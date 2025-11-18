Thigh-high boots and bold blue - Zara Tindall's winter style combines warmth, comfort and style

Styling knee high boots can take a bit more consideration than your go-to ankle boots but there’s a reason so many of us come back to them year after year. Whilst shorter designs are easy to wear in the daytime, tall boots just feel more polished and elegant.

This is why we see members of the Royal Family reaching for them so often in the colder months and Zara Tindall just took things a step further with an over-the-knee pair. Like so many of her boots, these were by Fairfax & Favor and we saw a glimpse of them when she attended Day 2 of the November Meeting at Cheltenham Racecourse.

Zara’s boots were the Fitzrovia style in black suede and she wore them with a cobalt blue Karen Millen coat, leather mini skirt and blue-grey roll neck.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Shop Zara Tindall's Winter Boots

Exact Match Fairfax & Favor Fitzrovia Over-The-Knee Boots £465/$785 at Fairfax & Favor Crafted from beautiful suede, these luxury boots are an investment item that look elegant and keep you cosy. They have a flattering pointed toe and a sturdy block heel, as well as gold-toned hardware. The elasticated stretch panels are a handy addition and these boots have padded insoles and leather-lined interiors. Circus NY by Sam Edelman Brigid Over-The-Knee Boot £156.66/$199.95 at Nordstrom Also available in tan and camel, these black boots are a more affordable option if you want to recreate Zara Tindall's sophisticated winter outfit. The heel gives elevation but the block shape means it still has a lot of stability to it. There's a side-zip closure and the toes are delicately rounded. Dune Samira Stretch Over-The-Knee Boots £119 (Was £170) at Dune These slip-on tall boots are the perfect finishing touch to an evening outfit this time of year. They're crafted from soft faux suede and have an almond toe and a mid-height block heel. The minimalist style makes them easy to pair with different pieces, from midi skirts to jumper dresses and even flowy wide-leg trousers.

Shop More Tall Boots

M&S Patent Croc Effect Knee-High Boots £60.80/$175 (Was £76) at M&S If you're looking to add texture and glamour to an outfit, then these boots tick both these boxes with the croc effect patent finish. The heel is comfortably low and the toe is square for a contemporary feel. H&M Suede Knee-High Kitten-Heel Boots £169.99/$199 at H&M Suede boots remain one of the most on-trend styles for autumn/winter 2025 and these ones are even more fashionable because of their chocolate brown tone. They're lined with jersey and rise to knee height, with pointed toes and covered heels. Boden Black Flat Stretch Knee-High Boots £129/$199 at Boden These knee-high boots are crafted from stretchy faux suede for a fitted finish that's still got plenty of flexibility. They also come in a neutral tan tone and you can save 10% with the code C7R7 at Boden too.

Like so many of the best knee-high boots, over-the-knee boots work exceptionally well worn with a longer coat like this. With the outerwear draped over the top, you get an unbroken silhouette that has a beautiful leg-elongating effect.

Taller boots also have the added benefit of being far warmer than ankle boots for the winter too. Given that the King’s niece was spending the day outside in the chilly November temperatures, her choice of footwear was a clever move.

Having so much of your leg covered in fabric is naturally very insulating and the higher the boots rise, the more this is the case. Over-the-knee or knee-high boots are perfect for completing a winter date night outfit, as they look dressy whilst being cosy.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Zara Tindall styled hers with a leather mini skirt from Hobbs - another of the British clothing brands she’s often drawn to. The tall boots balanced out the shorter hemline and I love the contrast of the snuggly suede against the smooth leather.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Incorporating different textures into an outfit makes a lot of difference when you’re wearing so many layers to keep warm and helps prevent all the items blending into one another. Suede or faux suede boots are an easy way to bring an element of softness and I’d recommend going for materials like these if you’re picking out a pair of taller boots.

It makes them appear slightly more understated given that they are a major part of a look. Zara went for a leather handbag instead, carrying her beloved Aspinal Lottie bag in the navy blue.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Many people think of wearing black and blue together as a fashion faux pas, but the royal made it look incredibly chic at Cheltenham and never shies away from this colour combination. Her longline cobalt coat was the brightest shade in her ensemble and lifted the deeper tones of her accessories, jumper and skirt.

Like boots, a coat is one of the most prominent aspects of any winter outfit as it covers up most of what’s worn underneath. Zara’s coat made a real statement with its tone and was double-breasted, with a smart lapel collar that enhanced the impeccable tailoring.

It was formal and complemented the elevated feel of her over-knee boots. With many more months of cold weather still to come and Cheltenham Festival in March, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Zara Tindall style these boots with more of the bright coats in her collection.