not much else to do but enjoy the sun, sea, food, drink and being with each other.

6. Rome, Italy

When planning a romantic trip, Italy is never too far from one’s mind. Rome is the perfect destination for a couple's city break complete with exploring famous monuments, wandering the most beautiful cobbled streets and, of course, consuming all the pizza, pasta, Aperol, Prosecco and Montepulciano you can get your hands on.

7. Mallorca, Spain

Mallorca is one of the places that ticks all the boxes for that romanticised island European ideal that most people have in their heads. Its beautiful and interesting coastline means that it’s made up of secluded coves that open up onto crystal clear water and limestone mountains that make for the most stunning hikes - while the more inland villages are home to wineries, fresh produce farms and pretty beaches.

8. Champagne, France

If you’re a couple who likes to stray from the famous names and try something a little different to mark a celebration, why not head to the home of the delicious tipple itself and explore the wineries instead? Not only is it a beautiful area with even more beautiful wineries where you can learn the histories and processes of the different bottles, but the tasting sessions will definitely make for some couple fun.

9. Kyoto, Japan

Known as Japan's most romantic city, Kyoto is home to temples, gardens, shrines, and, of course, the country’s famous blossom trees. If you’re hoping to see the cherry blossoms, plan your trip for between March and May, as - depending on weather conditions, the blooms usually appear around then.

10. Santorini, Greece

Santorini is one of the most popular honeymoon destinations in Europe, mostly due to its clear waters, pretty beaches, good weather and the famous blue and white architecture. It has a quieter scene than some of the other Greek islands, so perfect for couples looking for a bit of quiet alone time.

11. South Carolina, USA

In the US, there is nowhere more romantic than the romantic South, and South Carolina is the perfect place to experience it. Head to Charleston for romantically colourful and pastel buildings, pretty floral parks and cobbled streets, interesting historic landmarks and even a touch of beach life.

12. Venice, Italy

Who hasn’t imagined going to Venice for a romantic getaway with their other half? Perfect for lovers of art, visit the many museums and galleries to learn about the Renaissance movement and the area’s Gothic influences - and don’t miss the famous waterway travel system that serves the ‘Floating City’.

13. Iceland

If you’re looking for a colder climate, a bit more green or just something more outdoorsy, Iceland is the perfect place to immerse yourself in nature, explore the gorgeous landscape and spend some time out in the fresh air. Plus, what’s more romantic than catching a glimpse of the Northern Lights together?

14. Amalfi Coast

For a while now, the gorgeous Amalfi Coast has been a must-go for many couples for a romanticised Italian coastal getaway - and we can see why. The lush greenery, blue, sparkling waters and winding, hilly roads just to name a few reasons. Head to Ravello for classic architecture and coastal views or Positano to peek at the pretty pastel buildings and a range of fine-dining experiences.

15. Tulum, Mexico

For those looking for a relaxed, bohemian atmosphere complete with breezy beaches, natural water features, archaeological sites steeped in history and delicious food and drink, Tulum is a must-go. Make sure to experience one of the area's many cenotes - the naturally formed water wells that create a sense of privacy, exploration and being in touch with nature.

16. Botswana, Africa

If your and your partner’s ideal relaxing evening is to sit down in front of a nature documentary, why not take the experience from TV screen to real life and head to Botswana for a safari? As one of the only countries in Southern Africa to offer both walking and water safaris as well as the traditional road option, you can customise your trip to make sure you see what you really want to see.

17. Big Sur, California

California’s famous stretch of coastline is ideal to visit for those who want to mix the outdoors with a charming small-town coastal feel. Head to one of the breezy beaches, do a mountain hike or explore the coastal redwood forests, before heading for a beautiful al fresco B&B evening.

18. Provence, France

Nothing says romantic like a warm, sunny bike ride alongside fields filled with vibrant, aromatic lavender, ending with a chilled glass of rosé wine at a terracotta stone château. If you want to see the lavender fields in full bloom, plan your trip between mid-June and early August, as that’s when their growth peaks.

19. The Seychelles

If you’re looking for white beaches, crystal clear waters and luxury hotels, the Seychelles will tick all of your boxes. It’s also a great place to explore wild and wonderful sea life like turtles, colourful fish and sharks - and there are even coral reefs to see.

20. Sicily, Italy

Being the largest island in the Mediterranean, Sicily has a lot to offer. It’s of course known for its delicious food and wine and beautiful architecture, but the area also has a rich history to explore and even offers natural landmarks to see like beaches, mountains - including snowy ones for skiing - and the active Mount Etna volcano.

21. Bordeaux, France

For couples who enjoy a love of wine together, a trip to Bordeaux would be an ideal romantic getaway. Visit the area's many long-standing wineries, learn about their history and processes and of course taste the many exquisite blends that come out of the area.

22. New York, USA

If you want a fun city break, there’s no better place than New York. Take a trip up to the Empire State Building’s famous romantic deck with its even more romantic views, go on a sunny stroll through Central Park and take in all the sights, museums, activities, nightlife and shopping as a couple.

23. India

A vast country to explore that has so much to offer, India can give you many a type of holiday. Head to Mumbai for delicious, flavoursome food and city delights, go off-grid in the Keralan backwaters, have a beach break in Goa, explore the Himalayas or take a trip to Agra to see the famous and romantic Taj Mahal.

24. New Zealand

A vast country that is known for its natural beauty, green landscapes, gorgeous lakes and interesting wildlife, this is a place to go if you want to spend your time out and about in nature as a couple exploring together. Get up close and personal with unique birds and reptiles, explore the sub-tropical forests or head to see the glaciers.

25. Nice, France

The South of France has always been romanticised for its blue coastline, pretty neoclassical architecture and luxury lifestyle, so it’s ideal for visiting as a couple to soak up the dreamy atmosphere. Explore the streets and restaurants around the famous promenade and take a few day trips to nearby areas like Cannes, Villefranche-Sur-Mer and even Monaco.

26. Buenos Aires, Argentina

If you’re looking for a romantic getaway that’s all about passion, head to Buenos Aires for a trip filled with food, drink and dancing. Learn to dance the Tango together, enjoy the city’s zesty nightlife, learn about the interesting culture and literary heritage, and make sure to eat steak with a juicy Malbec for every meal.

27. Athens, Greece

For those who want to spend their days out and about in the sun together among historic ruins, cultural landmarks and mythological sites, Athens is the place to be. There’s plenty to do in the day and even more to do in the evening with the area’s buzzing but not overwhelming nightlife.

28. Cotswolds, UK

If you’re looking to go off-grid without going out of the country, the Cotswolds is a great place to get a bit of peace and quiet and enjoy some quality time with your other half. Book into a cute hotel or B&B, enjoy a countryside stroll or bike ride and take in the quiet of the area.

29. Canada

This huge country has a lot to offer in terms of holiday types, but there’s definitely something romantic for all types of couples. Go on a city adventure together in Toronto, Montreal or Quebec City, see the famous falls in Niagara, or explore the country’s vast lakes, mountains and landscape.

30. Amsterdam, Holland

With its beautiful canals, cobblestone streets, bridges and twinkling lights, Amsterdam is ideal for a romantic weekend away. Hire bikes and cycle through the city together, do an educational river cruise in the sun or head to the interesting museums to learn about the area’s history.

31. Costa Rica

A place with lush greenery, bright waters and bright rainforests, if you and your other half love to do outdoor and water activities, a holiday here will tick your boxes. For the really outdoorsy types, soak in the country's breathtaking waterfalls and visit the active volcanoes.

32. Australia

