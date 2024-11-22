The must-visit landmarks across the world to add to your travel bucket list

Most of us have a travel bucket list that we hope to tick off and chances are, at least a few of these must-visit landmarks will make an appearance.

From glorious cathedrals and famous pieces of architecture to incredible bridges, imposing castles and some of the world’s famous buildings, there are so many landmarks around the world that need to be seen.

Whether you’re taking a quick trip to Europe, heading across the pond to the Americas or going further afield in the East, these are the must-visit landmarks across the world that you need to add to your travel bucket list.

32 must-visit landmarks across the world

Eiffel Tower, Paris, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Is there a more magical holiday moment than seeing the twinkling lights of the famous Paris landmark light up the night sky? It goes without saying that this experience should be on everyone’s travel bucket list. Catch it at night or get a glimpse during the day while savouring the famous Carette hot chocolate just down the road.

La Sagrada Familia, Barcelona, Spain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An iconic monument with a heritage just as well-known, this “unfinished” Gaudí landmark has been in the making for 142 years - but the breathtaking cathedral (which is still under construction) opened to the public back in 2010. Visit for an enlightening guided tour and to see the beautiful details inside.

Gateway of India, Mumbai, India

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Down by the bustling shores of the fast-paced city of Mumbai, you’ll find the iconic and beautiful Gateway of India. This arch monument was built in 1924 to mark King George V and Queen Mary’s arrival in Mumbai during their visit to the country back in 1911.

Buckingham Palace, London, UK

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An official residence to the British Royal Family and an iconic cornerstone of the English capital, Buckingham Palace is the administrative headquarters of the King, but the vast 775-room landmark is open to visitors every summer - and don’t miss the gorgeous manicured gardens.

The Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco, USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A defining feature of the West Coast city, most people will have seen pictures of the famous red bridge - or at least glimpsed it in a film or TV show or two. But the one-mile-long wonder is something entirely different when you get to experience it in person. Hire a car to drive across, do the 20-ish minute walk in the sun or finish off a city-wide bike ride at the iconic crossing.

Colosseum, Rome, Italy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An oval-shaped amphitheatre built in the centre of the city of Rome, the ancient landmark may be nearly 2,000 years old and yet it's still the largest standing amphitheatre in the world. Once able to seat 80,000 people to watch gladiators and different types of combat, it is now a historical monument open to visitors who want to catch a glimpse and learn of its story.

Petra, Jordan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This ancient city is one of the famous Wonders of the World, home to tombs and temples and vast desert landscape. The historic archaeological site dates back to around 300 BC so there is a lot of history to learn about on a visit. It’s also sometimes known as the ‘Rose City’ thanks to its iconic pink sandstone cliffs.

Angkor Wat, Siem Reap, Cambodia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The famous Hindu-Buddhist temple complex has been named the largest religious structure in the world by Guinness World Records. It’s a place where people can come, worship and learn about the history of the temple, culture and religions. You will also find the remains of the Khmer Empire, which existed between the 9th to the 15th centuries.

The Acropolis, Athens, Greece

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Some of the most ancient ruins in the world, residing in one of the oldest cities, the Acropolis is a fascinating place to learn about Greek mythology and get a glimpse at the architecture of the time. Residing up on the rocky hills, it’s also a great place to get a view of the surrounding areas in the city.

Great Wall of China, China

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Built as a form of protection from different warring groups, the Great Wall of China was put together as one feature from various parts of the wall by the first Emperor of China in around 220 BC. Spanning 13,171 miles, it’s not one you’d be able to see in its entirety (unless you dedicated about a year of your life), but you can see different parts of it across the country.

Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most breathtaking natural landmarks in the world, Niagara Falls is a group of three huge waterfalls, which can be seen from both Canada and the USA. While you can get a good view from one side in New York, the best way to see these magnificent falls is from the area’s Ontario town.

The Louvre, Paris, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Possibly the most famous museum in the world, the Louvre - and its characterising pyramid outside - is worth a spot on your travel list. You will, of course, be able to see the famous Mona Lisa painting by Leonardo da Vinci, as well as numerous other iconic pieces. A truly must-visit Paris destination.

Statue of Liberty, New York City, USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While there is so much that is associated with New York - Times Square, the Empire State Building, the Metropolitan Museum - there is perhaps no city landmark more defining than the imposing Statue of Liberty. Visit for a trip across the river and to learn about the history of the monument and the city.

The Great Pyramid of Giza, Cairo, Egypt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At more than 4,500 years old, The Great Pyramid of Giza is the oldest of the original seven world wonders - and the last one that’s still standing, so it’s worth adding to your travel list. Marvel at the incredible architecture of the structure and learn about the history of the ancient civilisation.

La Alhambra, Granada, Spain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Granada’s La Alhambra Palace is one of the most beautiful and iconic monuments of Islamic architecture across the world. Discover the mix of design styles, with aspects of Spanish Renaissance architecture weaving their way in too.

Vatican City, Rome, Italy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The global centre of Catholicism, the Vatican is simultaneously a home for religion, while also being a defining archaeological site of the Ancient Roman world. Discover history, religion, culture, art and beauty - and make sure you see the famous Sistine Chapel in the Vatican Museums.

Machu Picchu, Peru

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A UNESCO Cultural Heritage of Humanity site, Machu Picchu is one of the most beautiful natural landmarks in the world and one that is definitely worth experiencing. It was also home to the Inca Empire, so you can visit the ancient ruins and learn about the area’s history.

Sydney Opera House, Sydney, Australia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Probably the most widely-recognised performing arts venue in the world, the Sydney Opera House is somewhere people might visit for world-class performances, but they also come for a glimpse of the iconic architecture. Visit the building itself or catch it on a boat trip down the Harbour.

Taj Mahal, Agra, India

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Built as a mausoleum back in 1631 by the fifth Mughal emperor, Shah Jahan, as an enduring monument to his late wife, Mumtaz Mahal, the Taj Mahal is a cultural and architectural wonder that embodies the romance of a trip to India. On your visit, take some time to appreciate the intricacies of the beautiful architecture.

The Grand Canyon, Arizona, USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether you’re on a fun getaway in Vegas, making a specific trip here, or just passing through the area, The Grand Canyon is definitely worth a visit. The breathtaking natural landmark is one of the most interesting geological points in the world and was once the home to numerous tribes. Soak up the views, learn about the history and science of the area and enjoy outdoor activities.

Burj Khalifa, Dubai, UAE

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As the current tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa is definitely worth a visit. Take it in from down below or head up the building’s lift for beautiful views of the city from the observation deck. Glimpse the city skyline, the desert around the area and even the ocean.

Hollywood Sign, Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An iconic landmark not only of the West Coast state but also of the whole entertainment industry. While you can’t walk down to the Hollywood Sign, you can head up to the Griffith Observatory and glimpse it from there, or take a hike through the hills for a more close-up view.

BaNa Hill, Vietnam

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Vietnam has become somewhat of a travel hotspot over the last decade or so, with many heading there to experience the rich culture, interesting history and amazing food - but this hillside landmark near central Vietnam’s Da Nang City is a must-see. Head to the cable car, see the amazing views and don’t miss the interesting bridge.

The White House, Washington D.C., USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most recognisable buildings in the world, the Washington landmark and home to the current President of the United States is worth a visit, if just to see the beautiful architecture. No matter what your politics, head here to see where some of the world’s biggest decisions are made.

Mount Fuji, Japan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The country’s tallest mountain, Mount Fuji is a picture-perfect active volcano that is worth feasting your eyes on. Around 62 miles southwest of Tokyo, it is a sacred symbol for the country and has much cultural significance. Take a hike there or just glimpse it from afar to awe at its natural splendour.

Mount Rushmore, South Dakota, USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Possibly the country’s most recognisable national memorial, Mount Rushmore represents the birth and development of the United States by honouring four important presidents - George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln. Visit to appreciate the enormous and intricate sculpture and learn about the country’s history.

Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A beautiful building from the outside and a hub of religious and cultural history on the inside, Notre Dame Cathedral is worth seeing, if only to appreciate its breathtaking design. Visit to learn about the history of the building - including its well-known fires - and to see several important religious and historical heirlooms.

Edinburgh Castle, Scotland

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An imposing and awe-inspiring figure helming the historic Scottish city, Edinburgh Castle is a must-see. An easy walk up the cobbled streets of Edinburgh’s centre, a visit here makes for an enriching day out where you can learn about the history of the area and enjoy a fabulous view at the same time. Just make sure to wrap up!

Brandenburg Gate, Berlin, Germany

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An iconic landmark in the city of Berlin, the Brandenburg Gate is a beautiful monument of 18th-century neoclassical architecture. Said to be a symbol of peace and unity following the country’s division during the Cold War, it’s the perfect place to learn about history while having a marvel at the design.

Space Needle, Seattle, Washington

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This famous observation tower is an icon of the bustling romantic city, so if you’re ever passing by, it’s worth paying attention to. Head up to the 520 ft deck for 360-degree views of the city, where you can glimpse downtown, Mount Rainier, Puget Sound, and the surrounding mountain ranges.

Merlion Statue, Singapore

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re visiting Singapore, make sure to head down to Merlion Park and take a look at the iconic Merlion statue. A symbol of Singapore's origins as a fishing village, it’s a beautiful statue with interesting details that are worth taking in.

Neuschwanstein Castle, Germany

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’ve ever wanted to visit a fairytale castle or even one that might transport you to the setting of a gothic tale, Neuschwanstein Castle is worth a visit. Find a surrounding place to gaze at the splendour of the magnificent building or head close to take in all its details.