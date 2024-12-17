Delicious wines to enjoy when it's cold outside (and no, they're not all red)

No matter the place or season, when the weather cools down outside, it’s hard not to opt for a go-to warming red wine. But there are different options that can offer something a bit more exciting than the usual.

It’s the perfect opportunity to go for those wines that are maybe a bit higher in alcohol content - as these are considered best avoided in warmer weather since the body is more prone to dehydration then. The same goes for both tannin and acidity - so make the most of those bold and complex blends that might be a bit too heavy or dehydrating to enjoy in the warmer months.

So with warming flavour profiles and everything from heavy oaked wines to strong leather and spice notes and higher levels of smokiness, these are the wines that are a treat to drink when it’s cold outside.

32 wines to drink when it's cold outside

Malbec

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A go-to with a steak for a warming and comforting meal, Malbec is one of the most full-bodied red wines to drink and is known for its punchy fruit flavours and chocolatey, often smoky, finish. Produced mostly in Argentina, it thrives in both warm and cold weather but is a dream to drink in the cold.

Cabernet Sauvignon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A classic of which most red wine drinkers probably have a favourite, Cabernet Sauvignon is known for its rich flavour and super full body - making it perfect to keep you warm and cosy when the weather is cold. As it is produced in many different regions, there are various different tasting notes that you can find in a Cab Sav, so it’s a good choice for most.

Grenache

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A grape that makes for rich and punchy red wines packed full of flavour, Grenache (or Garnacha as it’s known in its hailing region Spain) produces warming blends that are pretty high in alcohol. Expect notes of strawberry, leather, blood orange, dried herbs and plum with a slightly bitter edge.

Champagne

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who doesn’t love a glass of bubbles in the cold months? Rich and toasty, this famous French sparkling is a mix of full-bodied Chardonnay with fruity Pinot Noir and Meunier, making for a warming high-acidity blend with a smooth and elegant full-mouth feel.

Mourvèdre

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mourvèdre - or Monastrell as it is known in Spain - is a rich and warming red packed with spices. Similar to a Shiraz or Pinotage, it generally has notes of dark berries and cocoa, complemented by touches of black pepper and tobacco that make for a bold and smoky profile.

Riesling

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are different types of Rieslings to be found, with options ranging from bone-dry to very sweet, but this often sweet wine is great for enjoying in cooler weather thanks to its bold richness and creamy finish. With a very high acidity, it’s a bold and complex offering best enjoyed in the colder months.

Pinot Noir

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A popular choice in most seasons, this fruity dry red tends to feature soft notes of strawberry and cherry. Its heavy dose of red fruits combined with the earthiness of mushroom and a touch of floral gives this wine a depth that makes it the perfect choice for a cold weather tipple.

Chardonnay

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A full-bodied classic, Chardonnay is perfect for white wine drinkers who want something with a bit more depth than the lighter-bodied whites we tend to enjoy in the warmer months. Go for something oaked or buttery for an extra hit of warmth and comfort.

Carménère

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With bold fruity notes that are perfect for the cooler months, this dry red tends to have a slight hint of spice to complement the shining flavours of strawberry, cherry, raspberry and black plum. Often oak-aged, it usually displays smoke and vanilla and tends to lean medium-high in tannin and acidity.

Merlot

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With notes of plum, chocolate, vanilla and cherry, Merlot is a blend of warming, wintery flavours in a glass. A medium-full body and medium-high tannin make this a relatively complex choice. For a fuller flavour with hints of chocolate and smoke, go for a more aged wine.

Sauternes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A sweet white wine hailing from France’s Bordeaux region, Sauternes is generally packed with strong flavours like apricot, honeysuckle, ginger, butterscotch, caramel and toasted spices. These warming flavours and the high sugar level make it a great wine for cooler months.

Douro

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Made from grapes that are often used in the production of Port, Douro wines tend to be quite full-bodied, but unlike its fortified sibling, are on the dry end of the spectrum. Always quite full-bodied, similar to a Cabernet Sauvignon, it’s perfect for a warming winter red.

Chablis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While an oaky Chardonnay is a great white wine option for cooler weather, if you prefer something a bit lighter, Chablis produces a crisper Chardonnay, with less oak and a chalkier, more citrussy flavour profile. Expect notes of quince, white flowers and the tropical-tasting starfruit.

Primitivo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the punchiest red wines around, Primitivo is full of juicy, jammy, strong red fruit flavours that are high in tannin and very full-bodied. Also known as Zinfandel, it tends to be high in alcohol and boasts notes of berries, peach, cinnamon and tobacco.

Aligoté

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Burgundy wines are widely consumed by white wine fans, it’s mostly Chardonnay grapes that are favoured. Aligoté is one of the region’s other popular white wine grapes, and while they’re more light-bodied than the famous Chardonnay, the high acidity and peachy, smoky flavours make it a win for cooler months.

Agiorgitiko

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When talking about European wine, most people tend to think of the French, Italian, Spanish and Portuguese as some of the best wines from the continent - but Greek wines shouldn't be overlooked. A popular wine in the country, Agiorgitiko has a punchy flavour profile full of spices, with notes of black pepper, plum, dark berries and nutmeg.

Arneis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An Italian wine you may not have heard of, Arneis is an aromatic, medium-bodied wine with fruity and floral notes. Expect aromas of apricot, pear, chamomile and almond while the rounded mouthfeel lends itself to almond, honey and nutmeg flavours. A medium body with medium-low acidity makes this an easy-drinking wine.

Blaufränkisch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A punchy Austrian wine with medium-high tannins and acidity, Blaufränkisch is packed with rich dark fruits like blackberry and black cherry, with a juicy bramble flavour that comes through from the former. Blended with rich chocolate notes and hints of pepper and allspice, it’s a perfect cold weather warmer.

Brachetto

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A delicious semi-sparkling wine from Italy, Brachetto is all about floral candy flavours. With notes of orange zest, blackcurrant, candied strawberry and cream, it has medium acidity and light-medium body, but the sweetness gives it a depth perfect for cooler months.

Catarratto

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An Italian wine that features relatively light and delicate flavours, Catarratto tends to have notes of peach, apple and dried flavours with a touch of amber from the addition of honey and a light citrus taste. With a light-medium body and medium acidity, it’s a lovely white for when you want a touch of complexity.

Carignan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A favourite for festive meals, Carignan boasts notes of dried cranberry, raspberry, baking spices and cured meats. Often with a touch of smoke, this medium-body, medium-tannin tipple is perfect to drink with spiced desserts and juicy or smoky meaty dishes.

Chenin Blanc

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A popular wine with both fans of light crisp whites and oaky full-bodied numbers, Chenin Blanc displays quite a range of flavours and can range from bone dry to sweet. Generally boasting notes of apple, pear, honey and quince, it has a high acidity so expect complex flavours.

Shiraz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shiraz - or Syrah, as it is known in France - is one of the most full-bodied red wines around. With rich, meaty notes, it’s a relatively complex wine perfect for colder weather. Expect notes of black plum, blueberry and chocolate, with a touch of smokiness from the tobacco hints.

Viognier

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A dry and very full-bodied white wine, Viognier is perfect for those who enjoy a bold Chardonnay. Often seeing flavours of peach, mango and honeysuckle, it has a touch of sweet citrus from tangerine and a floral rose aroma. Opt for an oaked version for a touch of smoke and vanilla.

Garganega

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We all love a Pinot Grigio in the warmer months - Garganega displays a similar flavour profile but with creamier notes, reminiscent of an unoaked Chardonnay. With a medium body, this bold-leaning white wine has rich nutty and floral notes with a touch of tropical fruits.

Baga Rosé

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Used to make Portugal’s famous Mateus Rosé, Baga is known for its strong fruit flavours coming from notes of blackcurrant, dried cherry and blackberry. With a hint of cocoa and a touch of bitterness, this dry wine has a medium-full body but a lot of complexity thanks to its high acidity and high tannin level.

Müller-Thurgau

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With some similarities to Riesling, Müller-Thurgau is a German grape that tends to create off-dry, light-bodied white wines. With medium-acidity, it’s a relatively complex wine that brings together stone fruits, citrus and floral, with notes of peach, rose and lime.

Nero d’Avola

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A famously full-bodied red wine, this Italian number tends to make quite bold and juicy wines similar to a Cabernet Sauvignon. Often boasting notes of dark fruits, like black plum and black cherry, alongside liquorice and tobacco, it’s a strong, medium-high tannin wine that will be warming in the winter months.

Roussanne

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re a fan of Chardonnay, you’ll probably enjoy a Roussanne. This full-bodied oaky white tends to produce rich wines with delicious brioche notes that display flavours of apricot, chamomile and beeswax. With medium acidity, it’s complex but easy to drink in the cooler months.

Sémillon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Often paired with Chardonnay, Sémillon is a dry white wine with a medium body that often sees notes of peach, beeswax and chamomile. Oaked options of this wine are perfect for cool weather, as they lend themselves to toasty vanilla aromas and notes of spice and nuts.

Grenache Blanc

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A full-bodied white wine that is perfect when you want something complex and warming, Grenache Blanc tends to boast toasty notes of honeysuckle, pear and plum, with a touch of lemon on the finish. Find one that is oak-aged for a comforting creamy mouthfeel and flavour.

Xinomavro

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A delicious Greek red wine that is not often a go-to but should be, Xinomavro is a punchy full-bodied wine that boasts high acidity and high tannins, making for a complex flavour profile. Expect notes of plum sauce and raspberry, blending with spicy, smoky flavours like allspice, anise and tobacco.