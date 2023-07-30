Zara Tindall’s Coronation brooch subtly honoured both her mother, Princess Anne, and her uncle, King Charles and now we love it even more

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

While it’s been a few months since the historic Coronation of King Charles III, we’re loving that there’s still symbolic details emerging about what the various royals wore. Take Zara Tindall. She’s perhaps known as someone who eschews the more lavish fashion moments, but when she does choose to add a touch of sparkle to an outfit, there’s nearly always an emotional connection behind her choices. For her uncle’s coronation, she wore the very special brooch he gave to her mother, Princess Anne, upon her marriage to Zara’s father, Captain Mark Phillips.

Zara Tindall’s coronation brooch actually had a deeply personal connection to both her mother and her uncle

The stunning diamond and tassel brooch was a handpicked present from the King to his younger sister, Princess Anne, when she married her first husband Mark Phillips - and the symbolism of the shape can represent authority and divinity

On the day of King Charles’ Coronation, there was a lot to take in. From the historic ceremony itself to Kate Middleton’s jaw-dropping Alexander McQueen gown and formal red and blue robes of the Royal Victorian Order, it was very likely some smaller details would slip by.

And we just noticed that Zara Tindall’s choice of brooch is definitely worth exploring – as it showed a heartfelt and thoughtful connection to both her mother and her uncle on the big day.

Zara is known for a more relatable and modern style than other royals, but she proves that all of her fancier moments start from the heart.

(Image credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

On her powder blue outfit, Zara sported a diamond and ribbon tassel brooch.

It is designed to resemble a rosette motif with delicate drop tassels, and it belongs to Zara’s mother, Princess Anne.

The rosette shape, according to various sources, can represent authority, divinity and grace. What better support for the start of her uncle's reign?

The brooch, it turns out, is even more special because it was a handpicked wedding gift to Princess Anne from her brother, King Charles III, when she married Captain Mark Phillips.

Jewellery experts at Maxwell Stone value the piece at an impressive £40,000.

(Image credit: Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Loving the subtle tribute to the relationship between her mum and her uncle, we looked back at Zara’s other important jewellery moments, and she paid similar tribute to her mother at her wedding.

On her wedding day, Zara secured a veil with Princess Andrew’s Meander Bandeau, a diamond tiara that originally belonged to her great-grandmother, Princess Alice of Battenberg (who is also known by her married title, Princess Andrew of Greece and Denmark).

The classic diamond bandeau features neoclassical motifs like meander designs, anthemia, and a central laurel wreath element.

(Image credit: Indigo/Getty Images)

The bandeau was passed down from Princess Alice to the late Queen Elizabeth, and then handed down to Princess Anne.

Zara added even more sentimental sparkle with a pair of diamond frame earrings that were given to her mother on her 18th birthday by the Queen and Prince Philip.