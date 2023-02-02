You'll never guess the surprising item Kate Middleton and King Charles have in common

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton and King Charles seemingly have one particularly surprising item in common.

Kate Middleton seemingly confessed to being the proud owner of a teddy bear when she met with little royal fans and their cuddly toys in a sweet video shared on her and Prince William's official Instagram account.

King Charles is also believed to be attached to his beloved teddy bear, with Prince Harry describing his father's childhood toy as "pitiful" in his recent Spare memoir.

In other royal news, Sophie Wessex almost received title given to Kate Middleton - but Prince Edward had other plans.

In a super sweet video shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales' social media channels, Kate Middleton can be seen meeting with young pupils from St John’s CE Primary School to introduce them to "Layla's story" as part of her new Shaping Us initiative.

Arriving to spend time with the little ones, Kate was greeted by an array of teddy bears too.

Kate asked, "Who are these teddies you've brought with you?"

"Barnaby Bear," replied one little girl, with Princess Catherine replying, "Barnaby Bear! I should've brought my teddy with me, shouldn't I?"

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

"I didn't bring my teddy, but I did bring something else with me," the royal mother-of-three, who lives at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor with Prince William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, replied.

While it's unknown if Kate has one specific teddy she's attached to, we imagine there's no shortage of stuffed animals around the house in the Wales family home!

Princess Catherine's sweet teddy chat comes after it was claimed that King Charles has a special place in his heart for his childhood teddy and still takes his bear away with him when he travels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"He still travels with a childhood teddy bear. He’s had it since he was a very small child," royal biographer Christopher Anderson claims, adding, "The only person who’s been allowed to mend King Charles’s teddy bear is his childhood nanny, Mabel Anderson, who he remains very close to."

Meanwhile, King Charles' son Harry shared details of his father's bond with his bear in his bombshell Spare memoir.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry, who expressed that the battered teddy is a symbol of his father's loneliness and that harshness he faced as a little boy at boarding school, he wrote, "Teddy went everywhere with Pa. It was a pitiful object, with broken arms and dangly threads, holes patched up here and there.

"It looked, I imagined, like Pa might have after the bullies had finished with him."

The Duke of Sussex, who admitted in an ITV interview that he'd like to rebuild bridges with his father, added, "Teddy expressed eloquently, better than Pa ever could, the essential loneliness of his childhood."