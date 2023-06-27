Windsor Castle's extravagant decor compared to I Love Lucy by King Charles's VIP guest

Windsor Castle has been compared to I Love Lucy by a VIP guest who stayed there following the coronation after being invited by King Charles himself.

I Love Lucy was an American television sitcom that originally aired on CBS in the 1950s.

Katy Perry was one of the famous performers at the coronation concert back in May alongside Lionel Ritchie, Olly Murs and Take That, and her mom, who spent two nights at Windsor Castle with her daughter, has given the royal residence an unusual likeness.

The two-night stay at Windsor Castle was a “thank you” from King Charles to Katy for performing at the coronation concert, and Katy chose to take her mom, Mary Hudson, with her.

Mary's comments about the castle surfaced in an article by society columnist Richard Mineards for the Montecito Journal, and she is quoted as saying, "We got to meet Charles and his sister Princess Anne and they couldn't have been more charming."

(Image credit: Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

She added of Windsor Castle, "Staying at the castle was an honor but the interior decorations were I Love Lucy '60s style.”

I Love Lucy starred Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz and ran from 1951 through to 1957 and those close to King Charles don't think he'll be overly pleased with the comparison.

A Hollywood source has told the Daily Mail, “I'm not sure the King will be thrilled to have his castle interior compared to Lucy's, which was all nylon sofas, frilly lampshades, and questionable wallpaper.

“The show's decor is very dated and old-fashioned, which is perhaps what Katy's mum is referring to.”

Katy wowed the crowd at the coronation concert with her performance of her hit songs, Roar and Firework. Speaking ahead of her stay at Windsor Castle, she said, “I’m really excited… I might be posting a lot because I’m gonna be in a castle, for real. This is wild.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The late Queen Elizabeth spent a large amount of time at the Berkshire residence in her final years before she passed away at Balmoral Castle in September 2022.

In March 2021, it was announced that Windsor Castle would be the late monarch's official main residence instead of Buckingham Palace.

Windsor is the oldest and largest inhabited castle in the world and one where she spent a huge amount of time following the pandemic and her husband Prince Philip's death. Her Majesty also lit the principal beacon for her Platinum Jubilee celebrations there before returning to London days later for a final Buckingham Palace balcony appearance to round off the historic weekend.

The Queen and Prince Philip were both laid to rest at Windsor Castle, in St. George's Chapel.