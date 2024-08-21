32 of the best places to visit in California

These 32 places to visit in California will give you the trip of a lifetime - whether you’re looking for outdoor adventure, high-quality wine tasting, small-town charm or a spot of celeb-spotting.

California is one of the most popular places in the world to visit - for domestic and international tourists alike. But the West Coast state is so much more than just the famous Los Angeles city and its many well-known Hollywood, Beverly Hills and Venice Beach attractions.

The state is a haven for outdoor gems, whether you want to sit by a lake or vineyard with a glass of wine in hand, hike up a mountain, boat across a lake or even sail out to an island. So whether you want a glamorous city break, a small-town wander or an outdoor venture, here are some of the best places to visit in California.

32 places to visit in California

1. Hollywood

When most people think about visiting California, their minds will inevitably go to the Los Angeles hub that is known for its glamorous Hollywood town - but there’s a lot more to the area than its movie successes. If you’re a first-timer, definitely don’t miss the famous Tinseltown landmarks. But for those wanting a bit more from their break, there’s plenty of shopping, hiking, beaches and dining - both casual and fine - to be enjoyed too.

2. San Francisco

The northern California hub is, of course, known for its famous Golden Gate Bridge, so if you head here, make sure to plan out a day to cycle around the city and across the magnificent cherry-hued structure. The many piers are perfect for seafood lovers - and you can even take a boat trip across the bay. And don’t miss the notorious Alcatraz prison that lies beyond the famed San Francisco mist.

3. Yosemite National Park

Yosemite is one of the most bucket-listed national parks in the world, thanks to its beautiful landscape of granite cliffs, interesting rock formations, magnificent waterfalls, pretty sequoia groves, green meadows and rivers and lakes. You can even do astronomy walks and gaze upon the crystal clear skies.

4. Napa Valley

Napa Valley is known as being one of the best places to visit if you're a wine lover , thanks to its most famous - and delicious - export. There are numerous wineries to visit - both big and small - where you can learn about the background of their winemaking processes and, of course, do a whole lot of tasting.

5. San Diego

If you’re a beach lover, this is for you, as San Diego is known for having some of the best beaches on the West Coast. Head to a cove to sunbathe or venture out on the water for some surfing or sailing. And don’t miss the famous San Diego Zoo.

6. Monterey

For those who want to experience that romanticized California coast living, Monterey is the place to do it. Its breathtaking coastline but romantic small-town feel make it a favourite for visitors - head to Carmel-By-The-Sea for intimate beaches, scenic driving routes and a fairytale village-like city centre.

7. Downtown LA

If you’re someone who finds yourself on the West Coast but has always had more of an affinity with the East Coast, head to DTLA for a New York feel with an LA atmosphere. There’s plenty to do here, with the city’s bustling brewery and food market scene - and fun landmarks to visit too, with the Grammy Museum, Walt Disney Concert Hall and the area’s historic Broadway theatres that will make you feel like you’ve travelled back in time to the Hollywood golden age.

8. Sequoia National Park

With a space that is fully reflective of its famous name, Sequoia National Park is all about the giant forest of sequoia trees. Explore the forests, gaze at the rivers or check out the granite canyons - and don’t miss seeing the General Sherman Tree, the largest tree in the world.

9. Big Sur

This well-known stretch of the country’s western coastline is home to intimate beaches, coastal redwood forests and cosy small towns. Enjoy an off-grid stop here and bask in being outdoors, while appreciating the area’s beautiful mountainous terrain.

10. Santa Monica

The LA-adjacent city is one of the most well-known areas in the western state, for its laidback atmosphere, urban beaches, trendy eateries, artsy culture and, of course, the world-famous pier. Don’t miss the outdoorsy morning bustle and the early-rising surfers heading out on the water.

11. Malibu

Known for its celeb-spotting haunts and beachfront lifestyle, Malibu is one to visit if you want a few days of peace and quiet accompanied by gorgeous ocean views. If you’re just driving through, don’t miss the area’s famous Malibu Kitchen restaurant on the pier that serves up healthy favourites with a breathtaking view.

12. Lake Tahoe

The Lake Tahoe area is so vast that it spans across both California and Nevada, so there’s definitely a lot to see and do during a trip there. Unsurprisingly, it will make for a very outdoorsy holiday, with many a hike, biking trail and waterfall to experience. But there are also beaches to enjoy and the area is even home to the largest concentration of downhill and cross-country skiing in North America.

13. Palm Springs

Palm Springs is all about desert luxury, with lavish resorts and villas throughout the area, against a gorgeous mountainous desert backdrop. Explore the area’s food and history, venture out to the Palm Springs Indian Canyon for a hike (but make sure to pack a LOT of water) or head up the Aerial Tramway to take in the breathtaking view.

14. Sonoma

A must-visit area of the state’s northern wine region, Sonoma is known for cool up-and-coming wineries that produce interesting blends against beautiful backdrops. Plan a day or two of wine touring before heading to its neighbouring Napa Valley to explore some bigger names.

15. Venice Beach

This casual, artsy area of Los Angeles is known for its iconic boardwalk full of music, colour and culture. Head here to meet interesting people, indulge in the area’s street food trucks, watch the skaters or bodybuilders at Muscle Beach, or even venture out on the water for a surf.

16. Joshua Tree National Park

A national park made up of desert landscapes, Joshua Tree offers an array of interesting wildlife and desert fauna, as well as hiking trails and fascinating geologic features. Its desert location also lends itself to very dark skies at night, so it’s an opportunity for stargazing too - and in the summer months, when there is no moon out, you can even get a good glimpse of the Milky Way.

17. Sausalito

Just across from San Francisco sits the cute bohemian city of Sausalito, a laidback area that offers a small-town lifestyle with a luxury twist. A place for seafood lovers, it offers both casual and fine waterfront dining with fresh catches, charming boutique shops and art galleries, and stunning views of the water.

18. Big Bear Lake

A city in itself, Big Bear Lake offers something different all year round - a warm, hiking hub in the summer, golden foliage walks in the autumn, snowy winter activities and wild blooms in the spring. Rent a cabin and enjoy the year-round natural beauty, plan some outdoor activities and don’t miss the solar observatory.

19. Santa Barbara

With residential, palm tree-laden streets against a mountainous backdrop and a vast, beautiful wharf, there is plenty to enjoy in this sparkly southern California city. Soak in the laid-back feel in the city’s arts and culture districts, explore the area's gardens, head to the wine-growing region in the valleys or venture downtown to learn about the city’s Spanish colonial heritage.

20. Anaheim

If you or anyone in the family is a Disney fan, Anaheim is a can’t miss spot, as it’s home to the state’s very own Disneyland resort. Enjoy the theme parks alongside the area’s shopping district, various beaches and well-known sporting attractions. Don’t miss the famous Angel Stadium, which is home to the LA Angels baseball team.

21. Orange County

For sunshine, coastline and a luxury lifestyle, head to the famed Orange County. It’s home to some of the state’s most popular beaches, as well as museums, art galleries and up-class restaurants. Do a spot of luxury shopping or hit the water for a bit of surfing.

22. Channel Islands National Park

This stunning and unique national park is made up of five different islands each of which has its own beaches to visit and cliffy terrain to venture out on. It’s all about the water activities here, with diving, boating, snorkelling and kayaking available - and plenty of wondrous sea life to discover, as well as a lot of wildlife too.

23. Pasadena

Pasadena is a city just outside of LA, which is known for its abundance of cultural landmarks. It is home to the famous Rose Bowl sports stadium, as well as the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, and the popular hiking area Eaton Canyon. It also has plenty of architecture, restaurants, shops, art and nightlife to experience.

24. Santa Catalina Island

Catalina Island is known for its gorgeous coastal views, amazing beaches and boating activities. Visit the white sand beaches or relax at a luxury beach club, visit the fresh seafood restaurants on the pier or plan some water activities like snorkelling or diving.

25. Beverly Hills

A very upscale area, Beverly Hills is home to some of LA’s most affluent residents. Enjoy the area’s expensive architecture and the art spotted around its streets, parks, and gardens, go shopping on the famous Rodeo Drive and indulge in some of the area’s luxury wellness offerings.

26. Sacramento

Capital of the vast west-coast state, Sacramento is a hub of history and culture, a vibrant city where there’s plenty to do. Visit Old Sacramento for beautiful sights and architecture, the famous fairytale town and their many farmer’s markets - and don’t miss the home-grown craft beer too.

27. Lassen Volcanic National Park

An insanely beautiful national park, this vast area is home to the most gorgeous landscape made up of wildflower meadows, clear water lakes and, of course, volcanoes. It’s one of the few places in the world that has all four types of volcano and, as the world's largest plug dome volcano, Lassen Peak, is still active, visitors can see its marvellous natural features, including boiling springs and steam vents.

28. Mammoth Lakes

California’s Mammoth Lakes area is a must-visit for those who love to spend time outdoors. Explore the area’s mountains, go biking, enjoy the lakes and make sure to visit the hot springs that were left after a volcano explosion hundreds of thousands of years ago.

29. Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz is best known for being fortunate enough to have vast areas of beach, alongside a long beautiful wharf full of shopping, dining and entertainment. It’s a great place to head out on the water to surf and has interesting natural features to visit - like natural bridge rock structures and even tide pools.

30. Ojai

Ojai is a lovely place for spending time outdoors, appreciating the greenery and nature of the area and consuming lots of delicious fresh produce. Head out on the Ojai Valley Bike Trail for an afternoon and make sure to do some wine tasting while you’re there too.

31. Mendocino

If you love cities with a small-town feel that are full of the cutest B&Bs with the very best ocean views, go to Mendocino. It sits among a beautiful stretch of rugged coastline and is perfect for an off-grid getaway full of peaceful walks, gazing out at the water and lots of cosy eating and drinking.

32. Death Valley National Park

Located on California’s border with Nevada, Death Valley National Park is a unique landscape of desert, basins and wilderness. Head here if you’re serious about hiking, but try to avoid the summer months when it can be way too hot to venture out in.