You'll want to see Princess Anne's chic silk scarf and white shift dress combination plus the bold accessory choice she made
Princess Anne's silk scarf featured fabulous pastel tones and helped to level up the elegance of her neutral-toned outfit
Princess Anne’s silk scarf and white shift dress is a combination we’re seriously in love with and she added an edge to her latest look with a bold accessory choice.
If there’s one accessory Princess Anne relies on to ensure a polished royal look it’s a scarf and whilst she loves a thicker practical one for cooler days, she’s a huge fan of making lighter silk scarves a focus of her outfit. Never was this more true than with her latest outfit and Princess Anne’s silk scarf with its gorgeous tones and pattern proved pastels haven’t gone anywhere this autumn.
The Princess Royal wore this scarf for a special reception at Buckingham Palace on 19th October. This was held in honour of those who helped plan both the late Queen Elizabeth’s funeral and King Charles’ coronation.
For this important occasion, Princess Anne opted for a neutral outfit that spoke volumes with its elegant simplicity. The scarf was a focal point, adding a splash of colour and a chic relaxed feel with the way the senior royal had it draped loosely around her neck. One end of the scarf flowed down her back and the other down the left side of her white shift dress.
The paisley-style floral pattern incorporated gorgeous shades of blush pink, soft grey, blue, red and even brighter hints of coral-orange. This selection of hues couldn’t have looked more beautiful over her white dress with its slightly flared three quarter-length sleeves and high boat-neckline.
In photos taken from the evening reception, Princess Anne’s dress appeared to have a boucle-esque texture to it. This added another level of interest to the otherwise quite pared-back look, without contrasting too much against the shining smoothness of the scarf. This look was a masterclass in pairing neutrals and pastels together, as well as how to make a lighter scarf work as part of a fabulous evening-wear look and not just for warmth outside.
When it came to the rest of Princess Anne’s accessories, she made a rather bold choice of straying away from the white and soft pastel colour palette. Many fans wishing to emulate her look might not necessarily wish to follow her example of adding black gloves and a black handbag in favour of soft beige or white options.
However, Princess Anne’s black accessories added an edge to the soft look and were also an incredibly *her* touch as she’s often seen wearing these staples at engagements. Like Princess Anne’s chic scarf and white shift dress, though, the gloves and bag are super versatile and can be mixed-and-matched with so many other wardrobe items.
SHOP SIMILAR SCARVES
John Lewis & Partners
RRP: £45 |Crafted from luxurious woven silk, the colourful floral print of this scarf can help brighten up a neutral autumn outfit. Whether you want to wear it draped like Princess Anne's chic silk scarf or tied your own way, this is a gorgeous piece.
Jigsaw
RRP: £56 |This 100% silk twill scarf has an abstract and vibrant print that makes a real statement. Perfect to add a pop of colour to your outfits, the combination of oranges, pinks and blues work well all year-round making this all the more versatile.
Ted Baker via John Lewis & Partners
RRP: £45.50 |Cut from pure silk, this scarf from Ted Baker is a lovely choice for those who love a floral print. The design is classically elegant and the grey-lilac tone adds a neutral element. This would be beautiful with daytime outfits and for evening occasions.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
The best primers to create a better base, for all skin types
Our beauty team rounds up the best primers for pristine makeup and healthy-looking skin, for every budget and complexion concern.
By Annie Milroy Published
-
Hyperpigmentation vs melasma: How to tell the difference between these skin conditions
Want to know what counts as hyperpigmentation vs melasma? We asked three leading skin experts for their straightforward explanations
By Jess Beech Published
-
We can't get over Princess Anne's hilarious response to Mike Tindall's outrageous underwear moment
Note to self: Don't wear underpants that say "nibble my nuts" around your mother-in-law
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Princess Anne beams as she steps out in Kate Middleton-esque ivory blazer and snazzy sunnies
Princess Anne's ivory blazer has just become a firm favourite of ours as she took a leaf out of the Princess of Wales' style book
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
We’re obsessed with Princess Anne’s cherry-red tote bag and it couldn’t be more practical for autumn
Princess Anne's cherry-red tote bag is one of the most practical yet stylish accessories we've seen this season and it's so easy to emulate!
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne's favourite perfume is a 'sensual' scent she's been loyal to for years
Princess Anne's perfume go-to is surprisingly 'sensual' and a true signature for autumn...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Princess Anne's snazzy sunglasses make a comeback for special visit - and you'll never believe how long she's been wearing this iconic accessory!
Princess Anne's snazzy sunglasses have been seen for over a decade and they add a sense of sporty chic to each of her royal looks!
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne’s winter staple hat is a gorgeously snuggly option for cold days and she’s shown just how versatile it is!
Princess Anne's winter staple hat comes in so many different variations but the textured material is what makes these super cosy
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
We love Princess Anne's autumn style go-to for making outfits her own - and it's super easy to emulate
Princess Anne's autumn style go-to is something that we can all replicate in our own way and she's showcased just how versatile it is
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne's reaction to Zara Tindall getting a tongue piercing is classic her
Princess Anne's reaction to her daughter Zara having her tongue pierced is classic Princess Anne
By Madeline Merinuk Published