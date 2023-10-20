You'll want to see Princess Anne's chic silk scarf and white shift dress combination plus the bold accessory choice she made

Princess Anne’s silk scarf and white shift dress is a combination we’re seriously in love with and she added an edge to her latest look with a bold accessory choice.

If there’s one accessory Princess Anne relies on to ensure a polished royal look it’s a scarf and whilst she loves a thicker practical one for cooler days, she’s a huge fan of making lighter silk scarves a focus of her outfit. Never was this more true than with her latest outfit and Princess Anne’s silk scarf with its gorgeous tones and pattern proved pastels haven’t gone anywhere this autumn.

The Princess Royal wore this scarf for a special reception at Buckingham Palace on 19th October. This was held in honour of those who helped plan both the late Queen Elizabeth’s funeral and King Charles’ coronation.

(Image credit: Photo by Nicky J Sims - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

For this important occasion, Princess Anne opted for a neutral outfit that spoke volumes with its elegant simplicity. The scarf was a focal point, adding a splash of colour and a chic relaxed feel with the way the senior royal had it draped loosely around her neck. One end of the scarf flowed down her back and the other down the left side of her white shift dress.

The paisley-style floral pattern incorporated gorgeous shades of blush pink, soft grey, blue, red and even brighter hints of coral-orange. This selection of hues couldn’t have looked more beautiful over her white dress with its slightly flared three quarter-length sleeves and high boat-neckline.

(Image credit: Photo by NICKY J SIMS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

In photos taken from the evening reception, Princess Anne’s dress appeared to have a boucle-esque texture to it. This added another level of interest to the otherwise quite pared-back look, without contrasting too much against the shining smoothness of the scarf. This look was a masterclass in pairing neutrals and pastels together, as well as how to make a lighter scarf work as part of a fabulous evening-wear look and not just for warmth outside.

When it came to the rest of Princess Anne’s accessories, she made a rather bold choice of straying away from the white and soft pastel colour palette. Many fans wishing to emulate her look might not necessarily wish to follow her example of adding black gloves and a black handbag in favour of soft beige or white options.

(Image credit: Photo by Nicky J Sims - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

However, Princess Anne’s black accessories added an edge to the soft look and were also an incredibly *her* touch as she’s often seen wearing these staples at engagements. Like Princess Anne’s chic scarf and white shift dress, though, the gloves and bag are super versatile and can be mixed-and-matched with so many other wardrobe items.

SHOP SIMILAR SCARVES