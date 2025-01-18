The best food and drink discoveries hailing from South America

In terms of diversity, incredible natural landscapes and a whole lot of fascinating history, South America makes a sound choice when looking for an adventure.

Comprising 12 countries, as well as French Guiana, the vast and varied continent is home to some wonderful sights, like the awe-inspiring Iguaçu Falls, as well as world wonders like Machu Picchu and Uyuni Salt Flat and some seriously exciting cities with great spots for foodies.

In this part of the world, you’ll be met with some of the tastiest food and drinks around. From the beach-side hawkers of Chile, selling dulce de leche-filled doughnuts, to hearty soup dishes historically used to fuel the countryside labourers of Ecuador and zingy bowls of the freshest ceviche imaginable all over the continent, you’ll surely be impressed with the cuisine coming out of the counties in vibrant South America. Here, we take a look at some of the most memorable.

South America’s best dishes, drinks, snacks and street food

Pisco Sour, Peru

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Invented in Lima back in the 1920s, this addictive cocktail consists of Pisco, lime, Angostura bitters, egg white and sugar syrup. While it’s possible to sip Pisco Sours in bars all over the world these days, the best of course, are muddled and served in Peru. Forget fancy joints or hotels and head to a dive bar for the best version enjoyed with people from all walks of life. This sweet and sour concoction goes well crispy toasted corn which you'll find in bars and restaurants all over the country.

Lonely Planet South America, £17.99 | Amazon Start planning your own South American foodie adventure with this all-encompassing guide to one of the world's tastiest regions.

Empanadas, Argentina

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Popular all over South America and varying from country to country, the flaky, buttery pastry and salty cheese of the empanadas found in Argentina are hard to beat. Typically, these little parcels of pasty are filled with meat or cheese and can be picked up from street vendors throughout the continent, in restaurants and even on the beach in Argentina and Chile.

Arepas, Venezuela

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although found in many South American countries, the original and arguably best arepas are found in Venezuela, where they’re slightly thicker than the neighbouring country’s offerings. Comprised of a fried cornmeal pocket stuffed with avocado, black beans, plantain, onion and sometimes meat, these morish and deceptively filling snacks can be found at street stalls in almost every town.

Coca tea, Bolivia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Coca leaves are synonymous with Bolivian and Peruvian culture with the dried green leaves playing a huge part in aiding miners and laborers with their arduous and long work days. While cocaine can be (and is) extracted from the leaves, they are typically chewed in its pure form by locals, providing a gentle stimulant for the labourers of both countries. At markets around the Andes, it’s possible to see great sacks of the leaves being sold and it’s perfectly legal and acceptable to drink coca tea or chew on the leaves in most South American countries. The tea is particularly helpful for anyone struggling with altitude sickness and tastes similar to green tea.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Choripán, Argentina

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A combination of the words chorizo and pan (the word for bread in Spanish), a choripán is an incredibly tasty grilled chorizo sandwich that’s eaten in nearly every South American country. A good choripán will have crispy on the outside, doughy on the inside bread filled with a piece of good quality charred chorizo and some spicy sauce or homemade chimichurri. More a snack or light bite rather than a full meal, the best choripáns are found in Argentina.

Ceviche, Peru

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While it’s easy to get ceviche all over the world now, the best is found on the coast of Peru where locally caught fish is marinated in plenty of fresh lime juice, sliced onions, salt and chilli. The most authentic plates will be served simply with some local sweet potato and two types of corn; large steamed or boiled pieces known as choclo as well as a handful of smaller crispy toasted corn, providing a nice variation of textures and flavours that go amazingly well with the citrusy ceviche.

Salteñas, Bolivia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Salteñas are similar to empanadas but actually hail from Bolivia. These popular baked savoury pastries are often filled with meat, a kind of sweet spicy sauce and sometimes boiled egg. Unlike empanadas, salteñas have a more yellowy-coloured pastry due to the addition of an achiote paste, a red-coloured flavouring derived from the seeds of the achiote tree. Best eaten freshly baked from a street vendor, these moreish pasties sell out by around noon each day.

Chicha Morada, Peru

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hailing from Peru, but now popular all over South America, Chicha Morada is served in basic eateries, street side stalls and beachside and has a very distinctive colour thanks to being made from purple maize. When boiled with spices like cinnamon and cloves, as well as pineapple skin, quince and sugar, a deep purple brew is conceived, resulting in the ever-so-popular traditional Peruvian beverage. Purple corn grows in abundance across the Andean mountain range and can be spotted in supermarkets all over Peru as well as the more traditional fruit and vegetable markets, which are always worth having a stroll around when visiting a new country.

Locro de Papa, Ecuador

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This traditional Ecuadorian soup is the ultimate comfort food made with local potatoes, garlic, onion, cumin, annatto (from ground red achiote seeds), milk, cheese and coriander. Most South American countries have their version of locro, which roughly means a thick stew-type dish, while this version translates to papa’s or father’s stew.

Maté, Uruguay

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All over Uruguay and Argentina locals are out and about doing their thing, but with a small round cup and metal straw in hand. What they’re drinking is maté, a traditional South American drink brewed from leaves of the yerba mate plant. The caffeinated drink is as much about sharing and social interaction as it is about thirst, with friends and colleagues regularly sharing a flask of maté, and even drinking from the same cups and straws. It’s easy to pick up your very own maté cup and straw in Uruguay or Argentina if you fancy trying it for yourself at home.

Completos, Chile

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the best hot dogs in the entire world is called a completo and comes from Chile. Just like a regular American hotdog, there’s a white bun and a frankfurter style sausage but what really elevates a Chilean completo is the addition of chopped tomatoes, mashed up avocado and a generous helping of mayonnaise as well as occasionally tomato ketchup and mustard to boot. Completo shops are a stalwart in pretty much every Chilean town - they’re filling, affordable and damn tasty, so don’t miss them when travelling through Chile.

Churros, Argentina

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hailing from Spain and Portugal, these delicious fried treats are the result of colonisation across the continent. Popular in many South American countries, the Argentines have made churros their own by adding legendary dulce de leche (a type of thick milk caramel) to the deep-fried snack as a dip or sometimes piped inside the actual churro. Try them in Buenos Aires for breakfast or on the beach from a vendor.

Bife de chorizo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Steak is synonymous with Argentina and one unmissable steak is the legendary bife de chorizo. You’ll see this cut on menus across the country and might be forgiven for thinking it’s a steak with the addition of chorizo, but think again. Bife de chorizo has nothing to do with chorizo but is actually the cut we call entrecôte in the UK. Incredibly juicy and tender, it tastes best when cooked on a parrilla or BBQ and should be served alongside plenty of homemade chimichurri.

Guarapo, Colombia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This refreshing fermented alcoholic drink comes from the juice of sugarcane and is enjoyed throughout South America, particularly Colombia. The sweet liquid contains some essential nutrients and minerals meaning although it’s alcoholic, it’s not strictly bad for you. Some outlets also add fresh lime juice to the mix - try it in bars in some of the country’s main cities: Bogota, Medellin and Barranquilla.

Pepper pot, Guyana

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Guyanese pepper pot is exactly what it says on the tin, a pot filled with slow-cooked meat such as beef or mutton with the addition of plenty of spices and chillies including cloves and cinnamon and a chilli native to Guyana called wiri wiri pepper. As the national dish of Guyana, it’s eaten mostly on special occasions including Christmas Day and takes a good few hours to prepare. If you get the chance to eat a home-cooked pepper pot in Guyana, don’t miss this delicious opportunity.

Mote con Huesillo, Chile

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sold all over the city from street-side carts and hole-in-the-wall spots, this drink doesn’t look so appealing but is a delight during summer. Served in a plastic cup, with barley or cooked husked wheat, topped with dried peaches, and covered with ice-cold peach juice, it’s almost a drink and snack in one and is amazingly refreshing.

Coxinha, Brazil

(Image credit: Getty Images)

These Brazilian croquettes shaped like a teardrop (or chicken drumstick) are called coxinhas, and are a popular snack across the whole of Brazil. Consisting of battered and fried dough, often stuffed with chicken meat they ensure long journeys are hunger-free since they’re always on offer at service stations across the country.

Caipirinha, Brazil

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Made with cachaca (sugarcane liquor), sugar and plenty of fresh lime, Brazil’s national cocktail, the caipirinha is strong and delicious. Hailing from São Paulo, the cocktail is now known across the globe, but like any local concoction, it’s best sipped in its country of birth, think beachside, close to the buzzing city of Rio de Janeiro.

Cazuela de ave, Chile

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This Chilean chicken stew is an affordable and filling dish beloved in most households. Usually prepared in a clay pot with chicken meat and stock, large corn, carrots, squash, potatoes, onions and rice as well as seasonings like paprika and garlic, the stew is most commonly flavoured with garlic, salt, pepper, coriander and paprika and should be cooked until the chicken is tender enough to fall off the bone.

Dulce de Leche Berlines, Brazil

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nothing adds to a beachside sunbathing session like a dulce de leche filled berlines (a South American doughnut). Vendors trawl beaches and streets alike, advertising their wares to anyone who’ll listen. If you thought the humble doughnut couldn’t get any better, think again - Brazil’s dulce de leche versions will blow your mind.

Fernet con coca, Argentina

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Head to any bar on any night, or any house for that matter, and chances are the tipple of choice will be the humble Fernet con coca, Argentina’s most popular alcoholic beverage. Comprising Fernet-Branca, an Italian brand of fernet, ice, and cola, this ever-so-popular tipple is loved by Argentines the world over - don’t miss it when in the country.

Pique Macho, Bolivia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Consisting of fried beef and potatoes topped with onions, chilli pepper, and boiled eggs with lots of different sauces (some of which are super spicy), Pique Macho is Bolivia’s national dish for good reason. Hearty, filling, and mighty enjoyable, it’s possible to order a Pique Macho in any good restaurant, but it's worth sampling more than one since the dish varies from region to region.

Terremoto, Chile

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An alcoholic drink with a name that translates to ‘earthquake’ in Spanish since it’s believed that if you drink too many you’ll hit the floor like you’re witnessing an earthquake. Often served in a pint glass and made up of cheap white wine, Fernet (a bitter-tasting herbal liquor popular throughout South America) and topped with pineapple sorbet, you’re meant to drink a terremotto through a straw only adding to its potency. Beware.

Pão de queijo, Brazil

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Once you start on the pão de queijos, chances are you won’t be able to stop since these little round balls of cheesy goodness are just too damn good. Popular for breakfast or as a snack, you can pick them up from all good Brazilian bakeries as well as some cafes and cafeterias - get them while they’re hot from the oven.

Choclo con queso, Peru

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Choclo is a type of large-kernel corn that grows in abundance throughout the Andean mountain range ensuring it’s a staple in Peruvian cooking. While it’s delicious alone, it’s even better with a slab of white Peruvian cheese served alongside it - enter choclo con queso (corn with cheese), a popular Peruvian street food snack available from carts across the county.

Chuflay, Bolivia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This traditional Bolivian cocktail is usually prepared with a muscat grape liquor called singani, ginger ale, or another fizzy beverage and plenty of fresh lemon juice. While it doesn’t have the same prominence globally as caipirinhas and pisco sours, it’s well-loved within the cocktail circuit and is drunk in abundance in local Bolivian bars.

Golfeados, Venezuela

(Image credit: Getty Images)

They might sound bizarre since they combine sweet and savoury flavours like cinnamon, panel and a white, hard local cheese known as queso blanco, but the result is out-of-this-world good - there’s a reason they’re so popular in Venezuela. Head to any good local Venezuelan bakery to try them for yourself.

Peanut punch, Guyana

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Originating in the Caribbean, it’s no wonder this creamy nutty drink became popular in Guyana since the fascinating country is culturally connected to the Caribbean. The refreshing sip combines milk, peanuts, nutmeg, condensed milk, bitters, vanilla and a sprinkle of cinnamon and is best served cold, on the beach.

Sopa paraguaya, Paraguay

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Similar to cornbread, sopa Paraguayan a traditional Paraguayan food made of corn flour, cheese, onion, milk, pork fat, and eggs. It’s moist and thick and makes the ideal snack or breakfast dish.

Chicharrón, Colombia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chances are you’ll come across a plate of crispy chicharrón in plenty a Colombian bar since it goes extremely well with a cold beer. Typically made from pork rind and fat, it’s salty, fatty, and incredibly delicious. In Colombia, you might also come across chicken chicharrón, served alongside breakfast or stuffed into arepas.

Abará, Brazil

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Made of mashed black-eyed peas steamed in a banana leaf, this Afro-Brazilian dish comes from the Bahia region of Brazil. Typically, the black-eyed peas are mashed with dried shrimp, onions, salt and a local red oil made in Brazil before being packed into a banana leaf and steamed; they’re usually consumed as a snack or at the start of a meal rather than as a meal in itself.

Milanesa, Argentina

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A dish popular across the whole of the country, milanesa refers to a thin piece of meat, typically beef or chicken, dipped in egg and breadcrumbs before being fried. Often served with chips and salad, Argentinians are passionate about their milanesas, with over 60 restaurants serving them in Buenos Aires alone.