You won’t believe who Prince Harry reportedly wanted to interview for a podcast

It’s been reported that Prince Harry floated the idea of fronting a podcast focusing on childhood trauma. And the line-up of people he wanted to interview included the likes of former President Donald Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin. The reports, The Telegraph report, have been disputed but no official statement has been made.

It’s also thought he had the idea of speaking to the Pope about religion – though some state these reports are disputed

In unconfirmed reports reported by The Telegraph, it’s been suggested that Prince Harry wanted to interview a roster of high profile names including President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and disgraced former President Donald Trump.

The Duke of Sussex, it’s suggested, would chat to these distinguished figures on a podcast about childhood trauma and upbringing.

This wasn’t the only truly staggering idea that was said to have been pondered.

It is also claimed that Harry discussed ideas regarding speaking to the Pope about religion in a podcast tackling the major societal issues of the day such as climate change, according to reports in Bloomberg.

While none of these ideas ever actually came to fruition, it might have actually been better for he and Meghan if some of them did – as outlandish as they might seem.

This is because both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have recently been labeled “grifters” by a Spotify executive after it was announced that Meghan’s podcast, Archetypes, was being dropped after just one season.

With the cancelation of the podcast, the pair shared the disappointing news that the partnership deal with Spotify as a whole will come to an end.

Bill Simmons, Spotify’s head of podcast innovation and monetisation, criticised the pair on his own self-titled podcast, saying, “I wish I had been involved in the ‘Meghan and Harry leave Spotify’ negotiation. ‘The F-----g Grifters.’ That’s the podcast we should have launched with them.”

The couple had signed a multi-year Spotify deal, estimated to be worth around $20M in 2020, shortly after stepping down as working members of the Royal family and leaving the UK.

However, all that was produced in that time was Meghan’s one series, which included 12 episodes. The podcast began airing in 2022 and saw the Duchess interview the likes of Mariah Carey and Serena Williams.

It wasn’t the only disappointing news Meghan has reportedly faced this week, as it was revealed her rumored Dior deal was not to be, and they lost a bid to secure trademarks for Archetypes.