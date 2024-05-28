Treat yourself to woman&home magazine today and get a beautiful Snowdrop Emma Bridgewater mug worth £25
The perfect mug for your morning brew
Here at woman&home, we aim to celebrate, empower, represent and inspire real women like you. In our monthly magazine you’ll love our lifestyle features: from midlife reinvention to turning your passion into a business. We present expert beauty and fashion advice and our homes pages will give you brilliant creative ideas. There’s fabulous food to impress your family and guests, and, of course, there’s our amazing travel trips and bespoke offers.
Today we have an extra special offer when you subscribe to woman&home magazine – a hand painted Emma Bridgewater mug worth £25 as a welcome gift . This mug is perfect for your morning brew, afternoon coffee or a warming hot chocolate.
A gorgeous snowdrop flower, classic cream half pint mug by Emma Bridgewater. The stunning white flower stands tall around the body of this mug interspersed with its luscious green leaves.
This offer is limited to the first 50 new subscribers – don’t miss out on this fantastic offer, subscribe today.
Your woman&home subscription deal
- You save money – 35% off the newsstand price - pay just £22.49 every 6 issues
- Welcome gift - Free Emma Bridgewater worth £25
- Delivery is included – your favourite magazine drops through your letterbox every week/month. It’s so convenient, and you’ll never miss an issue
- It’s easy – order online or by phone
- You’re always in control – manage your subscription easily with our self-service site.
- We use plastic-free wrapping – cutting down on non-recyclable waste
- Access digital issues – Read digital issues from past to present FREE with all subscriptions
Terms & conditions
Offer closes 30th June 2024. Offer and welcome gift open to new UK print subscribers paying by Direct Debit. Welcome gift not available with digital subscriptions. Please allow up to six weeks for delivery of your first subscription issue.
Payment is non-refundable after the 14 day cancellation period unless exceptional circumstances apply. Your gift will be delivered separately within 60 days after your first payment has cleared. For full terms and conditions, visit www.magazinesdirect.com/terms.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
